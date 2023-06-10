Celine Song’s beautiful debut film, Past Lives, which Slate’s Sam Adams called “2023’s first great movie,” opens on a trio at a bar: an Asian man and an Asian woman talking avidly, and a white man sitting off to the side, evidently the third wheel. We hear observers try to puzzle out who these people are to one another: lovers? Friends? Exes? The movie travels back in time to introduce us to the Asian couple, Hae Sung and Nora, as children. We follow them into adulthood, where they are played by Greta Lee and Teo Yoo. It takes us a long time to meet the white guy, Arthur. Nora meets him, and eventually marries him only after she breaks up with Hae Sung. Arthur is played by the veteran character actor John Magaro, most recently seen in the Kelly Reichardt movies First Cow and Showing Up.

Years later, when Hae Sung comes to New York to visit Nora, Arthur must balance his jealousy with his desire to trust and support his wife. It all comes to a head in a remarkable scene between Nora and Arthur in bed, in which Arthur points out, “If this was a story someone was telling, I’d be the evil white American husband keeping you two apart.” Thanks to Song’s perceptive and inventive screenplay, and the rich performances by all three of those actors, Past Lives complicates that simple story in moving and surprising ways. When I spoke to Magaro, he was in a Los Angeles hotel room with his wife and daughter, who kept climbing onto his lap and waving at the laptop camera. We discussed how his own marriage connects to Arthur’s, the pleasures of supporting someone else’s story, and Arthur’s novel, titled Boner. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dan Kois: What did you think of Arthur when you first read the script?

John Magaro: I saw myself a lot in Arthur. I saw parallels to what I was going through in my own life, with my own marriage. And I hadn’t seen a character that was so close to who I am on the page before.

Pardon me for asking, but what was it about the character that you related to?

Well, I’m married to a Korean American woman, so there’s that. It’s about feeling like an outsider and that there’s a piece of your partner that you’ll never quite fully understand. My wife’s not an immigrant, but her folks, they came from Korea. My immigrant story is over 100 years old. So I don’t have that. I am so deeply American at this point, and I don’t speak Italian. I don’t speak Hebrew. I don’t have that piece of me anymore. And for my wife, that’s still an enormous part of her life and her experience as a minority woman in this country.

It’s a strange thing to not be able to totally access that. And seeing that in Arthur was just exciting for me to get to sublimate on film. I’ve been saying it’s almost like getting paid to go to therapy, especially that scene in the bedroom. There’s verisimilitude in that dialogue, but it is more poetic than the words I could ever put together if I was trying to express that to my partner.

Did you talk about all this with Celine?

My first meeting with Celine, we mostly discussed our love of Brecht and epic theater, and Wallace Shawn and My Dinner With Andre. And we had a lot of common bonds in our taste in theater and film, and it was just evident that this would be a good collaboration.

Arthur seems like a supporting role in the purest sense. The character supports the leads, but you are also supporting the project of the movie. The movie needs this white guy to tell this particular story about Asian and Asian American life.

I really enjoy playing supporting roles. I consider myself to be a character actor in the purest sense of the word. John Cazale is one of my favorite actors. I love him. And I think there’s something to it, being able to service the story and being able to support the leads and not selfishly take away the spotlight in a way, to be able to truly serve the story. And it can be tough. Because you’ve got to temper your expectations and you’ve got to really be there for the story and the other actors.

Was that aspect of it also sort of appealing to you, to subsume yourself a little bit in a story that feels like someone else’s story?

Yeah. I know there are many people in very similar relationships. If you have a partner or a wife or a husband or anything, a deep, meaningful relationship, there’s always going to be a part of them that you’re never going to be able to fully access or fully understand. That’s just how it goes.

But I also think, because this is an immigrant story, that white-guy factor is a way in. It’s important because that white male perspective has been what cinema has been about for so long. So I think it is kind of a subversive element to make that the supporting role looking in on this immigrant experience. Arthur, in some ways, functions as the “typical” American viewer. I thought it was kind of cool to get to function as that role.

And it really mirrors the experience that a lot of white people have had. I think you’re a little younger than me, but I grew up in the suburbs, and I did not encounter that many nonwhite people. And so my entire adult life has been trying to learn not to center myself in every interaction—that I don’t have to be the center of every narrative.

Right. Yeah, I think so. And I think, as society changes, and we understand that there are other voices out there that need to be heard, I think that the presentation of Arthur in that progressive selfless capacity is OK to share. I also think it’s lovely that he is battling these feelings of jealousness and anxiety and frustration and uncertainty but is able to deal with them in an adult, mature way.

I really found that moving about him, that he’s obviously a good guy, a kind guy, but that he feels jealousy and he is a little bit petty about it at times. That’s very relatable.

It would be wrong if he doesn’t, if he’s just totally OK with everything.

“My amazing wife’s hanging out with her ex-boyfriend all day. Great.”

If he’s the Buddha about it and is like, “It’s all fine,” that would be absurd.

I want to return to that scene that you mentioned, the scene in bed. Celine’s writing there really foregrounds this issue. It seemed like a really generous writing moment to me, like a gift that a screenwriter gives an actor who’s in this slightly unusual position. A lot of versions of the story wouldn’t give the character that sort of almost meta-textual moment. It’s not exactly Brechtian, but it’s a little Brechtian.

No, I was going to actually say it. I think you’re right in saying that the bedroom scene draws from a kind of Brechtian philosophy where they’re commenting on what’s going on currently in the story. And that scene, I think, was actually a late addition to the script. I think it was really smart to add that scene and tell it in that way, because he’s a writer.

Did you meet Celine’s husband, the writer Justin Kuritzkes? Was that useful or not useful?

I did. Useful? I don’t know. I mean, I think he’s a great guy. After I was cast, they came over to my place in Brooklyn. And our families, we got together and had dinner together, and it was just nice to talk. It was good to see how they were in a healthy relationship, two creative people who really care about each other and are loving and supportive. And I’m glad I met him because I think he’s a great guy, probably in the same way Hae Sung realizes Arthur is a good guy.

All right. In the movie, we see Arthur signing copies of his book, Boner. What’s the deal there? Please pitch Boner to me.

Boner! I don’t have to pitch it. A version exists. Justin wrote a play called Asshole. So, if you want to read what it’s about, just find that.

I did a story a couple years ago in which I made the oily cakes from First Cow. They were delicious. Are oily cakes a regular part of your diet these days?

Oh yeah! No, not a regular part. What about you?

Now and then. They really need, like, honey, or powdered sugar.

Cookie says that too, in First Cow. Kelly gave me a cookbook—like, a Lewis and Clark cookbook—and I really worked my way through it. I drove my wife crazy because it was just mostly stews in August.

[A voice from elsewhere in the room calls, “The stews!”]

That was her—she just chimed in. She was like, “Enough with the stew already. I can’t eat any more stew.” I’m not much of a dessert person in general. So the oily cakes never quite made it into the meal plan of the week, but the stews still can creep in every once in a while. But they’re good!