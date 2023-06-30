I once made the mistake of complimenting an animation director on their movie’s visual style, and they immediately bristled. “I don’t know why everyone focuses on the drawing,” they responded, long enough ago that I can only paraphrase. “We spend so much more time working out the story.” It’s natural to focus on what makes animated movies obviously different from live action because the process that creates the images is so distinct, but so is the process of generating their scripts, which can more closely resemble the inside of a television writers room than a solitary figure tapping away at a laptop. What distinguished the movies of the Disney renaissance and the best years of Pixar wasn’t so much how they looked—the original Toy Story and the original Little Mermaid both have some awfully janky bits—as their mastery of a classical story form that was dying out in the live-action world. Watching Beauty and the Beast or Finding Nemo was like living through a second golden age of Hollywood, living in a world where what film historian Thomas Schatz called “the genius of the system” still worked, producing movies that breathed life into old formulas, that felt both fresh and comfortingly familiar.

I flashed back to that conversation when I reached the end credits of Nimona, the adaptation of ND Stevenson’s graphic novel that appears on Netflix this week. The movie’s screenplay has only two authors, but credit for its story is spread across a whopping seven of them. Considering that those seven writers’ previous movies include Kubo and the Two Strings, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Big Hero 6, the assemblage of talent might be considered, if not precisely a dream team, at least a squad of hardened professionals you can trust to get the job done, thoroughly and efficiently. And Nimona, which was directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, is nothing if not professional: smartly designed, elegantly executed, each plot development honed to its finest point. Yet the experience of watching it is largely a hollow one because its thorough competence can’t offset the overwhelming lack of inspiration or personality—especially when compared with its source material.

Stevenson’s graphic novel, the story of a villainous knight who joins forces with an impish shape-shifter, has been parsed, with its creator’s blessing, as an allegory of trans identity. (Stevenson identifies as transmasculine, nonbinary, and bigender.) The knight and his nemesis, Ballister Blackheart and Ambrosius Goldenloin, are former lovers, and Nimona is a magical being who, although they usually take the form of a human girl, can change their physical presentation at will, which means that their very nature is to transition. The movie makes the relationship between Ballister (Riz Ahmed) and Ambrosius (Eugene Lee Yang) more explicit and more present-tense—they hold hands and even kiss—and brings Nimona’s trans-ness much closer to text than subtext, repeatedly reminding the audience that they are “not a girl.” In one heartbreaking flashback, Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) takes on the form of a doe-eyed, long-haired little girl in order to play with another child, the magical equivalent of trying on feminine drag, only to be rejected after the other child grasps Nimona’s true nature. In another scene, an exasperated Ballister, watching Nimona transform, exclaims, “And now you’re a boy.” To which Nimona responds, “I am today.”

By the standards of mainstream animated movies aimed at a young audience, these are modest milestones: Laika’s ParaNorman included an explicitly gay character in 2012, and even Disney ended years of “exclusively gay moments” by featuring a gay couple in last year’s Strange World. (Nimona was originally a product of Blue Sky Studios, but when Disney purchased Fox and shut down both Blue Sky and the movie, Netflix stepped in to get it over the finish line.) Nimona’s resistance to gender categories is a potent symbolic seed, but it’s denatured by what the movie has done to the rest of Stevenson’s story. The book’s Nimona is less a misunderstood outcast than a force of nature, not just mercurial but actively murderous, and Ballister is a brooding bank thief whose ex-lover deliberately cut off his arm in a fit of jealousy. The movie’s Ballister, who’s rebranded from Blackheart to Boldheart, is a valiant scrapper who is about to break centuries of tradition by being the first commoner elevated to a knighthood—basically the hero of any late-20th-century movie about a working-class kid showing up the snobs—and is mistaken for a villain only after he is framed for murder. The graphic novel’s characters frequently take surprising turns, in part because it was published on the web as Stevenson was still working out the story, but the movie’s characters progress along paths so worn that you don’t respond to them so much as relive the memories of the last movie that took you down them.

Radical adaptations are often the best ones, so it’s not Nimona’s lack of fidelity that makes it underwhelming. It’s that the movie’s writers threw out almost the entirety of their source material only to replace it with a prefabricated plot that subsumes the specificity of Stevenson’s story into a generic parable of teenage difference, complete with the requisite DreamWorks-esque pop-culture references. (It’s one thing to create a world in which quasi-medieval knights also watch zombie movies, another to throw in pandering gags about curly fries and subway musicians playing “Careless Whisper.”) The graphic novel is lumpy and oddly structured—the final 3 of 11 chapters occupy fully half the book—but part of what makes it engrossing is how hard it is to know what’s coming next. The movie takes gay and trans-coded characters and slots them into a story we’ve seen a million times before, about misunderstood “monsters” and fear of the Other, and that makes the details of their sexual orientations and gender identities seem almost beside the point. Like Pixar’s Elemental, Nimona seems to proceed from the assumption that focusing on diverse protagonists relieves the movie of the need to train its creative energies on any other area.

The trouble is that when you put the nuances of character up against the power of a familiar story, the story wins every time. The movie’s Nimona is gender-fluid, but they’re also capable of changing into creatures we don’t even have names for, which makes the matter of their gender somewhat moot. (Does that city-wrecking kaiju identify as a boy or a girl?) Ballister isn’t morally ambiguous, just the victim of a setup, and even the most Nimona-phobic jerks are won over in the end. It’s a product of the system, but the genius is nowhere to be found.