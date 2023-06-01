The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, (HBO) Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Groundhog Day

Mean Girls

The Ring (2002)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Dunkirk (June 12)

Good Watch

Magic Mike

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

To Leslie

Living (June 5)

The Imitation Game (June 26)

Binge Watch

Suits Seasons 1–8 (June 17)

Alone Season 9 (June 30)

Family Watch

The Angry Birds Movie

Hook

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Ben 10 Complete Series (June 5)

Tom and Jerry Tales Seasons 1–2 (June 12)

My Little Pony: The Movie (June 19)

Nostalgia Watch

The Breakfast Club

If You’re Bored

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

The Mick Seasons 1–2

Muster Dogs

Spider-Man 3

We’re the Millers

A Lot Like Love (June 9)

Forged in Fire Season 8 (June 14)

Married at First Sight Season 13 (June 14)

Cold Case Files Season 2 (June 15)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 (June 17)

The UnXplained With William Shatner Season 2 (June 21)

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story (June 23)

Hoarders: Season 13 (June 28)

Tayo The Little Bus Season 5 (June 30)

Advertisement

Netflix Programming

A Beautiful Life

The Days Series Premiere

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 (June 2)

Missed Connections (June 2)

Rich in Love 2 (June 2)

Scoop Series Premiere (June 2)

Valeria Season 3 (June 2)

Barracuda Queens Series Premiere (June 5)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Chapter 4 (June 6)

Arnold (June 7)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 (June 7)

Never Have I Ever Season 4 (June 8)

Tour de France: Unchained (June 8)

Bloodhounds Series Premiere (June 9)

Human Resources Season 2 (June 9)

The Playing Card Killer (June 9)

Tex Mex Motors Series Premiere (June 9)

This World Can’t Tear Me Down Series Premiere (June 9)

The Wonder Weeks (June 9)

You Do You (June 9)

Our Planet 2 (June 14)

The Surrogacy Series Premiere (June 14)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (June 16)

Extraction 2 (June 16)

King the Land Series Premiere (June 17)

See You in My 19th Life Series Premiere (June 17)

Not Quite Narwhal (June 19)

Take Care of Maya (June 19)

85 South: Ghetto Legends (June 20)

Break Point Part 2 (June 21)

Glamorous Series Premiere (June 22)

Let’s Get Divorced Series Premiere (June 22)

Skull Island Series Premiere (June 22)

Sleeping Dog Series Premiere (June 22)

Catching Killers Season 3 (June 23)

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (June 23)

King of Clones (June 23)

Make Me Believe (June 23)

The Perfect Find (June 23)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (June 23)

Through My Window: Across the Sea (June 23)

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (June 28)

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (June 28)

Run Rabbit Run (June 28)

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (June 29)

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 (June 29)

Is It Cake, Too?! (June 30)

Nimona (June 30)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specials

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (June 13)

(HBO) Max

Must Watch

Dog Day Afternoon

The Hurt Locker

Jackie Brown

Moonlight

The Painter and the Thief

Advertisement

Good Watch

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Army of Darkness

A Star Is Born (1954)

Breach (2007)

Dave

David Copperfield (1935)

The Drop (2014)

Eastern Promises

Enter the Dragon

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead 2

Fame (1980)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

I, Tonya

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

Jeremiah Johnson

Just Mercy

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike

Moneyball

Narc

The Nun’s Story

Objective, Burma!

Ready Player One

Romance on the High Seas

Selena

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut

X-Men: Days of Future Past

You’re Next

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (June 2)

A Star Is Born (2018) (June 8)

Advertisement

Binge Watch

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Season 3 (June 14)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 (June 18)

Advertisement

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale

Monsters vs. Aliens

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1E (June 6)

Teen Titans Go! Season 8B (June 23)

Nostalgia Watch

Big Daddy

Dumb & Dumber

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Never Say Never Again

Radio

A Star Is Born (1976)

Advertisement

Travolta-Thon

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

Space Whale Watch

Avatar: The Way of Water (June 7)

Three Seashells Watch

Demolition Man

If You’re Bored

Balls of Fury

Beautiful Creatures

The Big Wedding

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Boy Next Door

Bulworth

Class Act

Click

The Dead Files

Diggers

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Family

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

I Origins

Jersey Boys

Knock Knock

The Lodge

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

Military Wives

Monster-In-Law

On Moonlight Bay

Operation Crossbow

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back In Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

The Saint

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2

Sunday in New York

Tea for Two

Tooth Fairy

The Turning Point

Well Designed (June 2)

90 Day Fiance (June 4)

Battle on the Beach (June 4)

Louisiana Law (June 5)

Ghost Adventures (June 7)

AEW All Access (June 9)

Build It Forward (June 10)

Red 2 (June 10)

Walker Season 3 (June 10)

Celebrity IOU Season 4A (June 12)

Vacation (June 13)

Small Town Potential (June 14)

Crack Addicts (June 15)

Outchef’d (June 15)

The Cabin Chronicles Season 3 (June 16)

Hoffman Family Gold (June 16)

Meet the Batwheels Shorts Season 1C (June 16)

Beachside Brawl (June 18)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (June 18)

We Baby Bears Season 2A (June 18)

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (June 19)

7 Little Johnstons (June 21)

Christina on the Coast (June 22)

Rich & Shameless Season 2A (June 22)

Mini Reni (June 25)

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (June 26)

Chopped (June 27)

Revealed (June 29)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 7 (June 30)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HBO Original Programming

Naked.Loud.Proud Series Premiere

Painting With John Season 3 (June 2)

The Idol Series Premiere (June 4)

Burden of Proof (June 6)

American Pain (June 8)

First Five Series Premiere (June 9)

How Do You Measure A Year? (June 14)

Rap Battlefield Season 2 (June 15)

The Stroll (June 21)

And Just Like That… Season 2 (June 22)

Downey’s Dream Cars Series Premiere (June 22)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (June 27)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (June 28)

Ten-Year-Old Tom Season 2 (June 29)

Warrior Season 3 (June 29)

Specials

John Early: Now More Than Ever (June 17)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

12 Years a Slave

The Apartment (1960)

Boyz N the Hood

Brokeback Mountain

The Color Purple

Creed

Devil In a Blue Dress

Dog Day Afternoon

Glory

Henry V (1989)

Pariah

Tár (June 6)

Selma (June 20)

Good Watch

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Arrival

Black Dynamite

Blazing Saddles

Creed 2

The Gospel According to André

He Who Must Die

Hot Fuzz

Little Women (1949)

Machete

Muscle Shoals

Open Range

Philadelphia

Purple Rain

Robocop (1987)

School Daze

Shaun of the Dead

Silver Linings Playbook

Soul Food

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Transamerica

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The World’s End

World’s Greatest Dad

Crazy Rich Asians (June 6)

Sully (June 6)

Interstellar (June 11)

Spoiler Alert (June 16)

Armageddon Time (June 20)

M3gan (June 27)

What If (June 30)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meryl Watch

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

Poitier Watch

To Sir, With Love

Problematic Watch

Tyson (2009)

Prop Baby Watch

American Sniper (June 21)

Binge Watch

Barnaby Jones Complete Series

The Brady Bunch Complete Series

Charmed Complete Series (1999)

Evening Shade Complete Series

Everybody Hates Chris Complete Series

Happy Days Seasons 1–3

Laverne & Shirley Seasons 1–4 (1976)

Mannix Seasons 1–7

Mork & Mindy Seasons 1–2

The Wild Wild West Complete Series (1966)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parenting Watch

The Kids Are All Right

There’s Something Wrong With the Children (June 16)

Family Watch

Megamind

Mirai

Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (June 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Baby Boy

Billy Madison

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Clockstoppers

Happy Gilmore

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Look Who’s Talking

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Rent

Stargate

You Got Served

Advertisement

If You’re Bored

2 Days in New York

2 Days in the Valley

1984 (1984)

Above the Rim

All the Queen’s Men Season 1

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bad Teacher

Bananas

Blankman

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bull Complete Season

The Call (2013)

Code of Silence

Concussion

Cry Freedom

Daddy Day Camp

Dangerous Exile

The Danish Girl

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Eraser

Exodus

Flawless (1999)

The Four Feathers (2002)

Getting Even With Dad

Ghost of Dragship Hollow

The Gift (2000)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Green Zone

Guess Who

Happy Anniversary (1959)

Higher Learning

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Hot Cars

The Hot Chick

Hot Rod Gang

Huk!

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

In My Country

In Time

Intersection

It’s a Pleasure

Jungle Heat

Kingdom of Heaven

Lady of Vengeance (1957)

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Live and Let Die

Lone Wolf McQuade

The Longshots

Lost Lagoon

The Love Letter

Love, Rosie

MacArthur

The Malta Story

Man In the Net

MasterChef Mexico All Stars

Miles Ahead

The Missing Lady

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

The Neighborhood Seasons 1–4

No Escape (1994)

Notorious (2009)

The One That Got Away

One Way Out (1987)

Over the Top

Petticoat Junction Seasons 1–5

The Rabbit Trap

Reign of Fire

Rejoice and Shout

The Relic

Repo Men

The Return of the Living Dead

River’s Edge

Run for the Sun

Saved!

The Scarf

Sea Fury

Self/less

Shadow of Suspicion

She Hate Me

Shoot First

Sliver

Survivor Seasons 17–25

South Central

The Spanish Gardener

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

Things We Lost in the Fire

Three Can Play That Game

Timbuktu (1959)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Transporter

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

Transporter 2

Triple Deception

True Lies

Two Can Play That Game

UFO (1956)

Uncommon Valor

Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj

Venus and Serena

Vice (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback

Walking Target

Webster Seasons 1–4

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Wings Complete Series

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

A Woman Possessed

Wuthering Heights (1970)

You Have to Run Fast

The Young Doctors

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

Ender’s Game (June 16)

Project Almanac (June 26)

The Gambler (June 27)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (June 30)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

Deadloch Series Premiere (June 2)

Medellin (June 2)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Series Premiere (June 2)

An Unforgettable Year: Summer (June 2)

With Love Season 2 (June 2)

My Fault (June 8)

The Lake Season 2 (June 9)

An Unforgettable Year: Autumn (June 9)

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash Series Premiere (June 16)

An Unforgettable Year: Winter (June 16)

That Peter Crouch Film (June 22)

I’m A Virgo Series Premiere (June 23)

An Unforgettable Year: Spring (June 23)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 (June 30)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

The Grand Budapest Hotel (June 30)

Good Watch

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Attack the Block

Borat

Brigsby Bear

Goon

Idiocracy

Man on Wire

Monster House

One Hour Photo

Role Models

Three Identical Strangers

Tim’s Vermeer

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Win Win

The Wolfpack

Dune (2021) (June 10)

Drinking Buddies (June 15)

Jagged Mind (June 15)

Infinity Pool (June 23)

Barbarian (June 25)

Linoleum (June 30)

A.O. Scott Says It’s a Good Watch

Freddy Got Fingered

Binge Watch

Queen Sugar Season 7

Vida Season 3

Somewhere Boy Season 1 (June 7)

Family Watch

Rio

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

The Amazing Maurice (June 8)

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 6 (June 15)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

Center Stage

Sparkly Vampire Watch

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

If You’re Bored

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Best Night Ever

Bewitched

Center Stage: Turn It Up

Chasing Mavericks

The Comebacks

The Cookout

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delivery Man

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Due Date

From Paris With Love

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hall Pass

Hoffa

The International

Knight and Day

Life Before Her Eyes

The Little Hours

The Marine

The Marine 2

The Monuments Men

Mr. Deeds

Mr. Nobody

The Newton Boys

Notorious (2009)

One Piece Episodes 382–457

The Oxford Murders

Pompeii

Predators

The Quarry

The Right Kind of Wrong

The Ringer

Semi-Pro

Slackers

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

St. Elmo’s Fire

This Means War

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

The Upside

Vice (2018)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Christmas With the Campbells (June 2)

The Devil Conspiracy (June 2)

Rubikon (June 2)

Searching for Soul Food Season 1 (June 2)

Baby Rudy (June 3)

Keanu (June 3)

The Age of Influence Season 1 (June 5)

The Secret Garden (2020) (June 6)

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs Seaon 1 (June 7)

Flamin’ Hot (June 9)

Murder at Yellowstone City (June 9)

Hazlo Como Hombre (June 13)

The Little Alien (June 13)

6 Days (June 15)

All Good Things (June 15)

Nature Calls (June 15)

Please Stand By (June 15)

The Apology (June 16)

Chevalier (June 16)

Ender’s Game (June 16)

Maybe I Do (June 16)

Trigun Stampede Season 1 (June 22)

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 (June 23)

Wildflower (June 23)

The Bachelorette Season 20 (June 27)

Guns Akimbo (June 28)

Secret Chef Season 1 (June 29)

Premieres

Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 Premiere (June 6)

Cruel Summer Season 2 Premiere (June 6)

Stars on Mars Series Premiere (June 6)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Premiere (June 8)

FX’s The Full Monty Season 1 Premiere (June 14)

The Wonder Years Season 2 Premiere (June 15)

FX’s The Bear Season 2 (June 22)

Claim to Fame Season 2 Premiere (June 27)

Grown-ish Final Season Premiere (June 29)

Burial (June 30)

Generation Gap Season 2 Premiere (June 30)

The Night Manager Part 2 Premiere (June 30)

Press Your Luck Season 5 Premiere (June 30)

Specials

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream (June 11)

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream (June 24)

Pride Across America: Livestream (June 25)