The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, (HBO) Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Groundhog Day
Mean Girls
The Ring (2002)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Dunkirk (June 12)
Good Watch
Magic Mike
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
To Leslie
Living (June 5)
The Imitation Game (June 26)
Binge Watch
Suits Seasons 1–8 (June 17)
Alone Season 9 (June 30)
Family Watch
The Angry Birds Movie
Hook
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Ben 10 Complete Series (June 5)
Tom and Jerry Tales Seasons 1–2 (June 12)
My Little Pony: The Movie (June 19)
Nostalgia Watch
The Breakfast Club
If You’re Bored
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
The Mick Seasons 1–2
Muster Dogs
Spider-Man 3
We’re the Millers
A Lot Like Love (June 9)
Forged in Fire Season 8 (June 14)
Married at First Sight Season 13 (June 14)
Cold Case Files Season 2 (June 15)
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 (June 17)
The UnXplained With William Shatner Season 2 (June 21)
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story (June 23)
Hoarders: Season 13 (June 28)
Tayo The Little Bus Season 5 (June 30)
Netflix Programming
A Beautiful Life
The Days Series Premiere
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
Manifest Season 4 Part 2 (June 2)
Missed Connections (June 2)
Rich in Love 2 (June 2)
Scoop Series Premiere (June 2)
Valeria Season 3 (June 2)
Barracuda Queens Series Premiere (June 5)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Chapter 4 (June 6)
Arnold (June 7)
Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 (June 7)
Never Have I Ever Season 4 (June 8)
Tour de France: Unchained (June 8)
Bloodhounds Series Premiere (June 9)
Human Resources Season 2 (June 9)
The Playing Card Killer (June 9)
Tex Mex Motors Series Premiere (June 9)
This World Can’t Tear Me Down Series Premiere (June 9)
The Wonder Weeks (June 9)
You Do You (June 9)
Our Planet 2 (June 14)
The Surrogacy Series Premiere (June 14)
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (June 16)
Extraction 2 (June 16)
King the Land Series Premiere (June 17)
See You in My 19th Life Series Premiere (June 17)
Not Quite Narwhal (June 19)
Take Care of Maya (June 19)
85 South: Ghetto Legends (June 20)
Break Point Part 2 (June 21)
Glamorous Series Premiere (June 22)
Let’s Get Divorced Series Premiere (June 22)
Skull Island Series Premiere (June 22)
Sleeping Dog Series Premiere (June 22)
Catching Killers Season 3 (June 23)
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (June 23)
King of Clones (June 23)
Make Me Believe (June 23)
The Perfect Find (June 23)
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (June 23)
Through My Window: Across the Sea (June 23)
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (June 28)
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (June 28)
Run Rabbit Run (June 28)
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (June 29)
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 (June 29)
Is It Cake, Too?! (June 30)
Nimona (June 30)
Specials
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (June 13)
(HBO) Max
Must Watch
Dog Day Afternoon
The Hurt Locker
Jackie Brown
Moonlight
The Painter and the Thief
Good Watch
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Army of Darkness
A Star Is Born (1954)
Breach (2007)
Dave
David Copperfield (1935)
The Drop (2014)
Eastern Promises
Enter the Dragon
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Evil Dead 2
Fame (1980)
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
I, Tonya
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
Jeremiah Johnson
Just Mercy
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Magic Mike
Moneyball
Narc
The Nun’s Story
Objective, Burma!
Ready Player One
Romance on the High Seas
Selena
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut
X-Men: Days of Future Past
You’re Next
Magic Mike’s Last Dance (June 2)
A Star Is Born (2018) (June 8)
Binge Watch
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Season 3 (June 14)
The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 (June 18)
Family Watch
Dolphin Tale
Monsters vs. Aliens
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1E (June 6)
Teen Titans Go! Season 8B (June 23)
Nostalgia Watch
Big Daddy
Dumb & Dumber
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
Never Say Never Again
Radio
A Star Is Born (1976)
Travolta-Thon
Grease (1978)
Hairspray (2007)
Space Whale Watch
Avatar: The Way of Water (June 7)
Three Seashells Watch
Demolition Man
If You’re Bored
Balls of Fury
Beautiful Creatures
The Big Wedding
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
The Boy Next Door
Bulworth
Class Act
Click
The Dead Files
Diggers
Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists
The Evil Dead (2013)
The Family
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
I Origins
Jersey Boys
Knock Knock
The Lodge
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat
Military Wives
Monster-In-Law
On Moonlight Bay
Operation Crossbow
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back In Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
The Saint
Sex and the City (2008)
Sex and the City 2
Sunday in New York
Tea for Two
Tooth Fairy
The Turning Point
Well Designed (June 2)
90 Day Fiance (June 4)
Battle on the Beach (June 4)
Louisiana Law (June 5)
Ghost Adventures (June 7)
AEW All Access (June 9)
Build It Forward (June 10)
Red 2 (June 10)
Walker Season 3 (June 10)
Celebrity IOU Season 4A (June 12)
Vacation (June 13)
Small Town Potential (June 14)
Crack Addicts (June 15)
Outchef’d (June 15)
The Cabin Chronicles Season 3 (June 16)
Hoffman Family Gold (June 16)
Meet the Batwheels Shorts Season 1C (June 16)
Beachside Brawl (June 18)
The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (June 18)
We Baby Bears Season 2A (June 18)
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (June 19)
7 Little Johnstons (June 21)
Christina on the Coast (June 22)
Rich & Shameless Season 2A (June 22)
Mini Reni (June 25)
Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (June 26)
Chopped (June 27)
Revealed (June 29)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 7 (June 30)
HBO Original Programming
Naked.Loud.Proud Series Premiere
Painting With John Season 3 (June 2)
The Idol Series Premiere (June 4)
Burden of Proof (June 6)
American Pain (June 8)
First Five Series Premiere (June 9)
How Do You Measure A Year? (June 14)
Rap Battlefield Season 2 (June 15)
The Stroll (June 21)
And Just Like That… Season 2 (June 22)
Downey’s Dream Cars Series Premiere (June 22)
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (June 27)
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (June 28)
Ten-Year-Old Tom Season 2 (June 29)
Warrior Season 3 (June 29)
Specials
John Early: Now More Than Ever (June 17)
Prime Video
Must Watch
12 Years a Slave
The Apartment (1960)
Boyz N the Hood
Brokeback Mountain
The Color Purple
Creed
Devil In a Blue Dress
Dog Day Afternoon
Glory
Henry V (1989)
Pariah
Tár (June 6)
Selma (June 20)
Good Watch
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Arrival
Black Dynamite
Blazing Saddles
Creed 2
The Gospel According to André
He Who Must Die
Hot Fuzz
Little Women (1949)
Machete
Muscle Shoals
Open Range
Philadelphia
Purple Rain
Robocop (1987)
School Daze
Shaun of the Dead
Silver Linings Playbook
Soul Food
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Transamerica
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The World’s End
World’s Greatest Dad
Crazy Rich Asians (June 6)
Sully (June 6)
Interstellar (June 11)
Spoiler Alert (June 16)
Armageddon Time (June 20)
M3gan (June 27)
What If (June 30)
Meryl Watch
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
Poitier Watch
To Sir, With Love
Problematic Watch
Tyson (2009)
Prop Baby Watch
American Sniper (June 21)
Binge Watch
Barnaby Jones Complete Series
The Brady Bunch Complete Series
Charmed Complete Series (1999)
Evening Shade Complete Series
Everybody Hates Chris Complete Series
Happy Days Seasons 1–3
Laverne & Shirley Seasons 1–4 (1976)
Mannix Seasons 1–7
Mork & Mindy Seasons 1–2
The Wild Wild West Complete Series (1966)
Parenting Watch
The Kids Are All Right
There’s Something Wrong With the Children (June 16)
Family Watch
Megamind
Mirai
Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (June 30)
Nostalgia Watch
Baby Boy
Billy Madison
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Clockstoppers
Happy Gilmore
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Look Who’s Talking
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Rent
Stargate
You Got Served
If You’re Bored
2 Days in New York
2 Days in the Valley
1984 (1984)
Above the Rim
All the Queen’s Men Season 1
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)
Bad Teacher
Bananas
Blankman
Breakin’ All the Rules
Bull Complete Season
The Call (2013)
Code of Silence
Concussion
Cry Freedom
Daddy Day Camp
Dangerous Exile
The Danish Girl
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Eraser
Exodus
Flawless (1999)
The Four Feathers (2002)
Getting Even With Dad
Ghost of Dragship Hollow
The Gift (2000)
Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)
Green Zone
Guess Who
Happy Anniversary (1959)
Higher Learning
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Hot Cars
The Hot Chick
Hot Rod Gang
Huk!
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
In My Country
In Time
Intersection
It’s a Pleasure
Jungle Heat
Kingdom of Heaven
Lady of Vengeance (1957)
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Live and Let Die
Lone Wolf McQuade
The Longshots
Lost Lagoon
The Love Letter
Love, Rosie
MacArthur
The Malta Story
Man In the Net
MasterChef Mexico All Stars
Miles Ahead
The Missing Lady
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
The Neighborhood Seasons 1–4
No Escape (1994)
Notorious (2009)
The One That Got Away
One Way Out (1987)
Over the Top
Petticoat Junction Seasons 1–5
The Rabbit Trap
Reign of Fire
Rejoice and Shout
The Relic
Repo Men
The Return of the Living Dead
River’s Edge
Run for the Sun
Saved!
The Scarf
Sea Fury
Self/less
Shadow of Suspicion
She Hate Me
Shoot First
Sliver
Survivor Seasons 17–25
South Central
The Spanish Gardener
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Switchback
Ten Days to Tulara
Things We Lost in the Fire
Three Can Play That Game
Timbuktu (1959)
The Time Machine (2002)
The Transporter
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Too Many Crooks
Top of the World
Transporter 2
Triple Deception
True Lies
Two Can Play That Game
UFO (1956)
Uncommon Valor
Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj
Venus and Serena
Vice (2018)
Walking Tall: The Payback
Walking Target
Webster Seasons 1–4
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Wings Complete Series
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
A Woman Possessed
Wuthering Heights (1970)
You Have to Run Fast
The Young Doctors
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
Ender’s Game (June 16)
Project Almanac (June 26)
The Gambler (June 27)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (June 30)
Amazon Originals
Deadloch Series Premiere (June 2)
Medellin (June 2)
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Series Premiere (June 2)
An Unforgettable Year: Summer (June 2)
With Love Season 2 (June 2)
My Fault (June 8)
The Lake Season 2 (June 9)
An Unforgettable Year: Autumn (June 9)
The Grand Tour: Eurocrash Series Premiere (June 16)
An Unforgettable Year: Winter (June 16)
That Peter Crouch Film (June 22)
I’m A Virgo Series Premiere (June 23)
An Unforgettable Year: Spring (June 23)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 (June 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Grand Budapest Hotel (June 30)
Good Watch
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Attack the Block
Borat
Brigsby Bear
Goon
Idiocracy
Man on Wire
Monster House
One Hour Photo
Role Models
Three Identical Strangers
Tim’s Vermeer
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Win Win
The Wolfpack
Dune (2021) (June 10)
Drinking Buddies (June 15)
Jagged Mind (June 15)
Infinity Pool (June 23)
Barbarian (June 25)
Linoleum (June 30)
A.O. Scott Says It’s a Good Watch
Freddy Got Fingered
Binge Watch
Queen Sugar Season 7
Vida Season 3
Somewhere Boy Season 1 (June 7)
Family Watch
Rio
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
The Amazing Maurice (June 8)
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 6 (June 15)
Nostalgia Watch
Center Stage
Sparkly Vampire Watch
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
If You’re Bored
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Best Night Ever
Bewitched
Center Stage: Turn It Up
Chasing Mavericks
The Comebacks
The Cookout
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Delivery Man
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Due Date
From Paris With Love
The Girl Next Door (2004)
The Good Shepherd
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hall Pass
Hoffa
The International
Knight and Day
Life Before Her Eyes
The Little Hours
The Marine
The Marine 2
The Monuments Men
Mr. Deeds
Mr. Nobody
The Newton Boys
Notorious (2009)
One Piece Episodes 382–457
The Oxford Murders
Pompeii
Predators
The Quarry
The Right Kind of Wrong
The Ringer
Semi-Pro
Slackers
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
St. Elmo’s Fire
This Means War
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
The Upside
Vice (2018)
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Christmas With the Campbells (June 2)
The Devil Conspiracy (June 2)
Rubikon (June 2)
Searching for Soul Food Season 1 (June 2)
Baby Rudy (June 3)
Keanu (June 3)
The Age of Influence Season 1 (June 5)
The Secret Garden (2020) (June 6)
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs Seaon 1 (June 7)
Flamin’ Hot (June 9)
Murder at Yellowstone City (June 9)
Hazlo Como Hombre (June 13)
The Little Alien (June 13)
6 Days (June 15)
All Good Things (June 15)
Nature Calls (June 15)
Please Stand By (June 15)
The Apology (June 16)
Chevalier (June 16)
Ender’s Game (June 16)
Maybe I Do (June 16)
Trigun Stampede Season 1 (June 22)
By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 (June 23)
Wildflower (June 23)
The Bachelorette Season 20 (June 27)
Guns Akimbo (June 28)
Secret Chef Season 1 (June 29)
Premieres
Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 Premiere (June 6)
Cruel Summer Season 2 Premiere (June 6)
Stars on Mars Series Premiere (June 6)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Premiere (June 8)
FX’s The Full Monty Season 1 Premiere (June 14)
The Wonder Years Season 2 Premiere (June 15)
FX’s The Bear Season 2 (June 22)
Claim to Fame Season 2 Premiere (June 27)
Grown-ish Final Season Premiere (June 29)
Burial (June 30)
Generation Gap Season 2 Premiere (June 30)
The Night Manager Part 2 Premiere (June 30)
Press Your Luck Season 5 Premiere (June 30)
Specials
53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream (June 11)
2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream (June 24)
Pride Across America: Livestream (June 25)