Never Have I Ever Figured Out What to Do With Its Geriatric Teen Hunk

When Never Have I Ever premiered three years ago, there were reasons aplenty to be wary: It was co-created by the lovable but inconsistent Mindy Kaling. It would be her first venture into making a show for and about young adults. It featured voice-over narration by, of all people, tennis star John McEnroe. And one of the teens on the show was being played by a 29-year-old …? But I’m here to tell you that Never Have I Ever more or less pulled off all of it, and even managed to figure out what to do with said 29-year-old. Netflix released its fourth and final season last week, and the highest praise I can offer is that next time you’re sick or sad and looking for something light, cute, and funny to curl up with in bed, Never Have I Ever is going to be just the ticket. There should be a QR code for it on bottles of DayQuil.

But back to that 29-year-old: I don’t think we should let the occasion of the show ending pass without pausing to appreciate the arc of its token hot-guy character, Paxton Hall-Yoshida. Paxton was introduced in Season 1 as main character Devi’s crush, to whom she vows to lose her virginity. He’s on the swim team, and naturally, he’s a dumb jock; he has a class with sophomore Devi because he failed it the year before. At the time, Paxton is supposed to be a high school junior, so 16 or 17 years old. He is played by Darren Barnet, who was, of course, 29 when Season 1 aired.

There’s a long-standing tradition of adults playing high schoolers in movies and on television, but it’s still pushing it a little for a 29-year-old to be playing a junior. I choose to believe that the creators of Never Have I Ever did this on purpose. After all, most other cast members were a teensy bit closer in age to their characters: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, for example, was 18 when the show premiered. But Paxton wasn’t supposed to be your average high schooler, or even your average teen-crush object. The show hardly made so much as surface-level efforts to make him look like a high schooler: Instead, he was constantly taking off his shirt so the camera could linger on his gym-toned, definitely-not-teenage physique. (In some scenes, you could see wrinkles in his forehead, but so what?) He wasn’t just hot; he was insanely, comically hot. He was like the embodiment of the “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme, except with a Hemsworth instead of Steve Buscemi.

All of this is to say, I don’t think he was simply slightly too old to be playing a teenager; he was a meta-commentary on the very idea of a popular, hot guy on a high school TV show. He even has one of those names, like Jordan Catalano, that begs to be pronounced in full: Paxton Hall-Yoshida! The show’s dialogue winked at this too: “Every teen in SoCal knows who Paxton is, bro,” a kid from another school says in Season 1. “He’s got three fan Tumblrs. One of them is entirely in Korean.” (Inspired by this line, Vulture took a crack at making its own Paxton fan Tumblr.) He was at once a semiotic symbol, a riff on the concept of a hot guy, while also still being a hot guy who was nice to look at. Viewers enjoyed both the humor and eye candy his presence provided as he became a key figure in the show’s main love triangle for several seasons.

By Season 4, that love triangle between Devi, Paxton, and Devi’s academic-rival-turned-friend Ben has mostly faded, and Paxton and Devi are basically platonic. I appreciated this because a high schooler can’t actually date a 32-year-old man, even if that 32-year-old man is unconvincingly playing an 18- or 19-year-old. Another reason Devi and Paxton aren’t a good match is because during the fourth season he kind of becomes a teacher at her school, weirdly? No, the show didn’t do any kind of crazy time jump—Paxton briefly goes off to college, but he drops out after not too long, returning to his high school as an assistant swim coach and pseudo-faculty member. This strains credulity, but in a funny way: Just as it’s ridiculous that we were ever supposed to believe that Paxton was a high schooler, now it’s ridiculous that we’re supposed to believe that the high school would hire a freshly graduated teenager to supervise other kids, even a teenager who has had the face and body of a Marvel star the whole time.

The show heightens the absurdity of questions surrounding Paxton’s age by having him engage in a flirtation with a very young-looking fellow teacher as the season goes on. A few episodes in, we meet substitute Lindsay Thompson, introduced as a recent college grad. She looks like a spring chicken compared with Paxton because the actress playing her, Genneya Walton, is only 24, making her seven years younger than Barnet and the same age as some of the kids playing high schoolers on the show. This is Tavi on Gossip Girl all over again! It’s a little distracting watching Paxton and Lindsay circle each other as you wonder whether it’s OK for a 22-ish-year-old to date a 19-ish-year-old, while trying to keep in mind they are actually 24 and 32 in real life, and also that this is fake. It’s very silly, but also fitting, somehow.

I’m not saying that this is a viable solution for all geriatric teenage characters. What if 90210 had given up the ghost after a couple of seasons and decided that thirtysomething Gabrielle Carteris’ character Andrea Zuckerman wasn’t going to be a pretentious high schooler anymore, that now she was just going to be the kids’ guidance counselor? That would have been pretty weird. But as a one-time thing, it was a pretty clever swerve from Never Have I Ever. Maybe when a character is that hot, they transcend age and other biographic character details. Sure, make Paxton the principal—why not? I’m just glad Never Have I Ever was smart enough to keep him on my screen.