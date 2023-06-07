The Team Trying Very, Very Hard to Be the Worst in Baseball History

The Oakland Athletics will not have the worst season in baseball history, strictly speaking. They have started 13–50, with just over two-thirds as many wins as the next-worst team in Major League Baseball (the 18-win Kansas City Royals). Various projection systems believe the A’s will finish somewhere between 47 and 54 wins. It will be grisly, but not “2003 Detroit Tigers” grisly (43 wins) and certainly not “1899 Cleveland Spiders” grisly (20 wins in a 154-game season). The A’s’ current .206 winning percentage would be the worst ever in a 162-game season if they could somehow make it stand up, though. (It seems unlikely.)

But put the franchise’s extracurriculars together with the dreadful mess on the field, and the A’s are making a different but genuine sort of history: If they’re not having the worst season ever, they are having the saddest. The A’s are tracking to be in the small handful of worst major league teams ever at exactly the same time that their owner and league are plotting to move them out of their longtime home in Oakland and take them to Las Vegas, where they hope to raid public coffers in a way that Northern California wouldn’t allow. The team’s efforts to screw over its fans have hit some snags, though, and that feels like a little measure of justice. Are the A’s so odious that they can’t even pull off the quintessentially American feat of bullying taxpayers into building them a new stadium? Probably not, but the mere possibility of such a failure is captivating, and that it’s all unfolding against the backdrop of an all-time bad team makes this a unique car wreck of a season.

Start with the team’s (probably) impending relocation; that matters more than pinpointing just how terribly they’re playing. Club owner John Fisher and the MLB office have, for many years, wanted to get the A’s out of the Oakland Coliseum, an ugly old donut that the Oakland Raiders fled for Vegas a few years ago. It’s common practice for the public to pick up part of the tab for stadium builds, and it’s not always an outrageous deal. However, the A’s have preferred a more one-sided arrangement between themselves and their city, expecting Oakland to shell out or else. Fisher is not typically inclined to spend competitively on his team; the A’s have a permanent home near the bottom of the payroll ranking, and in 2023 they sit comfortably in last place. The A’s have often found ways to be good anyway—Moneyball was about their front office, after all—but Fisher, who’s worth something on the order of $2.2 billion, has put relatively little skin in the game to make the A’s a deserving source of regional pride and investment.

Fisher and commissioner Rob Manfred long pushed Oakland to subsidize their vision for a new stadium. The stadium itself would have been privately funded, but it would’ve come with hundreds of millions of dollars in public infrastructure investments that sure seemed like they would mostly benefit the A’s. The A’s and MLB bailed from negotiations with Oakland in April, with the city government feeling that the baseball capitalists had been underhanded and unserious about making a deal.

The A’s turned to Vegas, where they agreed to buy a big plot of land near the Strip. The franchise has been audacious in its pursuit of public cash in Nevada. The team has backed legislation that they say would involve a few hundred million dollars of government help, but the real figure is probably far higher because of some Easter eggs left in the bill, as Neil deMause explained for Field of Schemes. The A’s’ claims about the tourism benefit they’ll bring to Vegas are patently absurd, as Michael Baumann detailed at FanGraphs. A Stanford economics professor says that the A’s’ public projections are “nonsense.”

Lo and behold, the A’s didn’t get their stadium bill across the line before Nevada’s legislative session ended Sunday night. The state’s governor has convened a special session in hopes of passing the bill. Whether lawmakers will approve a package for the franchise is unclear, as is what the A’s will do in the short and long terms if they don’t get what they want. Everything about how the team and league have handled the situation has perfectly encapsulated what people disdain about professional sports’ ownership class. The A’s have been on a rapacious chase for public resources, seeking a handout for a private business that isn’t even operating in a way that provides a benefit to its own fans, let alone to the rest of the public.

And, oh boy, are the A’s torturing their own fans this summer. The record tells most of the story, but dissecting the 2023 club’s badness is a gross exercise. The offense ranks 29th in batting average, 28th in OPS, 26th in on-base percentage, and 28th in runs scored—all very bad, but not the source of this team’s historic stink. The pitching staff is last in earned run average by about a run and a half per game (6.59) above the next-worst team. The A’s walk a preposterous 4.75 hitters per nine innings, also worst in the league, and doled out a cool 10 bases on balls while blowing a 3–0 lead to lose on Monday. (They did, however, win a game on Tuesday.) They allow the most homers in the league (1.65 per nine innings) despite playing half their games in what is very, very much a pitcher’s park. Currently, the 22 worst season ERAs in MLB history include 19 seasons before 1949 … and the 2023 Oakland Athletics.

It hasn’t been the result of misfortune, but of a deliberate teardown by Fisher’s front office. The A’s won 97 games in both 2018 and 2019, then made the postseason for a third year in a row in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. They won 86 games in 2021, a decent nonplayoff season. Then the club blew it all up. Before 2022, the A’s traded off pitchers Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt, two of the key workhorses in what had been a good starting rotation. They traded very good corner infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman. The ’22 A’s lost 102 games. They continued deconstructing themselves ahead of this year, most notably trading catcher Sean Murphy, a Gold Glover now having a career offensive year in Atlanta, where he has easily been the most valuable catcher in baseball.

What’s left, obviously, is not a lot. The A’s have two really good hitters, first baseman Ryan Noda and designated hitter Brent Rooker, who are exiting their mid-20s and are destined to soon play for the Not A’s. The only exciting young position player is base-stealing savant Esteury Ruiz, 24, who came over in the Murphy trade and plays center field. Who knows if even he will still be around to play on the next good Athletics team in whichever city that team then calls home. The pitching staff has a few live arms, the most exciting being 24-year-old rookie Mason Miller, who has a 3.38 ERA and a wicked fastball. But finding nice things to say about the potential worst pitching staff in baseball’s modern era is a challenge. None of this indignity has even resulted in the A’s having an especially good farm system; theirs ranks 22nd or 23rd.

The A’s are last in the majors in announced home attendance at 8,675 spectators per game. Of course they are. Why wouldn’t they be? What is there to support? Well, baseball fans have a tremendous capacity to find hope where there isn’t any, and the A’s still have plenty of people who care about them and are fighting like hell to be heard. What looks like thousands are planning a “reverse boycott” for a game next week, aiming to fill the Coliseum to make a point that there are still baseball fans in Oakland. They are better than Fisher deserves. And unless an eventual relocation also comes with a move to caring much more about putting a serious team on the field, they are better than he’ll find anywhere else.