What are literary prizes for? Put the question to writers, and you’ll hear certain words echo throughout their responses: Status. Financial security. Time to work. Validation. CV filler. Jobs. Respect. Publication. A break. Money. Money. Money. Money. Money.

I asked the question because an established novelist and essayist named Roger Rosenblatt published an op-ed in the New York Times this week titled “What’s the Point of Prizes?” (Interestingly, the headline has since been changed to “I Won a Prize. So What?”—perhaps to reflect more accurately the jocular tone of the piece.) I, too, have often considered this question, and I looked forward to an essay reflecting on the complex mix of prestige, money, inherent bias, and competition that comprises prize culture in the literary world.

Alas! The essay was simply one man’s dismissal of prizes—particularly difficult to enjoy coming from a man who just won a much-coveted Guggenheim. To be fair, I do think Rosenblatt meant to make light, whimsically, of the idea of awards as all-important, to console writers who don’t win them, and to encourage writers to learn to love their scarcity. He clearly had no idea that so many writers who have financially struggled would, understandably, see it as a tad ungrateful. But I do think the question still stands, after he asked it: What does a prize really mean for writers?

To start with, for many writers, winning a prize brings much-needed money. When writer Benjamin Percy won a Whiting Award in 2008, he said, “I was behind on credit card and student loan bills and my roof was literally caving in. I valued the award for other reasons, but in a purely practical sense, it saved my ass financially.”

Perhaps Rosenblatt’s mention of winning an equestrian prize at the age of 12 gives some clue as to why, in a rather pointless piece, he never even mentioned money. Or the huge importance of even a small financial reward to the average writer, who, according to the Authors Guild, made an average of $6,080 per year in 2017. Writers often take on the burden of student loans like everyone else, but unlike doctors, lawyers, and businesspeople, writers do not exit school and enter a clear career track with milestones (and salary bumps) along the way. Many of us long ago gave up on the notion of writing being economically sustaining, and instead have taken on other jobs, many but not all in the also precarious adjacent worlds of journalism, academia, and film and television writing.

A prize often represents an unexpected windfall—one that changes, if even briefly, the daunting math of a writing career. Winning a New York Foundation for the Arts grant helped fiction writer Chris Gonzalez feel that “for the first time in the last decade, I have a proper safety net.” And after a few prizes, fiction writer Rion Amilcar Scott said, “I paid off a bunch of millstone-heavy bills and then I didn’t have to look for low-paying teaching gigs to get me through the summer, so I spent all summer working on my second book.”

Most writers I know live at least somewhat precariously, often paycheck to paycheck, and as freelance budgets shrink, magazines shut down, and funding dries up, those paychecks become scarcer and scarcer. Prize money can often make the difference between a terrifying squeeze and the room to finally take a breath. As writer and illustrator Aubrey Hirsch said, “I won two grants in 2022 that are giving me the cushion to keep freelancing full time. I would absolutely not be doing this without them!” Essayist and memoirist Emily Maloney used her Illinois Arts Council fellowship to fix her terribly leaky roof. (I’m seeing a pattern here with writers and leaky roofs.) And novelist Jacinda Townsend put it flatly in financial terms: “Winning the Janet Heidinger Kafka paid my kid’s school tuition; the James Fenimore Cooper bought me a car.” Until we can restructure society to support artists who don’t necessarily make what the market demands, these financial rewards can often make the difference between a writer sticking it out and leaving the profession they love for good.

Of course, it’s not only money that prizes have to offer. The chief selling point is usually prestige, which can often mean publication, a job, or sometimes just validation for the work—which can mean everything after years of toiling in relative, if passionate, obscurity. Roxane Gay said of her Guggenheim that “it was validating, which is priceless.” And Julie Rea noted that when she won the Next Chapter Award in 2017, “this gave me, a working-class writer with severe imposter syndrome, some validation that my writing might be good.” Nilanjana Roy won the Shakti Bhatt prize for first books in 2013; “it was the only Indian award for debut fiction at the time,” she pointed out, “and the encouragement was a huge boost.”

Validation tastes even better if it leads to more financial security in the form of a job or a book. Allya Yourish said that her Fulbright to Malaysia wound up “getting me in the door as a news assistant at the New York Times.” Karissa Chen offered that her Fulbright “gave me access to resources and time for research needed to complete my novel.” Temin Fruchter won the Rona Jaffe award in 2020 and said that aside from it “vastly” improving her life, it put her on the radar for agents. “I soon did have an agent,” she said, “and now a book forthcoming in January.” And anyone working in academia will tell you that prizes, like publication, are extremely helpful in advancement. As novelist (and professor) Todd Robert Peterson points out, “Awards have helped me tell the story of the success of my work in measurable terms, which the tenure and promotion machine really loves.”

And poets, man! Often the only path to publication for poets is through contests. A lot of prose writers don’t realize that poets must spend money—sometimes an upsetting amount of money—entering contests that at the least may give them a shot at being published, and at best may actually provide some financial reward. (Poets basically cannot count on even the meager book advances that prose writers can garner.) Poet Sandra Beasley said, “Prizes have been my way of breaking through. Both my first and second poetry books were contest winners.”

Whew. Prizes do a lot of heavy lifting! According to the responses to my Twitter prompt, prizes have helped writers buy computers, travel to new places, fund research, meet spouses, pay for IVF (!), get surgeries, and secure jobs and speaking gigs and writing assignments. Some writers absolutely did feel more ambivalent about awards and prizes. Some had been sure their lives would change and were disappointed when they didn’t; some were uncomfortable with the attention and the accolades. Some writers mentioned that, like Rosenblatt, they felt that striving for awards took focus away from the work of writing itself.

When we consider what prizes are for, we also have to acknowledge that literary prizes tend to answer the question “Who gets to be a writer?” Literary award and prize committees have certainly made leaps and bounds recently in terms of diversity—and I was surprised and pleased to see the wide array of writers who replied to me that they’d received awards. But while many major awards either strive for racial and gender diversity or actively promote it, a recent in-depth study of awards and prizes found that such awards are “ever more closely linked to elite educational and professional networks, or the prestige apparatus.” The most important factor overall appears to be an elite education.

The study’s authors found that about 40 percent of prize winners between 1918 and 2019 went to an Ivy League school. A particularly shocking number to me was this one: Graduates of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop are 49 times more likely to win a major literary prize compared with those of any other MFA program since 2000. With all respect to the talented writers produced by the Workshop, I truly don’t think they’re 49 times better at writing than graduates of any other school. And for writers of color, the credentialism extends beyond the Ivies or Iowa; while 66 percent of white prizewinners in this century did it without an MFA, only 45 percent of prizewinning writers of color lacked that degree.

I should probably disclose here, lest someone accuse me of hiding my sour grapes, that I have never won a writing award—at least in part because I’ve almost never applied for any! I am a lazy person; I also struggle with imposter syndrome about my writing career, so it’s easy for me to tell myself that I wouldn’t win, anyway. As someone who turned to writing in my late 20s, and never got an MFA, I feel overwhelmed by the entire prize-giving system. I was in my 40s before I realized you applied for the Guggenheim and many such prizes yourself, for example. Finding out what awards are out there, and then somehow gathering letters of recommendation, writing samples, statements of purpose, and all the other things you need for many of these applications—it all seems like too much work for what seems to me like certain rejection.

I’ve also struggled more than a little with my own sense of need versus the prestige of prizes. I’m not rich, but I’m doing OK. The idea of taking cash from the hands of people for whom it could make an existential difference fills me with Midwestern guilt. On the other hand, could I someday earn enough to write full time? Is that what I want? My writing career, solid as it is, would certainly be lifted to a new level if I were to gain the prestige of winning a few prizes. I was longlisted for the Story Prize for my last collection, and even just being longlisted was incredibly validating for me as a mid-career writer. And I’ve also noticed that a lot of prizes, particularly at a certain level, tend to go to the same writers over and over again. Is that because they’re already successful? Because they’re great at networking? Because they’re more diligent about applications? Or because they’re just that good?

Some professors I know are starting to offer courses on the practicalities of applying for prizes. That’s brilliant and necessary, but still leaves out those writers who are not creative writing graduates or academics themselves. It still answers the question “Who gets to be a writer?” with “People who go to school for writing.” And not people who never got an MFA or a college degree, people who’ve never even heard of an MFA, people who started writing later in life, parents who had to take a long break when their kids were little, people with a disability or chronic illness, people who had to be caregivers for others. People who were too busy fighting institutional racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia to find time to write, let alone apply for an award.

Many of these people, by the time they become a writer, do not think of themselves as writers and perhaps never will. They are less likely to know about awards and prizes, less likely to apply, and certainly less competitive for those awards than people whose professors and mentors are coaching them in the process and providing letters of recommendation. They may never have the space to produce what they are truly capable of.

So a great start would be for prize- and grant-giving bodies to eliminate recommendation letters and other hoops. Ask for a writing sample or a project plan, rather than a CV or an academic record. Why not consider need alongside merit for more major prizes? Why not more prizes for parents and caregivers, more flexible fellowships, workshops, and residencies? We could fully fund more poetry contests so that poets could spend more time writing and less time earning money to submit to them in the hopes of publication. We could offer free workshops for non-academics on how to apply for a federal or local grants! There are so many things we could do.

The Times’ op-ed didn’t make me mad; it made me want to read a totally different story about prizes, one that recognizes their power and utility and offers a freewheeling discussion of creative ideas on funding writers and making writing a truly viable career for everyone. Because after even my absolutely-not-randomized, entirely qualitative social media survey, it’s clear to me what prizes are for: to help writers write, by providing the peace of mind, the encouragement, the opportunity, the security, the publication that makes the next break, the next book, a reality.