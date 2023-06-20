The first time most hip-hop fans heard Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, was on “Snappin’ & Trappin’,” the sixth track of OutKast’s 2000 multiplatinum masterpiece Stankonia. Mike took the first verse of the song and ended it with the bold proclamation “One mothafuckin’ verse and already it’s a classic,” a line he believed so fervently that he said it twice. It wasn’t totally true—20 years later his delivery and flow still sound a bit callow, and an array of late-’90s influences are prominently on his sleeve: Biggie-style mafioso storytelling, horrorcore shock-rap, and, of course, a healthy dose of the darkly intoxicating, capacious Dirty South school of music that would soon be known to the larger world as trap.

It was an auspicious debut, if not one that obviously foreshadowed what would become one of the more unusual and unexpected musical careers of the 21st century. On Friday, Killer Mike released Michael, his first solo album in 11 years, a period in which the now-48-year-old rapper has unexpectedly risen to superstardom. Michael feels like Killer Mike’s most personal work to date (he has described it himself as such), a work that touches on his childhood, his family, his religion, his career, and, of course, his beloved Atlanta, with startling depth and warmth. It is, in a lot of ways, the sort of album we should hope for from a mid-career artist, a work of introspection and subtly daring exploration, a work of real musical adventurism that never feels driven by midlife-crisis trend-chasing.

Michael is executive-produced by the incomparable No I.D., who lately seems to be the producer of choice for rappers in their late 40s making introspective turns. (Jay-Z was about the same age when he and the Chicago producer made 4:44.) Many of the album’s tracks are shot through with the lush, ’60s and ’70s soul trappings that No I.D.’s beats have long been renowned for: The album’s opening track, “Down By Law,” features CeeLo Green and unmistakably evokes mid-1960s Curtis Mayfield.

But Michael’s most prominent, inescapable musical influence is the Black gospel tradition. The sounds of church are everywhere on Michael—cascading piano runs, whirling B3 organs, soaring choirs. “Motherless,” which features Eryn Allen Kane and builds from the 19th-century spiritual “Sometimes I Feel like a Motherless Child,” is a poignant tribute to Mike’s late mother and grandmother, who died in 2017 and 2012, respectively. The album’s last track, “High & Holy,” features Ty Dolla Sign crooning, “Blowin’ smoke up at the heaven, count my blessings, trying to find atonement,” while Mike reflects on salvation: “My brother’s in the fire and to save him’s my desire/ Our ambitions often cold, conspire to go higher/ God bless those that confess and God damn the liars.”

Michael foregrounds the remarkable influence of Southern sacred music on Atlanta trap, an influence that has always been there for those willing to listen, but that can too easily be overlooked by overly literal appraisals of a genre named after houses used for drug-dealing. (Zaytoven and London on da Track are just two A-list trap producers who cut their musical teeth playing piano in church.) Other Atlanta musical luminaries abound on Michael: Featured artists include Young Thug, Future, Jagged Edge, and 2 Chainz.

The resistance to pigeonholing that can provoke frustration in his political activism is what often makes him so thrilling as a rapper.

And there’s André 3000 popping up on “Scientists & Engineers,” the only guest MC here who’s been an ATL fixture for longer than Killer Mike himself, and one half of the duo that first introduced him to the world. After that first verse on “Snappin’ & Trappin’,” Killer Mike became a regular on OutKast records and a member of the vaunted Dungeon Family, popping up on the terrific 2001 OutKast single “The Whole World” and a pair of tracks on 2003’s double-album mega-blockbuster, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. That same year saw the release of Mike’s own solo debut, Monster, an album that reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and featured the single “A.D.I.D.A.S.” featuring Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, which peaked at No. 60 on the Hot 100. (It is still Killer Mike’s biggest chart hit to date.)

In the early 2000s, Killer Mike was in ascendance, but then a strange thing happened. During a decade that saw Atlanta hip-hop soar to unprecedented heights of influence and commercial success, and that saw trap stalwarts like T.I., Young Jeezy, and Gucci Mane become megastars, Killer Mike’s career stalled. He never stopped making music, much of which was great, but he found himself increasingly pigeonholed as an underground artist, albeit one operating out of what was the hottest city and scene in American music. It was a weird case of being in the right place at the right time and still somehow not being able to catch a break.

During those years, Mike’s music also became more overtly political, taking swipes at figures like George W. Bush and Sarah Palin and railing against poverty, greed, racism, and all manner of exploitation. In 2011, Jason DeMarco, an executive at Adult Swim and an esteemed (and well-connected) hip-hop fanatic, introduced Mike to rapper and producer Jaime Meline, better known as El-P, the onetime founding member of Company Flow, the owner and CEO of the influential underground label Definitive Jux, and generally a living legend of New York underground hip-hop. The pair hit it off, and El-P came on to produce Killer Mike’s 2012 album R.A.P. Music. The collaboration was a revelation: El-P had long been one of the most experimental and fearless producers in rap, and the combination of his angular, left-of-center beats with Killer Mike’s booming, impassioned rhymes seemed to unlock something dormant for both artists. R.A.P. Music’s most striking track was “Reagan,” a ferocious screed against the late former president that ends on the climactic couplet “I’ll leave you with four words/ I’m glad Reagan’s dead.”

R.A.P. Music was a startling album, something simultaneously new and classic in its urgency and its clarity of conscience. In 2012, much of mainstream rap was perpetually woozy from sprawling, glittering blockbusters like Watch the Throne and Take Care. These records were great in their ways, but they weren’t out there dazzlingly connecting dots from the Iran–Contra scandal to the War on Drugs to the prison-industrial complex. R.A.P. Music was the sort of album that people talked about excitedly and obsessively, not because it was some inescapable pop-cultural monolith but because they wanted other people to go listen to it. It became one of the sleeper hits of the year, finishing at No. 8 on the Village Voice’s annual Pazz & Jop critics’ poll and giving Killer Mike his biggest commercial success since Monster.

The following year, El-P and Killer Mike teamed up again, this time as the newly christened duo Run the Jewels. Run the Jewels’ self-titled debut was released in the summer of 2013 to rave reviews, cresting off the buzz that R.A.P. Music had begun to build. Run the Jewels 2 arrived in 2014, 3 in 2016, then RTJ4 in 2020. Run the Jewels made explosive, uncompromising music: Their records often sounded like the definition of “not for everyone,” a designation they practically wore on their sleeve. It was remarkable, then, that by the mid-2010s, Run the Jewels had become huge, selling out arenas, headlining festivals, and topping album charts and year-end lists. (Run the Jewels has offered every one of their albums for free as a digital download while also making them for sale in physical form.)

Like many artist-activists who define themselves by their outspoken independent streak, Killer Mike’s politics can sometimes be messy. He’s a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter as well as a Second Amendment absolutist who’s spoken warmly about Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp; he’s a man whose music seethes with rebellion but who angered some by seemingly running cover for Atlanta’s political establishment during the protests in the spring of 2020. His lyrics can sometimes trade in retrograde homophobia and misogyny (on Michael, he comes after critics who talk “that woke-ass shit,” suggesting they “hang together on some Brokeback shit”), and he can be defensive when questioned about these tendencies. (This terrific recent interview by Vulture’s Craig Jenkins is a clear-eyed examination of Killer Mike’s myriad complexities.)

Killer Mike isn’t a politician, of course—he’s a musician, and the resistance to pigeonholing that can provoke frustration in the former arena is what often makes him so thrilling in the latter. Michael reminds us that, Jewels or no Jewels, Killer Mike is a bona fide star, a man who spent years tirelessly making music on his own terms until the world was finally ready to come to him. With its lush production, its earworm hooks, and its frequent moments of almost stately beauty, Michael actually feels like the most commercially accessible work Killer Mike has made in years, though not in a way that ever feels compromised. It’s less provocation than rumination, a work of self-examination that never feels self-involved. It’s a worthy new chapter in one of modern music’s most unique careers, another reinvention from an artist who’s incapable of being anyone but himself.