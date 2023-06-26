Indiana Jones and the Contractually Mandated Fifth Adventure

In 1979, when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas signed with Paramount Pictures to develop a film series based on classic Hollywood adventure serials, the deal they struck was to make five separate movies. The first, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released in the summer of 1981 and became that year’s top-grossing movie, beating even the long-anticipated Superman II and remaining on screens in some cities for more than a year. By 1984, it was Raiders’ sequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, that had become the year’s most anticipated movie, banking that year’s biggest opening weekend, and the third entry in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, became not only the highest-grossing movie of 1989 but the top-earning Indiana Jones movie yet.

Given that track record, and viewed from the perspective of our own IP-crazed times, it seems inconceivable that Spielberg and Lucas decided not to move forward immediately with a fourth Indiana Jones picture (though Lucas did go on to produce a spinoff TV series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles). The reason: They were unable to come up with a plot device that would credibly carry the beloved archeology-prof-turned-world-adventurer through another feature-length story. Lucas’ idea, a riff on the 1950s sci-fi films that would have been contemporaneous with a middle-aged Indy, was to introduce extraterrestrial beings into the previously earthbound Raiders universe. But, according to Lucas, that notion was struck down by both Spielberg and star Harrison Ford, who on hearing the pitch replied with a gruffness that’s easy to picture: “No way am I being in a Steve Spielberg movie like that.” (Steve’s own response was so ambivalent as to recall Hamlet: “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.”)

Almost 20 years would pass before Ford would once again don the fedora, in a Spielberg movie exactly like that. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released in the summer of 2008 to mostly thuddingly bad reviews, featured a cursed glass knick-knack from outer space, an interdimensional portal housed in a Peruvian obelisk, and a famously nuclear-blast-proof refrigerator. Some critics, me among them, were so glad to see Indy again that they forgave the fourth movie its silliness and enjoyed its small pleasures (Cate Blanchett as a Russian dominatrix-style villain! John Hurt as an antiquities savant driven insane by the titular trinket!), but very few of us walked out expecting or needing a fifth. And yet 15 years later, with Ford about to turn 81, the Paramount prophecy has been fulfilled. With the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the Indiana Jones series is, as originally planned, a pentalogy, even if this last chapter is the first of the five not to have been co-written by Lucas or directed by Spielberg. Instead, James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) is at the helm—and if it isn’t cinematic sacrilege to say so, his solidly entertaining if not inspired installment feels truer to the franchise’s swashbuckling spirit than the latest Spielbergian contribution.

For the length of the movie’s opening sequence, an elaborately staged chase in the series’ grand first-act tradition, you might think Mangold had cutting-room-floor footage from the Raiders archive, given the smooth surface of Indy’s digitally de-aged face and the agility of his footwork as he escapes from a pack of Nazis on a moving train. With the war nearing its end, the Germans, under the command of true believer Jürgen Voller (a deliciously punchable Mads Mikkelsen), are trying to smuggle a trainload of pilfered treasure out of the country. Indy finds his friend and expedition partner, mild-mannered British archeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), tied to a chair in the train car that doubles as Voller’s interrogation chamber. The Nazis, Shaw explains, have gotten their hands on the Antikythera, a powerful ancient artifact supposed to have been invented by the Greek mathematician Archimedes with the aim of finding “fissures in time.” (This priceless doodad, the world’s oldest known analog computer, is real, though it is only known to predict such celestial events as eclipses, not time warps.)

After one more spectacular chase atop the racing train, Indy and Shaw escape with their lives as the audience encounters a time fissure of our own. Fast-forward 25 years to the summer of 1969: All of America is going wild over humankind’s first trip to the moon. Well, all but for the now gray-haired and craggy-faced Professor Jones, who’s grouchily sleeping off one too many slugs of whiskey in his lonely Manhattan apartment. His wife, Marion (Karen Allen, appearing only briefly), has just filed for divorce, for reasons that will be revealed later on; his job teaching archeology no longer seems to inspire either him or his glazed-eyed students.

Indy’s glum routine is thrown off by the sudden appearance of his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Helena’s father, the now-deceased Basil, lost his sanity spinning paranoid (or were they?) theories about the missing half of his precious Antikythera.

His daughter is determined to travel the world to find it—a plan that would suit the motives of either a loyal daughter or a mercenary black-market antiques dealer. Meanwhile, Voller, a fascist so committed that he at one point appears to badmouth Hitler for not having believed hard enough in the Thousand-Year Reich, is working undercover as a U.S. government scientist. Herr Voller seeks the mystical Greek whim-wham for an even less noble purpose: Like some contemporary political figures I could name, he longs to travel backward in time to a place where life was simpler and made more sense. You know: Germany in 1944.

The abrupt entrance of Waller-Bridge into the Raiders-verse at first generates a wave of cognitive dissonance: What are Fleabag and Indy doing in New York in the late 1960s? But as we get to know Helena (whom Indy calls “Wombat,” an old childhood nickname), the alliance begins to make sense. She and her irascible godfather, for all their bickering as they hurtle in various hotly pursued vehicles from to Tangier to Sicily and back to New York again, are alike: two wisecracking skeptics with incurable wanderlust and a problem expressing sincere emotion. Waller-Bridge’s physical presence is both commanding and comical, her lanky frame and klutziness in the face of danger giving her an Olive Oyl–like quality. Her relationship with Indy toggles between affectionate and prickly, landing at a place of grudging mutual acceptance that, perhaps because I am basic, I found genuinely touching.

In their travels, Indy and Helena cross paths with some figures familiar from earlier chapters of the saga, like Sallah (a likeable Egyptian character who, as played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, should nonetheless perhaps have stayed back in the 20th century), and others new to this episode, like Helena’s teenage sidekick Teddy (Ethann Isidore) and a Spanish boat captain (Antonio Banderas) who takes the gang on a dive to explore an ancient shipwreck. The cinematic references at play derive less from golden-era Hollywood than from previous Indiana Jones adventures: There is a callback to Indy’s fear of snakes, a clever reversal of a gag from the first movie involving a less-than-fair gunfight, and the familiar but still pleasing image of a globe traversed by a moving red line that establishes the protagonists’ location. (As the Muppets have noted, there are few more efficient modes of transportation than “traveling by map.”)

Though the action is often wittily imagined and choreographed, no one could confuse Mangold’s workmanlike direction with Spielberg’s kinetic instinct for how to place and move a camera. Still, Dial of Destiny clips along nicely: Even at 2 hours and 22 minutes, the pace seldom drags. Above all, this movie understands, respects, and loves its title character, even in a loopy late sequence that drops the bullwhip-wielding scholar into a circumstance we’ve never seen or imagined him in before. A sudden third-act swerve into the supernatural—a feature all the franchise’s movies have shared, if not quite at this level of implausibility—could easily have lost the audience’s goodwill, but by drawing on our long experience of the curmudgeonly grave-robber’s passions, beliefs, and preferences, the movie manages to serve up a twist that’s as psychologically credible as it is contrary to all known laws of physics.

Ford has spoken in proprietary terms about his four-decade-long relationship with the character of Professor Henry Walton Jones Jr.: “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone.” Indy has been the great role of Ford’s career (sympathies to the also-memorable Han Solo) and one of the enduring movie characters of my lifetime. You might say that the last two chapters of his story, contractually intended from the start or no, were unnecessary (though Dial of Destiny certainly stands head and shoulders above The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and, depending on your taste, may surpass the second film in the series, the often cringingly xenophobic Temple of Doom). But now that Indiana Jones (though not, thankfully, the man who plays him) seems in fact to have made his last stand, I for one am grateful to have had the chance to stow away on his final adventure.