I’m a Virgo, Prime Video’s new absurdist comedy by Sorry to Bother You writer-director Boots Riley, tells the story of a big Black man—a really big Black man. Standing at 13 feet tall, Cootie (played by Jharrel Jerome) is a giant who has been sheltered from the outside world by his adoptive parents. This all begins to change when he is thrust into the spotlight after his growing curiosity about the outside world—and his desire for a really good burger—prompts him to leave the confines of his Oakland, California, home. As the series progresses, the show centers on a growing conflict between the Hero (Walton Goggins)—a white, law-and-order-loving superhero vigilante variously described as a “billionaire tech mogul with rocket launchers” and “a fascist aluminum fuck”—and Cootie’s friend group, composed of misfits and Black radicals. Early reviews have noted how the show deftly blends a sendup of the superhero mythos with a probing look at gentrification, the criminalization of poverty, and the commodification of Black bodies.

Yet, while these accolades are richly deserved, I’m a Virgo’s most impressive—and important—achievement is resisting the myth at the heart of contemporary discussions of “big Black men”: the belief that all big Black men face an equal threat of racialized violence.

Cootie is an amplified embodiment of the big Black man—the kind of tall and/or physically fit Black male that is more likely to be greeted with fear or suspicion by the police. This is an ugly reality that scholars sometimes refer to as “big Black man syndrome.” As a 6-foot-1, 200-pound Black man, I too share much in common with other big Black men—Rodney King (6 feet, 3 inches), George Floyd (6 feet, 4 inches), Eric Garner (6 feet, 3 inches), and too many others to name—whose abuse or deaths sparked public outrage and increasing attention to the relationship between race, size, and the threat of state violence. But what I do not share with these men is an equally serious risk of being killed by the police: I am an overeducated Black man living in a comparatively wealthy ZIP code. I am not the sort of big Black man that has the same level of threat to worry about.

Public discussions of anti-Black oppression and “big Black man syndrome” tend to leave socioeconomic status out of the equation, putting race in a vacuum in ways that prevent us from glimpsing how state violence most often occurs at the intersection of race and class. All too often, the media latches on to racist incidents affecting wealthy or highly educated big Black men—like Christian Cooper of the infamous Central Park bird-watching incident—to suggest that if it could happen to this big Black man, it could happen to any big Black man. This narrative obscures the fact that socioeconomic status and education levels are key predictors of the threat of state violence faced by Black Americans—a threat disproportionately faced by poor and less educated Black people. Just as Blacks are substantially more at risk of fatal police interactions than whites of the same socioeconomic strata, Black men making less than $20,000 per year face significantly higher risk of exposure to police violence compared with those with more wealth, and the Black inmate population within our racialized prison-industrial complex is made up primarily of Black Americans with lower levels of education.

I’m a Virgo consistently resists the tendency to treat racialized state violence in isolation from poverty. When the naïve Cootie, who initially idealizes the Hero, asks his friend Scat (Allius Barnes) why his cousin—who was arrested by the billionaire vigilante for selling weed “without a license”—turned to crime, the friend responds sarcastically: “It was either for shits and giggles or rent money.” Later, Scat is himself the victim of state-and-economy-abetted violence after he is turned away from the ER for being poor, dying in front of the hospital’s doors.

Our hero Cootie is not immune either. After his adoptive father tells him, “If you want to make your own rules, get out there and make your own money,” we immediately cut to a scene in which Cootie and his friends are in a convenience store, short on cash. A white talent agent named Sam Spiegel appears and offers to represent the giant teenager. Spiegel counsels Cootie that he is a “street hustler” who has the opportunity to join a long line of rags-to-riches Black Americans: “lemons to lemonade, cocaine to crack,” he summarizes. And how can a big Black man from a poor area make money? Spiegel offers to get Cootie tryouts for professional sports leagues. After that falls through, the talent agent gets him set up with modeling gigs. At these photo shoots, Cootie is tasked with grimacing and grabbing a fleeing mannequin child like the ogre out of a fairy tale. At another shoot, he is dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and made to pose as though he is about to backhand a female mannequin, further trading in stereotypes and tropes of the big Black man.

When news coverage suddenly begins referring to him as a “monster” and a conservative anchor refers to him as a “giant thug,” we see the end result of a capitalist system that is engineered to keep poor Black men poor, and demonizes and criminalizes their attempts to lift themselves out of poverty. Throughout the show, these moments of implicit anti-capitalist critique are interwoven with moments of explicit Marxist theorizing, usually via strange but captivating asides in which the character Jones (Kara Young)—Cootie’s friend, a Black activist and a self-proclaimed Communist—goes on lengthy digressions about the predations of America’s neoliberal market economy that generates growth through deindustrialization and keeps wages depressed and workers in line through the perpetual threat of unemployment.

What is most remarkable about these mini-lectures is the way that Jones insists on talking about Black liberation as going hand-in-hand with working-class resistance. In the show’s memorable final scene, Cootie is captured by the Hero. A drone drops a noose around the giant’s neck—an obvious reference to lynching—before attaching a second rope to one of the big Black man’s belt loops. “Pull your damn pants up,” the drone shrieks in an unsubtle culture-of-poverty dog whistle. Moments later, Cootie lies bloodied on the street, wrapped in chains, being dragged behind the arresting Hero. It is here that we abruptly cut to Jones’ final lecture, in which she explains how capitalism works to Balkanize the working-class into distinct racial groups that are encouraged to see their interests as inimical.

“How do you tell the whole working class that their economic situation is due to their poor choices?” Jones asks, before answering her own question. “You don’t. You tell them that it is the Other that is making bad choices. That it is the culture of the Other that causes this. You do this via the news, sitcoms, cop shows, and superhero shows.” She concludes by observing that “this causes part of the working class”—here she clearly means poor white workers—“to identify with the ruling class.”

As Jones delivers this Marxist sermon, we see a surrealist montage of raceless workers in gray onesies being sorted into different colored boxes, where they are all forced to hold up giant piles of money for faceless men in suits. Here, the point is made both rhetorically and visually: The Suits want poor whites and poor Blacks to be so focused on racial antagonisms that they forget that they share the same class interests. Both wear the gray smock of the worker, equal under the boot heel of capital.

Much public discussion about state violence falls prey to a false binary—either it’s white supremacy or it’s classism—in ways that leave us ill-equipped to offer a sophisticated account of oppression. Boots Riley’s astonishing series steps out of this facile either/or. I’m a Virgo is clear about the vulnerabilities faced by men of color in an overpoliced United States: “You are a 13-foot-tall Black man—they fear you,” Cootie’s parents warn in a tragic scene that gives voice to the anxiety that many families face when their big Black sons and fathers leave the house.

But the show is also equally clear that Black Americans are not exposed to state violence equally, and that poverty plays a large hand in determining these vulnerabilities. I’m a Virgo eschews what some Black socialist intellectuals call the “race reductionism” that is pervasive in popular liberal discussions of race: the idea that the Black community is a monolithic bloc with uniform interests and equal exposure to structural racism, an account that minimizes class differences and class antagonisms internal to Black America. The Marxist historian Touré F. Reed has argued that “race reductionism” is a problem because it hides “the political-economic roots of racial disparities, resulting in policy prescriptions that could have only limited value to poor and working class blacks.” When we see every issue facing Black Americans exclusively through the blinders of race, we fail to see how policy prescriptions ostensibly designed to lift up all Black Americans tend to reflect the interests and improve the lot of the most economically privileged members of the Black community, leaving the poor behind.

At every turn, I’m a Virgo is committed to placing economic status at the forefront of its unabashedly Black Marxist agenda, sticking its thumb in the eye of Jeff Bezos even as it ironically lines his pockets. Its giant allegory provides a brilliant social commentary that centers race without retreating into the kind of toothless mythologizing that flattens the differences between the experiences of members of the Black elite and of big men in the Black working class. The end result is not only hilarious but also one of the most politically radical shows on television.