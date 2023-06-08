The Best Part of HBO’s Abominable New Show

HBO’s latest voyeuristic provocation, The Idol, from the face of provocative TV himself, Sam Levinson (creator of Euphoria), got panned by select critics after its premiere at Cannes, and again after its wider release last Sunday. I’m not going to disagree with the show’s current 27 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes—from the first episode alone, it is clear that the show fundamentally misunderstands what it’s like to be a female pop star at the center of attention. On top of that, the Weeknd (who plays Tedros, a nightclub owner who becomes the pop star’s Svengali) can’t act, full stop, and Lily-Rose Depp (who plays the Idol in question, Jocelyn) is … fine?—which is a level of acting ability not great for a character supposedly in possession of the It Factor. Levinson thought The Idol would be the biggest show of the summer, but the premiere’s ratings—apparently, the ep got 913,000 viewers—don’t support that theory. But I’ve got a reason why you should start watching. A few reasons, really.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The world around Jocelyn is where all of the fun is. The show is chock-full of some really entertaining side characters, played by actors who are giving actually good (or at least …interesting!) performances. Take, for example, series highlight Leia, Jocelyn’s assistant and best friend, who is played by Rachel Sennott of recent Bodies Bodies Bodies fame. Sennott is particularly great as the awkward worrywart protector who refuses to drink anything other than water at the club and is struggling to keep Jocelyn on a leash. She loves Jocelyn, that’s clear, but she still works for her at the end of the day. That sometimes means hiding Jocelyn’s phone to keep her from realizing she’s embroiled in another scandal, one in which a photo of her with ejaculate on her face has leaked online, or coming to her defense by hilariously bumbling through an explanation of bukkake, and insisting the event the photo depicts was technically not that, because Jocelyn was merely ejaculated on by one person and not multiple … or so Leia thinks.

Advertisement

It’s far more fun to watch Jocelyn’s entire team—who is with Jocelyn in her house as she, unaware of the photo leak, is shooting the cover art for her next album and practicing the choreography to the music video for the album’s first single, “World Class Sinner”—discuss how they’re going to handle the star and her image than it is to watch Jocelyn struggle with these things herself. Jane Adams is hilarious as Nikki Katz, a record label executive who tries to downplay the scandal in an attempt to convince herself, and everyone, that it’s not that bad (“Who among us has not had cum on their face?!”). Nikki cares only about “what sells” as she makes the crude case that mental illness—”World Class Sinner” is Jocelyn’s first release since suffering a mental health episode triggered by the death of her mother—is “sexy,” and chides all of the progressive “college-educated internet people” who are too “out of touch” to agree. Right alongside Adams is Hank Azaria as Chaim, Jocelyn’s manager, whose name hints at Israeli origins but whose accent suggests some still-undiscovered place in the great unknown. Azaria’s performance is far from grounded, a little too over-the-top, but it’s still more fun to watch him lock a well-meaning photoshoot intimacy coordinator in a closet than it is to watch the Weeknd do whatever it is he’s doing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also on Jocelyn’s team is her co-manager Destiny, played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who is always great in everything she does (particularly the shows High Fidelity and Only Murders in the Building). Yeah, Destiny is somewhat formulaic, being the Black ancillary character with the good digs and sassy responses—you know, the type who will repeat what you just said back to you in a straight tone that lets you know how ridiculous it sounds—but she does provide some grounded moments of comedic levity. Troye Sivan, the Australian singer-songwriter and former YouTuber, stands out as Jocelyn’s creative director, Xander, using a pretty great American accent. He perfectly plays that hot gay guy who is in all the right circles, knows where all the good parties are, believes he knows everything about good pop culture, and who may actually even be smart, but is likely as fraudulent as they come. (Take his scene from the teaser trailer, where he asks a question someone like that would definitely pose in a pop-culture debate: “When was the last truly fucking nasty, nasty, bad pop girl?” Critics weren’t given screeners, so I’m still waiting for that scene to come along!) Dan Levy scores a few laughs as Benjamin, the helicopter-parenting publicist, with a great cutaway scene of him explaining to someone over the phone that, though they are “a champion of women,” if they link to the scandal photo, then they’re “part of the problem.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reason Benjamin is helicopter parenting is because while the photoshoot, the music video rehearsal, and the scandal response are unfolding at Jocelyn’s home, the group is also being visited by Talia (Hari Nef), a culture writer from Vanity Fair who is writing a profile on the star. Nef is also intriguing as Talia, though her “journalist” attire, which seems fit for some glitzy Hollywood cocktail hour, is quite hilarious. She at times feels like the only person echoing the audience’s wtf sentiments, but she’s just as sly as the rest of this crew—and, unfortunately for them, maybe smarter. (“God, having her around is like living in communist China,” Nikki, tired of having to be on her best behavior, says.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Madeline Ducharme and Nadira Goffe Euphoria Is a Dozen Different Shows. Which Ones Should Get Canceled? Read More

There are also two more smaller characters, whose actors are, like Sivan and the Weeknd, coming from the music industry: Dyanne, a dancer for Jocelyn, played by K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie in her first acting role, and Izaak, played by critically acclaimed ethereal singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, also in his first acting role. Jennie, who isn’t even known as Blackpink’s strongest dancer, does serve impeccable face to the camera, and hits the moves as Dyanne in a way Jocelyn, admittedly, could never. (Jennie, as one would expect from a massively popular star in the most dominating girl group of our generation, has that It Factor that Depp lacks.) Izaak shows up only briefly in the first episode, but it seems from the teaser that he’ll get a lot more play in the future—and good Lord, I’m praying they find a way to use Sumney’s voice, which sounds like all of the angels of heaven collectively saying a prayer on our behalf, in the show.

Advertisement

Looking at the cast list, we’re in store for more appearances from exciting smaller actors in the future as well. Like Nico Hiraga—a personal favorite of mine who was a notable standout in Booksmart and has since appeared in films like Moxie and North Hollywood. Tyson Ritter, lead singer of the 2000s rock band The All-American Rejects, whose hits from their second album Move Along soundtracked all of my favorite films growing up, is also slated to show up. Maya Eshet, who I’m most familiar with as a recurring character in Teen Wolf—a show I’ve already waxed poetic about—will appear as well.

It’s a mystery how The Idol ended up with such stimulating and appealing actors playing characters we’re not supposed to care about and such blank slates playing the ones we are. One has to wonder what a show would look like that centered these small characters instead: the panicking management team of a scandal-prone pop star who are all trying their best to just keep this train on the rails. Unfortunately we will never know, and instead we must suffer through a few more episodes of The Idol’s misguided mess to get to the few good parts.