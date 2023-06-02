The third season of Tim Robinson’s internet-beloved show I Think You Should Leave, which hit Netflix earlier this week, starts with a sketch about an irascible TV show host named Barch Barley. Robinson, as Barley, speaking to the camera as if recording a promo for his network, touts his show as being a place where “nothing is off limits.” But, Barley says, if anyone comes on the show and starts to beat him in an argument? “I go on my phone!” Because he’s played by Tim Robinson, Barley doesn’t just “go on his phone” when a guest gets the better of him in a fight about gas prices. He bangs on his chair with a loud “fuck!”; pulls out the phone theatrically; sinks into his seat, mouth pulled down and eyebrows pulled up; and looks at his phone with a vengeance.﻿

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

new drake meme format just dropped pic.twitter.com/2KS4sgxRv8 — Jordan Arnold (@jordanarnold) May 30, 2023

Robinson’s characters have always been thin-skinned, bad-tempered weirdos. As Seth Meyers tweeted in a thread celebrating the new season: “In three seasons of this show [Tim] has played angry 155 uniquely different ways.” I’m tempted to make a big argument about how ITYSL—as everyone calls it online (Meyers: “I can’t wait to see what a generation raised on ITYSL comes up with. Ideally a show with a better acronym?”)—is perfect for this cultural moment, because it’s all about people who are on a hair trigger, ready to do some random, destructive shit, get caught on camera, and go viral on TikTok. It’s about men who can hear a song about freedom—as the character played by Biff Wiff does in the course of a sketch set at a school concert—and wreak havoc on an elementary-school classroom, tossing chairs and ripping down posters, because they don’t want to obey “a single rule” anymore. It’s about men like Ronnie, the zipline-loving contestant Robinson plays in a sketch about a fake dating show called “Summer Loving,” who throw absolutely spectacular, theatrical, hilarious mantrums, blaming everyone for their problems while wearing pink Bermuda shorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But such a blunt reading of the show’s relationship to real-life 2023 doesn’t quite serve. In ITYSL’s universe, delusions, and anger about delusions, are omnipresent, but never really dangerous in the way that real-life angry people can be. The comedy of this show hinges on a different kind of thesis about fury: that hidden inside everyone is an irrational, overtired 8-year-old who’s ready to emerge at the slightest provocation.

Rick and morty fans when Rick comes in screen@ITYSL_memes pic.twitter.com/ANuDxsp9u4 — Sebastian (@SebastianB28980) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

Take a sketch about a team-building workshop, set in a corporate workplace like many of ITYSL’s sketches, in which a facilitator randomly picks Robinson’s character, Stan, and a colleague, Rick, to make a lightly humorous point about the wise move of not putting people who are “mortal enemies” on the same team together. “Hate you, Rick,” Stan says, joking at first, then escalating more and more, pretending to throw water on Rick, then pretending to throw water on everyone—then, when everyone tells him to stop, saying, almost helplessly, “I’m doing it because they tell me to stop!” This idea is funny, but what makes it great is how everyone comes to join in. Another colleague throws actual water on Stan, before falling to the ground, moaning that his life is “out of control” because he “takes everything too far.” (“I get too hyper!”) The whole thing feels distinctly like a fight between children, down to Stan calling the facilitator a “teacher.” “I’m not a teacher!” the guy says, and the sketch wraps—the corporate politeness of the room completely destroyed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Rebecca Onion I Think You Should Leave’s Hot Dog Guy Is More Than Just a Meme Read More

Frat boys, another embodiment of unruly behavior, make a few appearances this season. They threaten Robinson’s character while he’s playing a game of “Driving Crooner” using carefully placed window decals, confirming his character’s paranoia that everyone he passes on the road wants him to stop doing that bit. They’re also one of the core demographics who attend the performances of “Richard Brecky,” a character whose “thing” is performing Charlie Chaplin–esque, mimed antics in a one-man show that’s supposed to go off without a peep. The penalty for Brecky speaking is that he has to pay the audience money. This setup has led to a dynamic where Brecky gestures and moves about, while the audience screams things like “WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT?” and “WANNA KNOW NOW!” until Brecky breaks: “IT’S A FUCKING BIKE, YOU FUCKING SCUMBAGS!” The audience of “frat boys” cheers, $1 richer, while Brecky—who is genuinely in it for the love of his craft—grows increasingly frustrated. In Robinson’s world, even the angriest freak sees himself as a victim of the real angry freaks, the rowdy kids who poke with a stick.

Advertisement

God talking about me as I get older pic.twitter.com/1ASP57vNs7 — SB (@scottbrowne) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Social interactions in ITYSL are always on the verge of degenerating into contests for power. In a fake ad for a pill called “Gerutol” that is supposed to reverse baldness, Robinson’s character turns a friend at a St. Patrick’s Day party onto Gerutol, but refuses to allow a third guest in on the secret. The left-out man goes increasingly mad, following the two around and asking “WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT!” At one point, Robinson’s character takes a break from fucking with the excluded acquaintance, and goes outside and fights with a passerby, another adult who is playing with a remote-control car. Why bicker? No reason! The guy had a cool car!

Advertisement

When my boss asks me about work stuff but I’m trying to spend all day rewatching the new I Think You Should Leave season: pic.twitter.com/YbRE0Zk8TN — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) May 30, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another ITYSL premise: Any public interaction that looks nice, kind, and civil on the surface contains within itself the potential for mayhem. In a breakout sketch from this season, Robinson’s unnamed character “pays it forward” at a fast-food drive-thru, offering the worker his credit card and magnanimously paying for the “next guy” after he spots a fancy car behind him. Then he quickly zips back around to get behind the rich guy, almost running into a woman in another car in his haste to get back to the drive-thru—“I’m doing something!” he yells—so he can order an absolutely obscene amount of food that will cost the rich guy $680. (“55 burgers, 55 fries…” he starts, rapid-fire, his list at the ready.) When the fancy guy, who’s onto him, tells the lady behind them that Robinson’s character is trying to start a pay-it-forward chain, the woman backs her car up immediately and, with startling efficiency, starts pelting the order window: “55 burgers, 55 fries…” In the universe of ITYSL, everyone has a plan ready for how to be the worst possible person, and that plan is always ridiculous.

So yes, Tim Robinson is our modern-day da Vinci of anger. But ITYSL is really about the imposition of our most off-the-wall internal realities on the world—and how often the world seems to meet those realities half-way, amplifying, instead of calming, what the parenting-advice people would call our “big feelings” of unmanageable, unconcealable anger, frustration, and desire. People in the real world feel a bit too full of big feelings, right now. At least on ITYSL, they’re funny.