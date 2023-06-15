What Every Sports League Should Learn From the New Stanley Cup Champions

The Vegas Golden Knights are the new gold standard for rapid joy in professional hockey. They won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, capping their sixth season in the NHL by throwing a nine-goal extravaganza against the feisty but undermanned and overmatched Florida Panthers. Having debuted in 2018, the Knights were a year quicker to the Cup than the 1974 Philadelphia Flyers, and that one-year gap undersells the added difficulty Vegas faced. Where the Flyers were one of 10 new teams in a league that previously had six, the Golden Knights brought the league from 30 teams to 31. (Now it has 32.)

Advertisement

Teams in other sports have been even quicker. Atlanta United topped Major League Soccer in 2018, its second season out of expansion. The Arizona Diamondbacks won the World Series in 2001, their fourth, after the Florida Marlins won in 1997, their fifth. Hell, the University of West Florida started playing Division II football in 2016 and won the title in 2019. But the Golden Knights are an exceptional story in their own way. They were the first team to enter the NHL in the league’s salary cap era, so they’re also the definitive roadmap to a quick title in the most modern iteration of their sport. Vegas was already pretty close. In 2018, the club’s inaugural season, it got to the Cup Final before running into a Washington Capitals team that treated it exactly like Vegas just treated the Panthers. But now Vegas is the ideal illustration of how a league can introduce a new team and make it not just an in-game success but a local cultural phenomenon. Just about everyone who attends a Golden Knights game agrees it makes for one of the most raucous experiences in hockey. The team averages 103 percent of arena capacity in home attendance. Vegas made hockey not just bigger, but better. And with a Cup banner soon to hang from the rafters, every sports league can take cues from Vegas’ story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not a natural condition for stars to align for expansion teams. Before Vegas started up in fall 2017, the last new franchises to join the NHL were the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild in 2000. The Jackets are a perpetual doormat still sitting on one playoff series win. The Wild are now a perennial playoff team—10 berths in the past 11 years—but usually missed the playoffs at the beginning and have never been among the league’s elite teams. The Atlanta Thrashers, who started playing in 1999, didn’t win a playoff game before becoming the Winnipeg Jets after 11 seasons.

The NHL learned some things from those experiences. In 2000, when the Jackets and Wild came aboard, the rest of the league (save for the two most recent entrants before them) were allowed to shield certain combinations of players from selection in the expansion draft that filled the new teams’ rosters. The legacy teams could either protect one goalie, five defensemen, and nine forwards, or they could protect two goalies, three defensemen, and seven forwards. That was a lot of meat to keep on the bone, and it limited the Jackets and Wild to picking from backup goalies, the single worst defenseman in other teams’ lineups, and fourth-line forwards. Inevitably, the new teams were bad. The Wild won 25 and 26 games their first two seasons, and who knows what their story would’ve wound up being if Minnesotans didn’t love hockey and weren’t yearning for another team after losing their beloved North Stars? The Blue Jackets were bad for longer and still are. They’re lucky to have diehard fans anyway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe those teams just had bad decision-makers at the start, but probably not, and the NHL recognized as much. So when the expansion draft returned for Vegas, the player protections were more limited: Teams could spare one goalie and either eight skaters regardless of position or seven forwards and three defensemen. The league wanted Vegas (and eventually the Seattle Kraken, who came around in 2021) to have a fighting chance that the Blue Jackets and Wild did not. The new expansion draft rules meant Vegas wouldn’t get to pluck any clear-cut stars, but it would get a top-nine forward, top-four defenseman, or starting goalie from as many teams as it wanted. The Knights would have depth, which is a good hockey team’s real foundation. And along just that metric, no Vegas player in six years has had more than William Karlsson’s 43 goals and or 78 points in the team’s first season. Yet Vegas has missed the playoffs once in six years and has always finished above .500, because the Knights have always come in waves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Alex Kirshner Canada’s Most Tortured Hockey Team Should Panic Now Read More

But the only thing the NHL handed the Golden Knights was a fighting chance. They operated shrewdly, using their expansion draft picks to extort scared teams into giving them bushels of goodies. Vegas emerged from that 2017 draft with some critical players. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the heart and soul of the franchise in its early years before getting traded amid a falling-out. Forwards Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith are still around and still good, as is defenseman Shea Theodore. Those were players picked in that draft. They also got numerous future assets, which they’ve converted over time into their Cup-winning supporting cast. They pulled off a heist in 2019, when they got center Chandler Stephenson from the Capitals for a fifth-round pick. Stephenson was second on the team in scoring in the regular season, only behind fellow center Jack Eichel, who came via a trade with Buffalo after his relationship soured with the franchise that thought he’d be a savior. The key player in the deal for Eichel was Alex Tuch, whom Vegas had taken in exchange for not taking a different player in the expansion draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vegas also had some dumb luck, which every team needs. This season, the team’s goaltending situation was not good all year, and four different netminders played in at least 10 games. One of them, 26-year-old Adin Hill, decided to play out of his mind in the playoffs, stopping 93.2 percent of the shots that came at him. Hill would’ve won the Conn Smythe Award as playoff MVP if it didn’t go to Marchessault, an original expansion draftee, who had 13 goals and 25 points in the Knights’ 22-game, four-round run. Put together, Vegas became a machine. The team did not face elimination at any point in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Knights’ T-Mobile Arena rocks every night. Having a good team and a centrally located venue does the trick, it turns out. Putting a successful sports team somewhere is not quite a “build it and they will come” situation, but it might be as simple as “build it, give the team a chance to be respectable from the jump, and see what happens.” Everything about the NHL’s handling of Vegas, from putting a team there in the first place to giving it a reasonable window via the expansion draft format, was ideal. This league messes up a lot, but the Golden Knights are one of its biggest success stories. The NHL straddled the line between making things too easy for the Knights and making them too hard, and that balancing act prevents anything about such a meteoric rise from feeling cheap.

Advertisement

Hockey isn’t the first sport to get this dynamic right. Arguably, it’s late to the party. Major League Baseball, in its 1997 expansion draft that stocked the cupboards for both the Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Devil Rays, had a permissive structure for the new teams. One team, Arizona, got it right and was walking off the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series less than a half decade later. The other, Tampa Bay, got it wrong and missed the playoffs 10 years in a row before finally becoming competitive. Baseball’s lack of a salary cap renders hockey comparisons apples to oranges, but the Diamondbacks and Rays are old evidence for an idea the Knights have now rejuvenated: Giving an expansion team an opportunity is essential.

What the new team does with its early lease on life is up to management. The NHL ultimately got it right, but the Knights got it right, too. The evidence will for now be etched on the Stanley Cup. And when the NHL expands next, to Houston or Atlanta or wherever, the evidence will be cheering in the stands.