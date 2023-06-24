Over on MGM+ (formerly known as Epix), there’s an unexpected hit brewing. From, a horror-mystery show about a collection of strangers who inadvertently find themselves stuck in a mysterious town from which they cannot escape, is picking up steam just as the second season concludes this weekend. The series, which premiered in 2022, is among the most-watched shows on Amazon Prime, MGM’s parent company, each week. There’s wind that its star, Harold Perrineau, is potentially in Emmys territory. But, chances are, unless you’re a member of From’s teeming Reddit community, or you are an avid follower of Stephen King’s tweeted TV recommendations, you may not have heard of the show—yet.

From follows Perrineau’s Boyd, the town’s sheriff, as he attempts to keep peace in this place that threatens reality both ontologically and physically, while also trying to work out how everyone can leave. Like all good mysteries, the series kicks off with a universal inciting incident: A new family comes to town. Jim (Eion Bailey) and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) Matthews, and their children, Ethan (Simon Webster) and Julie (Hannah Cheramy), function as audience surrogates as they, like so many before them, accidentally arrive in the phantom settlement. Imagine that meme of a cat standing in the snow, and you’re halfway to getting the gist of the first few episodes, as the Matthews family struggles to come to terms with the situation. Then add in the Necronomicon, children’s writer Enid Blyton, and a large ensemble cast that includes Sara (Avery Konrad), a haunted girl who claims to be able to speak with the forest; Donna (Elizabeth Saunders), a tough-as-nails hippie leader of a commune house; and Jade (David Alpay), an LSD-tripping billionaire software developer. That’s just three to start with. The body count, at this point, is higher.

From is baffling as hell, a pure mystery-box with a lime twist of horror. There are strange, zombie-like creatures that live in the woods, seasons that descend in an hour, electrical wires that go nowhere. The unknown is transformed into a threat: The residents of Fromville cannot go out at night because night, in the darkest unknown, is where the mystery lives. Sometimes the threat is alive during the day, too. The farther these characters stray from the town, the darker the shade of the trees, and the stranger things get. But From’s trick—the thing that has enraptured an increasingly fervent fanbase—is that it makes the mystery corporeal. The unknown is not just a nebulous question mark to be solved, an ethereal puzzle with no center, but a material thing that can knock on your window and ask to come inside. The show is not withholding, like some mysteries can be; if anything, it’s exuberantly generous in its bounty of strange and horrific wonders, from ancient talismans to trees that can make people teleport.

But as fantastical as From can get, the series remains grounded in people. It takes a vertical-slice-of-society approach: All of these different kinds of people, many of whom would otherwise likely cross the street when seeing each other coming down the sidewalk, are stuck there together. It’s not a Battle Royale show, though it has trappings of that genre, and characters certainly—and frequently—clash. But they are more focused on survival and escape. Ways of escape are redolent of assholes: Everyone thinks they’ve got one, whether that’s Jim, who is obsessed with radioing for help; Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder), who looks toward God; or Ethan, who believes that it’s all a mythic quest that simply needs to be overcome.

It speaks to the show’s strengths that it can, among all the terror, find genuine moments of love and sincerity. The cast frequently describe From as a “human narrative,” and the fans call themselves the #Fromily, if that tells you anything. Each weekend, the cast members tweet alongside their viewers on Twitter. There’s genuine care involved. (And also romantic shipping, because no two people with working pulses can be on television without someone else imagining them bonking.)

From introduces humanity into a genre that is frequently criticized for lacking such a thing. It’s unique in the TV landscape: a knife-edged piece of anxiety media with a nervous heart. And it feels all the more salient in a time when most of us could really use a frank admission of: “Yes, our world is fucked up and makes no sense. Now here’s an even worse one for you to worry about.” There’s a safety, a comfort, in that—a feeling that, if only we can work together to figure out this show, just as its characters need to band together to solve their existential plight, then maybe there’s hope for us. Where Lost was anti-fan, anti-actor, and anti-hope, From functions in harmony with its cast and fans, in a conscious attempt to learn from failures of the past. (Just ask Perrineau and Jack Bender, a Lost director-producer who now heads up From.)

Of course, I’m not going to pretend that From is a perfect work of television. But for whatever criticism one can lob at it—that it’s a miasma of phobias, black holes, and loopholes—From undeniably works as an exemplar of its genre. When I describe From as “baffling as hell,” I do not mean that pejoratively. I say that because criticizing a mystery-box show for its muddled coherency and lack of restraint completely misunderstands why these shows are appealing in the first place. The theorist Jack Halberstam, in their book Skin Shows, describes the Gothic novel’s recurrent popularity as emerging from the genre’s “vertiginous excess of meaning.” In other words, each reader finds a new mystery or a new thread, and they are all equally valid. That vertiginous excess of meaning is what makes From work. These days, we’re inundated with media that is both infantilizing and hermeneutically sealed, best exemplified by the superhero supergenre. There’s no mechanical edge to that sort of media, no ambiguity to it. The puzzle is finished, and the resulting picture looks exactly like we thought it would.

But From, this tiny little pandemic-era production filmed in a part of Canada that’s so cold I doubt even bears mess with it, is rough around the edges. It’s just loose enough for the viewer to find generative, collaborative space within its borders. Like the Gothic novel, it’s anxious, fast-paced, and presents a ludicrous number of questions and escalations that frequently appear not to overlap at all. Why are the crops dying all of a sudden? Why does Victor think the trees move? Who is that little dumpling-kid dressed all in white like he’s playing Centre Court at Wimbledon? Why hasn’t anyone tried burning the forest down? And why is Jim such an insufferable windbag ass, anyway?

But consider this: Reality is getting to a point that is not too far removed from this, either. Every day, there’s a new crisis to add to the list; every day, it seems like all of this has happened before, and will keep happening. Anyone who has spent a single morning on social media understands the nervous accumulation of terrible news. We no longer wait for the moment to pass, but to be surpassed. There’s always something worse coming. That’s not too far away from the condition the residents of Fromville find themselves in. If realism is a mirror that reflects the current moment for humanity, then From comes close enough to real.