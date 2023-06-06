What Went Wrong for U.S. Men’s Tennis at the French Open?

In applying for French Open press credentials this winter, I hoped to follow the strongest group of U.S. tennis men in a generation. As Chuck Culpepper observed in the Washington Post, the year began with nine American men in the top 50—the most since 1996! Three American men were in the last eight in January’s Australian Open! What new heights would they achieve at Roland Garros?

The responsables at the French Tennis Federation granted me a Week One press pass, good only through Monday’s Round of 16 matches. In fairness, that’s been the busy part of the schedule for American men for the past two decades. And in the end, it was two days extra: No American men made it out of the third round.

It had all begun with such promise, and not just because these guys (16 of them in the draw) are good. The weather in Paris was impeccable, and you could feel, as one expat writer once put it, “that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with summer.” The giant guarding the drawbridge was gone: Rafael Nadal, with his absurd French Open record of 112 wins and 3 losses, withdrew from the tournament a few days before it started. Further encouragement: Taylor Fritz (ranked 9 before the tournament), Frances Tiafoe (12), Tommy Paul (17), and Marcos Giron (75) were all playing on the half of the bracket that had seen both Daniil Medvedev (2) and Jannik Sinner (8) go home early. Anything seemed possible.

Certainly that’s how it felt at the first tennis I saw on Tuesday: the mustachioed, mulleted, sleeveless J.J. Wolf (50) against the southpaw Yoshita Nishioka (33), who, at 5-foot-7, 141 pounds, looks about as unlike a top tennis player as they come. Wolf had raced out to a two-set lead, with nine aces to Nishioka’s zero. They were playing on Court 9, in front of an audience of a few hundred people, the stands so small that the jasmine flowers along the access path attracted a biblical swarm of bees about halfway through the fourth set, buzzing concerningly close to me and to my neighbor, Wolf’s coach.

For the first time, coaching is allowed at this year’s French Open. Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches Danish six-seed Holger Rune, has proposed mic-ing them up for a TV audience like in the NBA. But very little tactical insight and strategy is handed out, as far as I can tell. At the start of the fifth set, after Nishioka had drawn even on Wolf’s unforced errors, Wolf looked to his box for help. “Your only chance,” his coach yelled, “is to go into an extremely positive mental state.” It did not work.

Other Americans followed that same arc, in greater or lesser amounts of time. Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul hardly broke a sweat in the first round and took a set from the towering Chilean Nicolas Jarry before conceding the next three. Jarry then beat the American Marcos Giron in the third round.

Francis Tiafoe went home with regrets. He cruised in Round 1, recovered from a lackluster first set to beat Aslan Karatsev in Round 2, and had the misfortune to encounter his childhood friend Alexandrer Zverev in Round 3, to whom he lost in four sets. It could have gone five: Tiafoe was two points from forcing a fifth set on 12 separate occasions, including serving for the set at 5–3, but wound up losing the tiebreak. “Assuming how bad I was for so many years here, I played well,” he said in the press conference afterward, laughing. But also: “I should be playing the fifth right now.” Athletes sometimes say to take things a day at a time, but not Tiafoe: He knew how open his section of the draw was.

Same story for Taylor Fritz, with some additional drama. In his second-round matchup on Thursday night, Fritz had the misfortune of playing the last French player standing, the 78th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech. You would have thought we were watching Yannick Noah himself; Suzanna Lenglen was shaking, chanting, screaming, booing Fritz’s every move. As he prepared to serve for the match, they sang the Marseillaise. At 15-all, the fans responded to the umpire’s request for quiet by shushing so loudly the stadium sounded like a white noise machine. Fritz bounced, and bounced, and bounced the ball. Then he served out the match, and ran around the court with his finger to his lips. The crowd booed so loudly he could not complete a post-match interview.

Next up for Fritz was the tenacious Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, ranked 23rd. Fritz won the first set, but from then on looked progressively more and more miserable, turning back to his coach after every lost point, jabbering to the stands and to himself, striking a cartoonish, arms-out shrug. “I can’t see the ball, I can’t see anything,” he said before set point in the second. “I’m so bad,” he muttered to himself. He wasn’t quick enough for Cerundolo, who won in four.

The Americans sometimes tell themselves, like the French (who performed atrociously, despite the home field advantage, in both the men’s and women’s draws), that clay is not their surface. But don’t tell Coco Gauff—she’s through to the quarterfinals, learning French, and eating chocolate patisseries for breakfast. “We’re in Paris—who cares?” she said.

And there’s no reason to lower expectations. The third-round defeats all came to players who are streaking through the clay court season. Cerundolo is coming off a tournament win in Lyon and had the French Open of his life, coming within a hair of beating sixth-seeded Holger Rune in a fifth-set tiebreak. Zverev may be ranked 22nd, but the former world No. 2 has dropped just one set, to Tiafoe, in four matches. And Jarry, who beat Paul and Giron, was coming off a tournament win in Geneva where he beat Casper Ruud, Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov. In his next match, he lost to Ruud, currently the world No. 4, but it was competitive.

I’m sure the Americans are all—as Tiafoe said in his early Sunday morning press conference after the night match ended—looking forward to the grass season. But there’s no reason they couldn’t play into the quarterfinals in Paris. A second week at Roland Garros? I wouldn’t say non.