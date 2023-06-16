This week I wrote about Elemental, Pixar’s disappointing new feature, and wondered whether it represented some kind of turning point for a studio that—occasional boring sequel aside—has epitomized excellence for nearly 30 years. In the end, my guess is that the smart people at Pixar will come up with some new model for great movies, and Elemental will be forgotten. But there’s one thing I didn’t mention in that story, a detail that makes a night out at Elemental even more dispiriting, and makes me just slightly more nervous about Pixar’s future: Carl’s Date, the short that plays before Elemental, is lousy—the worst theatrical short Pixar has ever made. Yes, worse than Lava!

Like many Pixar shorts, Carl’s Date is a minisequel to a beloved feature, in this case Up. Ed Asner, in one of his final performances before his death in 2021, voices Carl, who’s living with Dug the dog (voiced by writer-director Bob Peterson). Carl gets asked out on a date by some lady on the telephone and then frets about it. That’s it! That’s the plot. The movie consists mostly of wan gags about Carl buying too many boxes of candy, etc., with Dug providing commentary.

Carl’s Date underestimates our respect for Carl, sending him on a bunch of silly errands and lightly teasing him for his forgetfulness. And the movie vastly overestimates our love of Dug. He may be a fan favorite! But his one bit (his collar translates his thoughts into clunky human speech), funny in a feature in which he was one of many characters, quickly moves from adorable to grating when you let him run amok, chewing the scenery. There’s a nicely written moment at the end when widower Carl picks up a photo of his wife, Ellie, but it’s so out of step with the rest of this feather-light confection that it lands with a thud.

Carl’s Date was born as an episode of the Disney+ series Dug Days, and even in an age where streaming has made such delineations seem dated, it gives off the unmistakable aroma of TV. It’s so slight! There are, like, half a dozen jokes. Scenes flit by without making an impact, though one can imagine a small child in front of a television giggling at them. It has little of the whimsy, experimental flair or surprise that a Pixar short typically delivers in the theater.

And that, I guess, is why I was disappointed out of scale with this short’s modest run time. Once upon a time, Pixar’s short films were a kind of laboratory, where young directors tried out ideas, worked on their storytelling, or addressed big animation challenges on a smaller canvas. Those directors often used the shorts to launch their feature careers: Before Domee Shi made Turning Red, for example, she won an Academy Award for the beloved Bao. Many of them were little minimasterpieces of ingenuity: Think of Presto, a madcap expansion of the Looney Tunes ethos into CGI, or Piper, a wordless, photorealistic parable about parenting. Even on the rare occasions when Pixar’s theatrical shorts were spinoffs, as in the Toy Story­–themed shorts that ran with Cars 2 and The Muppets, they explored surprising new characters and delivered reliable laughs.

The company has also made spinoff shorts, like Jack-Jack Attack and BURN-E, that were included on home video releases but not shown in theaters. Many of them are great! But Carl’s Date is not great. It’s a listless brand extension that trades on our memories of old characters without bringing much that’s new to them, directed by a company lifer who should be trying out something new, not rehashing the old. Bring back the Pixar short as playground! Both Carl’s Date and Elemental suggest that the company could use some fresh ideas. Pixar’s short films are where those fresh ideas should be born.