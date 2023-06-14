Pixar’s New Movie Is So Bad It Makes Me Worry About the Studio’s Future

Lots of people have proclaimed the decline of Pixar, and they’ve always been wrong. Even at the very beginning, when the company spent three years rewriting the script for its very first feature and observers worried that Disney was throwing good money after bad, it turned out Pixar was simply inventing something brand new—and the result was Toy Story. Each time naysayers have declared the end of the company, Pixar has responded by releasing a masterpiece. In 2013 Monsters University represented its second mediocre sequel in three years, and the company announced that it had nothing in the hopper for 2014. But then: Inside Out. In 2017, after The Good Dinosaur, Pixar’s first real flop, and then the one-two sequel punch of Cars 3 and Finding Dory, the Atlantic ran a piece called “How Pixar Lost Its Way.” But then: Coco. Even the fiasco of Onward’s early pandemic release and box-office cratering was immediately erased by the artistic triumphs of Luca and Turning Red.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So it could be that Elemental, the company’s dishearteningly mediocre new feature, is just another bump in the road before something miraculous comes down the pike. But I worry because Elemental, directed by Peter Sohn, is bad in the ways that Pixar’s previous misfires haven’t been. You can’t explain Elemental away as franchise fare for kids mandated by the Disney machine the way you could Cars 3 or Lightyear. It’s not like The Good Dinosaur, also directed by Sohn, which had the misfortune of being a beautiful movie for young children that suffered because of the appeals-to-all-ages expectations the Pixar name creates. (If you think of it as a lost Studio Ghibli movie, it’s actually pretty terrific.)

Advertisement

The problem with Elemental is that it is, in every way, the epitome of a Pixar film, except that it isn’t any good. A lovingly created world with carefully delineated rules? Check: Element City, where creatures representing water, fire, earth, and air live side by side, looks beautiful. An odd-couple pair who goes on an adventure together? Check: Ember and Wade (Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie) are the oddest of couples, in that one is fire and one is water. An allegorical conflict that hints at larger, more universal issues? Check: Ember’s fiery parents are immigrants to Element City, and she struggles with the weight of her father’s expectations.

And yet the film falls absolutely flat. The romance at its center is pure grade school. Though their touch is literally steamy, the two are not particularly exciting together, despite Ember being a hot little number and Wade a tall drink of water. And while some viewers will surely find Ember’s struggle with the expectations of her kindly Firish father moving, Elemental suffers from coming out just a year after Turning Red, a totally different Pixar film that treated immigrant family life with warm specificity and creative flair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That movie found a single sharp metaphor for what its mother-daughter duo was going through, and allowed their real-world problems to inflect the movie’s fantasy. Elemental, conversely, shoves what should be a relatable father-daughter relationship into a messy, hopelessly muddled metaphorical world. Immigrants from Fireland have Eastern European accents and seem kinda sorta Jewish; however, they also love spicy food and laugh at water people who can’t handle it. Water people read as oblivious white people (a relative of Wade’s condescends to Ember by complimenting her English), but unlike stereotypical stuffy WASPs, they’re so free with their emotions they often can’t stop crying. (For what it’s worth, Lewis is Chinese American, and Athie was born in Mauritania.) Earth people and air people? Forget about them. They are almost totally irrelevant to this movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, it’s possible to be somewhat inexact with your ethnic corollaries in a movie with a message of tolerance and get away with it—Zootopia sure did. But you know what Zootopia had? A drum-tight plot with a great mystery at its center. And Elemental’s whiff on a plot level is what’s most disappointing. Each story beat feels arbitrary. Why does Wade, a city water inspector, write up Ember’s dad’s store? No good reason. Why does he help Ember fight the violations he just wrote up? No particular reason. Why are they forced to go to a sports match that seems basically like quidditch except even stupider? And how, at that sports match, do they convince Wade’s boss to cut Ember a break? No comprehensible reason whatsoever. Frequent flashbacks, with sudden references to super-important character notes that have somehow never been mentioned before, suggest a movie that was heavily reworked—as do the clumsy transitions, unexplained twists, and gaping plot holes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Sam Adams The Story Behind the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie Is a Bunch of Baloney Read More

Once upon a time, Pixar was famous for its devotion to story. Its carefully crafted screenplays went through revision after revision, and each movie went before the “brain trust”—an evolving group of writers and directors that’s included John Lasseter, Pete Docter, and Brad Bird—every few months to ruthlessly ferret out its flaws and help its director fix them. The idea was that no movie would be released into the world without everyone knowing that it was as good as it could possibly be. The results, for decades, were remarkable. As the critic Noel Murray wrote in 2015, “The one persistent quality of all Pixar films is that each of their elements seems thought-through, with the creative team making sure every joke is sharp, every twist is earned, and every bit of decoration serves a purpose.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elemental falls flat on all three of those fronts. I would never bet against Pixar—no doubt sometime soon it’ll make another masterpiece. (Both Inside Out 2 and the sci-fi original Elio are due out next year.) But it’s dispiriting to see a movie that so clearly represents all that Pixar once did better than anyone else turn out so middle-of-the-road. Elemental is surely not the end of Pixar, but it could just mark the end of Pixar’s seemingly foolproof formula. The brain trust might need to invent something new all over again.