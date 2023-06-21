Sex and the City entered my life when I was sheltering in a deep COVID-19 quarantine with my girlfriend. 2020 was a time of reckless experimentation: of home-dyed hair, of twice-a-day takeout orders, and of consuming several seasons of a vintage HBO rom-com that has, to this day, remained elusive territory for most straight men. In the past, I had erroneously believed Sex and the City to be an antiseptic, Girls-like trauma dirge, far more concerned about artful “relatability” than good sitcom gags. But I was wrong, in both my assumption and in waiting so long to open my heart to the show. Sex and the City is delightfully airy and euphorically boorish—pre-9/11 entertainment at its apex. Watching four gal pals just hanging around, sipping prismatic drinks while evaluating the pros and cons of different Types of Guys—I was hooked, and more importantly, I finally had the cultural fluency to answer a question that has been posed by countless BuzzFeed quizzes and girls’ night prompts since 1998: Are you a Carrie, a Miranda, a Samantha, or a Charlotte?

The basic taxonomy goes like this: Samantha is hedonistic, Miranda is independent, Charlotte is a romantic, and Carrie is a mess. This framework is flexible enough to be superimposed on friend groups of all stripes, much in the same way that horoscopes are written with enough institutional vagueness to meld with the unknowable complexities of the soul. (If you are curious, I am a Taurus, and, according to BuzzFeed, I am a Miranda.) However, after parachuting into the Sex and the City canon nearly 20 years after the series concluded—and after half-watching the baffling second film, and consuming the entirety of the immensely distressing reboot—I think it’s well past time we all admit to the truth:

Everyone is basically a Carrie. There, we never have to argue about this again.

I have never met anyone like Miranda in my entire life: a committed, dogmatic cynic who is fundamentally incapable of being happy for her friends’ love lives, to the point that the reboot, And Just Like That…, had to crowbar in the psychedelic Che Diaz storyline to better explain the roots of her sorrow. (If someone close to me compared me to Miranda, I would spiral for days.) Samantha is a Dionysian avatar of total carnal excess, and as much as I wish this weren’t the case, nobody on the planet is capable of enjoying life as much as she does. Meanwhile, the existence of Charlotte suggests that New York City is overrun with hugely successful 37-year-old ingénues who approach their personal relationships as if they’ve just suffered a severe head injury.

That brings us to Carrie, who is the only character who possesses balanced, coherent wants and needs. Carrie wants a solid marriage, but she doesn’t want to sacrifice her career aspirations! She enjoys her urban independence, but is anxious about what she might be missing out on in domesticity! She loves sex, but hates dating! Who does that remind you of? Literally everyone you know.

The tensions that animate the other three women are all present within Carrie. She shares elements of Miranda’s world-weary dissatisfaction, Samantha’s selfish narcissism, and Charlotte’s penchant for self-sabotaging romantic gestures—those heady moments where one is much better off listening to their head rather than their heart. (Justice for Aidan, and justice for Steve, for that matter.) The difference is that, for Carrie, all of those weaknesses and contradictions don’t bind her to an immutable moral code. She contains multitudes, and demonstrates some capability of resisting, or at least investigating, her ravenous id. The rest of the characters, while vital to the show, are not blessed with such agency. Samantha Jones is enslaved to the caricatural demands of Samantha Jones. You can only really identify with her if you recently underwent a lobotomy.

This is because Carrie, at the end of the day, is the main character of Sex and the City, and main characters need to hover closer to reality. We may be able to recognize our worst selves in Miranda or Charlotte—and perhaps our best self in Samantha—but the laws of gravity always bring us back to Carrie and her inner monologue. Never too high, never too low, and always mostly sane as she traipses around New York with all of her self-doubts and second-guessing. She is human, after all.

This phenomenon isn’t just limited to Sex and the City. I’d go so far as to argue that this problem recurs in any media property turned personality vector. In Little Women (the genteel-poverty incarnation of Sex and the City), Amy and Jo March are, by far, the most ideal results anyone can harvest from the BuzzFeed quizzes, for those are the two characters in the novel who actually maintain a throughline of thematic interiority. After watching the Greta Gerwig cinematic version, I told my girlfriend that she reminded me of Meg—I had mixed up Jo’s name with Meg’s—and it briefly became a whole thing, because someone saying that you are a Meg is like someone saying that you aren’t really a person. The same logic applies to the Harry Potter Hogwarts House audit, a discussion that asks its participants whether they think of themselves as a normal person with sound morals (Gryffindor, the domain of the primary cast), or as a contrarian weirdo (the other three options). I’ve thought long and hard about if there is a traditionally male analogue to the Sex and the City question; some people point to Entourage, which is a show I have not seen, but even from my clueless vantage point, it’s hard for me to imagine a guy genuinely identifying with Jerry Ferrara over Adrian Grenier.

As time has gone on, it appears that HBO has only lent even more credence to the belief that everyone is a Carrie. And Just Like That… is one of the strangest shows on television (and I greatly anticipate the phantasmagoric splendor of its forthcoming second season). The first season clumsily sifted through a variety of generation-gap angsts—gender identity, cancel culture, the podcast economy—sparing none of its beloved characters. Miranda seems to be in the midst of a baffling midlife break, Charlotte embarasses herself over and over again around her Black colleagues, and Samantha—thank God—is nowhere to be found. Carrie, on the other hand, is served up a dignified storyline about a woman in her 50s processing the sudden death of her husband. It’s one of the most emotionally resonant, truly universal touchstones that Sex and the City has ever documented—everyone on earth knows grief, unlike the Upper West Side real estate market. So it’s no surprise that this arc was given to the one character on the show who most closely resembles a living, breathing person. Carrie is just like you—and, unfortunately, that means you’re just like me.