This article contains minor spoilers for the new season of Black Mirror.

Technology changes faster than anyone can keep up, but the problems it’s designed to address stay largely the same. Over the course of 12 years and six seasons, Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker has spun about every variation imaginable—or at least every variation he can imagine—on the techno-cautionary tale, but the strain of generating new ones has grown more obvious over time, as has the apparent lack of will to consider that the franchise may have run its course. So with the show’s sixth season, Brooker takes aim at the one enemy he has left, the one who keeps either making or allowing him to tap the same dry well: Netflix itself.

Technically the villain of “Joan Is Awful,” which also plays a key role in “Loch Henry” and makes a cameo in “Mazey Day”—that’s three out of the five new episodes—is an online streaming service called Streamberry. But the telltale “tudum” the streamer’s app make when it boots up and its user interface are plainly recognizable, as is its willingness to let algorithmic insights and plain old greed determine what its audience gets to watch. In “Joan,” Annie Murphy plays a midlevel tech executive who discovers that her life is being turned into a TV show as fast as she can live it. She arrives home one night to find a show called Joan Is Awful at the top of her Streamberry recommendations, and what shows up on her TV set is an uncanny replication of the day she’s just had: the awkward firing of a subordinate at the orders of an unseen corporate board, the clandestine meeting with an ex-lover who wants to get back together, even the therapy session where she talks about how those things made her feel. True, the lighting is a little better, the dialogue a little sharper, and, under different circumstances, she might find a way to feel flattered that she’s being played by Salma Hayek. But having her worst moments turned into content that’s immediately consumed by everyone she knows makes it difficult to focus on the celebrity glow-up.

Besides, it turns out, that’s not actually Salma Hayek—it’s a digital avatar, licensed by Streamberry for the purpose of starring in insta-generated stories about its users’ lives. Joan might want to object, but she’s apparently signed away her life rights somewhere in the middle of the book-length terms and conditions she accepted when she first logged onto Streamberry, as well as giving them permission to tap into the passive surveillance that comes with living in a wired world. As for why the show makes her looks so bad, it turns out that making people feel terrible about themselves is just the most effective way to keep them glued to the screen. A Streamberry executive informs her they tried an approach that would have generated a show called Joan Is Awesome, but the found that the “awful” version kept users in “a state of mesmerized horror, which really drives engagement.”

The list of Streamberry shows Joan and her soon-to-be-ex-fiancé mull over before settling on Joan Is Awful gives a hint as to where the next episode, “Loch Henry,” is headed. (A third possibility stars an actor who, in the ’90s-set “Mazey Day,” kills himself after being outed by paparazzi.) The episode follows an aspiring documentary maker (Samuel Blenkin) and his film-school girlfriend (Myha’la Herrold), as they return to the sleepy British town where he was raised to work on a prospective movie. As with most of the sixth season’s episodes, technology plays only an incidental role in the story of “Loch Henry,” unless you count the living room filled with VHS tapes of a TV cop show beloved by his mother and late father. But like a Big Bad waiting in the wings, Streamberry swoops in in the final act, eager to turn the filmmaker’s dark personal history into salacious true crime.

Of the season’s other episodes, two, “Mazey Day” and “Demon 79,” veer closer to supernatural horror than dystopian parable—both are also set in the past, not the future—and the other, the feature-length “Beyond the Sea,” is so vague and distended it doesn’t feel like it’s about anything at all. So credit at least to the season’s opening episodes for knowing who their bad guy is. But Black Mirror’s best episodes are the ones that use technology to take a recognizable human impulse to an inevitably dark extreme. (My favorite is “The Entire History of You,” written by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, in which wishing you could play back a quarrel to prove your partner absolutely said that thing they’re saying they didn’t leads to a world where lovers have each other under constant surveillance and trust has been rendered obsolete.) The problem with these episodes’ dark futures is that we’re already in them. Netflix already does mine personal tragedies for a nigh-infinite slate of true-crime documentaries, and the notion that bad feelings keep people online longer has been driving social-media practices for years. So you don’t feel the numbing dread of moving towards a what-if, so much as a vague sense of recognition: You too, huh?

The season’s off-model episodes aren’t bad, exactly: Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu make a great duo in “Demon 79,” set in late-1970s London, and director Toby Haynes’ vision of a vintage department store as a particular lacquered circle of hell suggests that he is, as he should be, a big fan of Peter Strickland’s In Fabric. But they feel like they’re only Black Mirror episodes because that’s the banner Netflix forced them under. The streaming service is still the villain, even in an era when watching TV over the internet was just a pipe dream.