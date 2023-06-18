Michael Keaton’s Batman May Be Back, but It’ll Never Feel the Same

Pow! Zap! This article contains spoilers for The Flash.

There are moments in a movie theater that, if they hit you at just the right time, you can spend a lifetime trying to recapture. Mine happened in June of 1989, at a screening of Batman.

For a teenager who dutifully stopped by the comics shop for new releases each Wednesday, the Batman movie had been the source of much nervous anticipation. With the publication of Watchmen and The Dark Knight Rises, comic books were attracting an unprecedented level of serious mainstream attention, an earnest gravity that—as, again, I was a teenager—seemed long overdue. But practically every article about the expanding possibilities of the medium, even when it concerned non-superhero fare like Maus or Love and Rockets, began with some variation on “Pow! Zap! Comics aren’t just for kids anymore.” Two decades after it aired its final episode, the Batman TV show, with its campy villains and spiky sound-effect bubbles, was still the defining image of comic book culture—and a millstone around the neck of anyone hoping to argue otherwise.

Backed by the might of Warner Bros., which had spent months blanketing the country with products bearing the black and burnished orange of the redesigned Bat-logo, the movie felt like an opportunity to wipe the slate clean, to banish the TV show’s quip-dispensing crimefighter to the abyss of history. Writer and producer Michael Uslan, who had spent a decade trying to bring a darker version of Batman to the screen, told Glen Weldon, the author of The Caped Crusade: Batman and the Rise of Nerd Culture, that his “goal in life … was to try to wipe the words Pow, Zap, and Wham out of the collective consciousness of the world.” But it was far from clear that Tim Burton and Michael Keaton, the director of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and the star of Mr. Mom, were the ones to do it. In The Caped Crusade, Weldon quotes a letter to Comics Scene magazine aghast at the choice of “a short, balding, wimpy comedian to portray the Dark Knight.”

The moment I remember doesn’t have Michael Keaton in it, or Jack Nicholson’s Joker, or any of the movie’s other characters. It comes in a brief pause before the movie’s climax, as Batman prepares to foil his grinning nemesis’ attempt to poison the people of Gotham by spraying them with poison gas from parade balloons. The airborne attack requires an airborne response, so Batman climbs into his trusty Batplane and pilots it toward downtown. But before he swoops in to save the day, he pulls back on the controls and goes into a vertical climb, shooting upward until the plane pierces the layer of clouds above the city and hangs, for just an instant, in the center of the full, round moon, forming a perfect simulation of the famous Batman insignia.

I don’t think I’d ever heard, or more accurately felt, anything like the noise that went through that theater at that instant: not when the Rebel Alliance defeated the Empire, not when Indiana Jones took down the Nazis, not even when Rocky Balboa floored Ivan Drago (although I do remember leaping to my feet to cheer on the Italian Stallion). The crowd, who’d bought their tickets at the same comics store where I picked up my new issues every week, filled the room with a deep-chested WHOOOOO that combined delight, disbelief, and a rush of vindication. The fans might not have all been sold on Keaton’s weak-chinned Batman, but that moment came across as an overt acknowledgement that, regrettable compromises aside, the powers that be understood who the movie was really for. They finally got it. They finally got us. (I don’t remember if I actually cried out myself, but it felt like I had.)

By the time Val Kilmer took over the Batsuit a few years later, the movies were back to Bam! Pow!, but by then, I cared much more about the Coens than the caped crusader. I never forgot that feeling, though—the sense of being fused so tightly with the people around you that it’s like you share a limbic system, laughing and screaming and crying at the same cues. There are other pleasures movies can afford, some far more intimate and complex, but it’s that collective jolt that made me love them in the first place, that high I’ve been chasing ever since.

I felt a twinge of it last week, when Danny Elfman’s Batman theme, a thunderous mixture of Wagner and John Williams, rang through the theater before an early screening of The Flash. And that was just a taste of what was to come. Early in The Flash, Barry Allen teams up with Ben Affleck’s Batman, a gruffer, bulkier version of the character who has inhabited the movies since 2016. But after discovering he can actually run fast enough to travel through time, Barry accidentally sprints into an alternate universe, and in that universe, the role is Michael Keaton’s once again.

This Keaton isn’t the self-assured billionaire of the late 1980s, but a wealthy eccentric gone to seed, living alone in his deserted mansion, his hair long and white like Luke Skywalker’s in The Last Jedi. But where Luke was a disillusioned rebel who’d given up the fight, this Bruce Wayne has retired in victory. He’s no longer Batman because Gotham is too safe to need him.

(Vigilante justice: It gets results.) Naturally, the story requires that Batman un-retire, so Bruce and Barry slip into the Batcave, which is visibly the same as the underground grotto from Burton’s movie. “Who is that?” a character asks. He responds: “I’m Batman.”

In 2023, the crowd reacted the way mine had in 1989, and for the same reason: They were being catered to. (It has taken this long for me to realize that in 1989, we were effectively applauding a logo.) Keaton’s line is a direct quote from the original Batman, the first of several overt citations and less overt allusions, the most clever of which involve Batman’s penchant for pausing in the middle of a fight to ask people how much they weigh. None of the movie’s big battles elicited the same visceral response, because nothing in its unfamiliar plot could compete with the emotional attachment the audience felt to that franchise. As in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which bent the laws of space-time to allow three generations of Peter Parkers to share the same frame, the most powerful story isn’t on the screen. It’s the story, whether it spans years or decades, of the audience’s history with these characters, and the people we share that history with.

The true climax of The Flash, in fact, has almost nothing to do with Barry Allen himself. After his tinkering with the timeline tears a hole in the fabric of the universe, we’re granted a series of glimpses into alternate realities where other versions of iconic comic book superheroes, some long gone, some never realized, are as real as the one’s we’ve been watching. There’s a digitally exhumed Christopher Reeve alongside Helen Slater’s Supergirl, a laser-eyed Nicolas Cage from Tim Burton’s scrapped Superman movie, and even, if you listen closely, a fleeting snippet of Adam West’s sardonic Bat-dialogue from that damnable TV show. The Spider-Verse and Lego Batman movies can pull off this kind of meta fan service because they’re effectively already about intellectual property, and because reality-breaking sight gags are common in animation. But in The Flash, the naked pandering—you get a Superman, and you get a Superman!—is less a gift than a capitulation. The figures from these alternate worlds, even the ones that aren’t based on dead people, look plastic and vacant-eyed, like action figures waiting for someone to play with them. You can practically hear the filmmakers sigh: Now are you satisfied?

Being a fan in the era of comic book dominance no longer means thrilling to every glimmer of recognition from on high. Superheroes don’t require the mainstream’s acceptance because they’ve become the mainstream, and the suggestion that it’s unseemly for adults to be quite so invested in them just makes you sound like the fun police. The first Batman felt like a long-fought victory for a cultural underdog, one you could partake in no matter how recently you’d joined the fight. But what do you celebrate when you’ve already won—when, like Bruce Wayne, you’ve been so effective you’ve wiped out the reason for your own existence? All that’s left is the victory lap, and the search for worlds still left to conquer.