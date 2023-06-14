With Asteroid City, Wes Anderson Goes Where He Never Has Before

Eleven films into a 27-year career, the writer-director Wes Anderson has by now found his audience. His movies’ intricately nested toy-box worlds either enchant you or send you out of the theater retching. Or maybe you’ve stopped watching Anderson films altogether, contenting yourself with the TikTok memes that reproduce his characteristic hypercomposed frames and playful soundtracks to make moments from users’ everyday lives look and sound vaguely Andersonian.

Having set up that strict dichotomy between Anderson love and hate, let me now weasel out of it by placing myself somewhere in the under-inhabited middle. I’ve felt both charmed and repelled by this auteur’s body of work, often within the same movie. But as I concluded in my review of his last one, there’s no disputing by now that Anderson is an inimitable artist of the medium, one whose career is worth paying attention to even when it takes a turn that may please only the committed Wes-heads.

Asteroid City may be as far as Anderson has yet traveled into a labyrinth of his own making, including the time he made a movie that took place in an actual subterranean fox warren. But the journey the filmmaker takes us on here isn’t just a jaunt into his own (no doubt meticulously lint-free) navel. This is also one of Anderson’s most contemplative and thematically ambitious films. The young man who once majored in philosophy at the University of Texas has become a 54-year-old who wants to know: What is a work of art for, anyway? What good does it do us as we confront the vastness of a seemingly cruel and chaotic universe? If those questions sound dauntingly bleak, be assured that they’re embedded in a movie that’s lighthearted enough to be accused at times of downright silliness.

Beginning with the first black-and-white, Academy-ratio scene, featuring Bryan Cranston as a Rod Serling–style TV host, the film establishes what will become an obsession with recursive framing structures. The show Cranston’s grandiloquent character is hosting, we learn, is a teleplay of a never-produced script written by a legendary mid-20th-century playwright, Conrad Earp (Edward Norton). In what appears to be a filmed stage play, a young actor, played by Jason Schwartzman, visits Earp in his apartment to audition for a role. Soon after, we transition to a different universe: The aspect ratio expands, the black-and-white turns to a creamy, pastel color, and Schwartzman has now become that character, a recently widowed war photographer named Augie Steenbeck, driving through a landscape that, while artificial-looking, could never exist on a stage. Sure, there are matte paintings of mesas in the background and saguaro cactuses that are clearly cutout props, but there’s also a vast expanse of empty space, filmed in long, swiveling pans to establish the fact that we’ve entered a different representational zone, a movie inside a play inside a TV show that, for the characters existing within it, constitutes a world as real and as maddeningly inescapable as our own.

The year is 1955, and Augie is driving his three small daughters and his teenage son Woodrow (Schwartzman mini-me Jake Ryan) to the remote Southwestern town of Asteroid City (population 87) to collect an award for a science project at the Junior Stargazer convention. The Steenbecks and a handful of other families have converged in the desert to observe a rare astronomical event, hand out prizes to the young Stargazers, and enjoy the combined largesse of the U.S. military (represented by Jeffrey Wright’s speechifying five-star general) and the scientific establishment (represented by Tilda Swinton’s earnest, no-nonsense astronomer). Among the other parents of teenagers gathered for the event is movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), a glamorous, tormented woman who brings to mind such midcentury figures as Lana Turner and Marilyn Monroe. As Augie and Midge introduce themselves, her daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards), one of the prizewinning nerds, locks eyes with the awkward Woodrow, and soon the junior and senior Steenbecks are enmeshed in matching crushes.

If Asteroid City had kept its focus more tightly on these two troubled families, it might have turned into the most emotionally truthful movie Anderson has yet made. Instead the story widens out to include a sprawling cast of less complex, if often amusing, secondary characters: Liev Schreiber and Hope Davis as disaffected suburban parents, Maya Hawke and Rupert Friend as a field trip–hosting schoolteacher and a guitar-strumming cowboy, Steve Carell as the eternally perky motel manager. In a few (too few) scenes, Tom Hanks appears in his Anderson-oeuvre debut as the wealthy lawyer father of Augie’s recently deceased wife. The natural warmth of Hanks’ screen presence makes for a welcome contrast with the coolness of the prevailing emotional temperature, even as he masters the art of speaking rapid-fire comic dialogue in a rueful monotone.

Midway through the movie, an event occurs that places all these characters under an indefinite quarantine—perhaps the closest this period piece ever comes to commenting on contemporary events. After that twist, Asteroid City starts to take on a different tone: stranger, less cohesive, subject to sudden narrative interruptions. The barrier between the separate aesthetic realms established by the framing setup starts to break down as we learn about the lives of characters back in the black-and-white world of the staged teleplay: Adrien Brody as the show’s perfectionist director, Margot Robbie as an actress cast in, but cut from, the final version. These moments of mirror-in-a-mirror-style narrative recursion recall nothing so much as Synecdoche, New York writer-director Charlie Kaufman’s exploration of the madness inherent in the act of art-making. But the tone is less searingly melancholic than wistful and bemused. It’s not always clear what larger message Anderson’s Russian-doll strategy is aiming to convey, but a late scene in which two actors from the black-and-white world speculate about the meaning of the movie/play they both appear in comes as close as this filmmaker ever has to a statement of artistic purpose.

Earlier on, in an exchange between Schwartzman’s stoic war photographer and Johansson’s equally tight-lipped movie star, she describes them as “two catastrophically wounded people who don’t express the depths of our pain because … we don’t want to.” His reply, after a moment of consideration: “Let’s change the subject.” In Anderson’s breakthrough second film, Rushmore, a teenage Schwartzman played a precocious high schooler trying and often failing to connect with his grief for his late mother. The fact that, 25 years later, he has been cast as the father of a very similar character could be seen as arrested development or as a fascinating career-long deep dive into the reworking of a particular storytelling obsession. (And given that Anderson now has a 7-year-old child of his own, the Schwartzman character’s struggle to be a good parent lends this film an autobiographical angle that’s distinct from Rushmore’s nostalgic backward gaze.) Even if the majority of storylines in Asteroid City felt underexplored—this is the rare recent movie that could have been 20 minutes longer—what was up on screen was more than enough to leave me puzzling over the movie for the rest of the day, wanting to watch it again to see how the pieces fit together (and to take another gander at Robert Yeoman’s lambent cinematography, Milena Canonero’s beautifully imagined costumes, and Adam Stockhausen’s mind-bendingly detailed production design).

In a recent interview, Anderson was asked about his relationship to the social-media trend of posting minivideos, often created with A.I., that pastiche his signature style. He responded that his friends knew better than to send him these links, having been advised that he would immediately erase them: “I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.” Haters may sneer that it’s too late, that Anderson’s films have been parodying themselves for some time now. But as an anti-hater who still falls somewhere short of ardent fandom, I would counter that what this filmmaker does—a creative process Asteroid City both narrates and exemplifies—is by definition something no A.I. algorithm could ever accomplish: He invents entire worlds using nothing but his own imagination, a place far richer and stranger than the most complex online database.