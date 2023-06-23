Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back! The Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That… has returned to Max, and Slate’s podcast The Waves is covering it every week—exclusively for Slate Plus members. Below is a bit of this week’s recap, covering Episodes 1 and 2 with senior producer Cheyna Roth and Slate senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario.

To get the full episode, and lots more Slate Plus bonus content, go to slate.com/thewavesplus to become a Slate Plus member today.

Cheyna Roth: The first episode, I felt like it was just a ton of table-setting, and by the end of it, I was like, “I don’t care who goes to the Met Ball, just show me what they’re going to wear.” And it all felt very much like a big buildup just to get Carrie into her original wedding dress. Which was a weird move because that is the dress that Big left her at the altar in in the first movie. I feel like if that happened to me, I would not hold on to that dress. That dress would be haunted. I don’t care how great it is, I don’t care how beautiful it is. I would not want that memory.

Daisy Rosario: I mean, Vivienne Westwood sent it to her directly.

That’s true. She did do that, and it did look stunning with the feather thing and the cape. It was very pretty, but it felt like everything was just kind of a lead-up to that, to give everybody some fan service. And I do love fan service. I don’t love pandering fan service.

I did feel like this was one of those situations where maybe it was a little influenced by actual outside events because that dress is so famously given to Carrie by Vivienne Westwood, and Vivienne Westwood has passed away between last season and this season. So part of me wondered if it was a way for them to just give another shout-out to Vivienne Westwood within the show lore, just because that was a very loved designer throughout the show .

That makes sense. And so, I think the first episode very much is like, “Hey, this is where everybody is,” and then Episode 2 is really where we start to see, “OK, what is going to be happening this season?” Carrie is with her producer, he’s her Thursday guy, and by the end of it, he wants to be more than a Thursday guy, and she says no. Her podcast is over because she wouldn’t read an ad, and the whole podcast company goes under. I’m sorry—none of that is real. Yes, podcasting is in a weird place right now, and journalism in general is in a tough spot. I don’t think anybody’s going under because one host refuses to read an ad.

So, you had that, you had Charlotte with her concern about her daughter selling her clothes in order to have this emo poor-little-rich-girl music career.

Yeah. I thought that there was a joke about her being a Billie Eilish. That’s a pretty solid joke because this is very Billie Eilish. I say that as somebody who has a 17-year-old sister who’s obsessed with Billie Eilish.

Yes, yes. And then Miranda, she’s still out in LA. Che is trying to figure out their career in LA. There’s the new show that they’re putting together, and there’s some drama with Che and how they’re being represented in the show. Tony Danza shows up.

Everything about Tony Danza’s character … First of all, actually, Tony Danza’s hair is a little longer. Work, Tony Danza. I like it on you. But also, it does feel funny because part of what they’re talking about is that Tony Danza’s supposed to be playing Che’s father on this pilot based on Che’s life. Che’s character is supposed to be Mexican and Irish, and their real father is Mexican. It’s this thing with the network of: Can Tony Danza play Mexican? No, and it’s Tony Danza having the awareness that he should not. It’s just such a weird conversation in and of itself. We learn a lot about Che and the fact that the network wants Che to lose weight and the network also wants Che to now be half Italian so that Tony Danza can be on the show. These things feel both real, but also based in like 2012 or 2010.

Yes, especially when Che and Miranda sort of resolved Che’s body issues by just saying, “Hey, you’re fabulous. Let’s get a pizza.” That’s just not how body/weight issues are resolved.

The thing that got me about both of these episodes was that there are so many characters now, and a lot of that was done in an effort to combat a huge criticism—and rightful criticism—of the original show and series: that it’s just a bunch of white women, and they have white-women problems. And so they’re bringing diversity onto the show, which is great, but now we have ballooned this cast so much. And if they’re not together, then you have to keep hopping around from person to person to person, and it all felt very disjointed. And as a result, it lost a lot of the initial vibes that I loved about this show, which is women hanging out, talking about their lives and their problems and giving each other a hard time.

I think the two most important parts of this show were always the core friendship of … the four main characters, and the city of New York. And on And Just Like That…, neither of those things are central. And so as much as I do, on some level, still really enjoy watching it—because, again, I love these characters; even when I’m frustrated by it, I kind of want more of it, it’s like junk food in that way—but the city of New York, I would argue, is not really a character on this series at all. Not last season, not this season. It’s still taking place in New York, but New York is not a character the way that New York was in the original series. At this point, these women live lives that are very removed.

Carrie really doesn’t have to make a living anymore. We know that she’s kind of set for life. She’s got the other apartment that she sold or is selling. She’s got Big’s money. They don’t have to really do anything. And even Miranda is not defined by being a lawyer anymore. And that’s the other thing with some of these other friendships: I actually do like the Nya character—I think mostly just because I like that actress, I think she’s great—and I’m like, “Cool, if I’m going to learn more about this character, I’m down with it.” But we met her through Miranda. And now Miranda’s in LA following around Che, so it feels extra odd to be checking in on Nya, even as I like her, because it’s not tied to anything else going on with the show, or at least it isn’t at this point. And so that part of the show really feels like a push and a pull. It’s not based in any reality of New York anymore. So, you have two core things that are no longer there, and they’re having to recalibrate what the center of the show really is.