Cheyna Roth: Luke, what did you think of Episode 3?

Luke Winkie: I think the thing I found most surprising about it is that it felt like the first season dealt so much with Carrie’s grief and her processing the death of her husband, and it feels like it’s going to be a major theme of the show even on this season. We know Aidan’s going to show up at some point, so that does make sense. But I was kind of surprised that we’re going back a little bit to the well with John’s death, and Carrie as this woman who’s still very much processing.

But outside of that, which I think we’ve all kind of made our peace with, And Just Like That… is a pretty unhinged television show. While I have my qualms about the Che–Miranda thing, and I don’t necessarily know if it’s great television, I’m enjoying the car crash. I don’t know if “enjoy” is the right world, but I still find myself compelled by what they’re doing to Miranda and, as we’re going to talk about later, how she barely seems like a person anymore. I continue to be compelled by And Just Like That… for reasons both good and bad.

So many points there to unpack. Let’s start with Miranda, because it’s hard not to. As you said, car crash. It feels like she is just not making choices that rational humans make. The idea that her son calls her, she thinks he may or may not be suicidal, and so she’s waiting for him to call her back, and she purposefully hides her phone to go into a taping where she knows that she can’t answer her phone, or that if it goes off, it’s going to be a problem. What is that? What is that decision making? It’s just not rational.

Then she’s like, “I’m going to get a tattoo.” If ever we needed a big neon sign that said “Miranda’s having a midlife crisis,” I mean, that was kind of it. I will say that there was a season premiere recap in the New York Times by Ali Trachta, and she has said that Miranda’s character arc makes sense because this is the first time that Miranda has ever been head-over-heels in love with anybody. That’s why she is so not herself, because nothing she’s been doing is really herself. She used to be a very career-focused, family-focused hard-ass. Now she doesn’t have much going on besides Che. What are your thoughts on that theory?

We need something to grab onto here with Miranda. Miranda was my favorite character in the original series. This has gone on too long. There has to be some attention to it. We can’t be humiliating Miranda and making her so un-Miranda-like without there being some sort of payoff. I hope the payoff isn’t that she just ends up in a psych ward … It reminds me a little bit of the second of the new Star Wars movies, where they reintroduced Luke Skywalker as this really committed cynic who’s just kind of over the whole Jedi thing. And it’s just very unlike the Luke Skywalker people got to know, and that caused a bit of a riot among some sectors of the Star Wars community. The difference here is that I thought that version of Luke Skywalker was kind of cool and compelling, while I’m still lost and annoyed and angry on the behalf of Miranda—and Steve, for that matter.

Right. She can’t even work her phone.

No.

I mean, she doesn’t know how to do anything.

She can’t make the real obvious decision of like, “Well, I don’t have to be in the taping for this. My son seems to be going through something serious. I can just slip out of line and I can tell Che that I got a really scary call from my son, and they’d probably be understanding of that.” But yeah, I guess we just had to come to terms with the fact that Miranda is not in that place right now.