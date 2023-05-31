This post contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso finale, “So Long, Farewell”

Ted Lasso went out the way it came in, with a soft Midwestern grin and the warmth of the fresh cup of tea that its protagonist never developed a taste for. The apparent finale—more on that in a bit—to the hit Apple TV+ series began by trolling Tedbecca shippers and ended with a montage showing each of its characters achieving some sort of fulfillment. The egocentric man-child turned sweetheart Jamie Tartt has a moment of tenderness with his estranged father; the proud Nigerian Sam Obisanya finally makes his country’s national team; and the vivacious Dani Rojas gets to make out with two women at the same time. The perennially single Coach Beard gets married(in Stonehenge, no less), AFC Richmond’s owner Rebecca and BFF Keeley start hatching plans for a women’s squad, and Roy Kent, the congenitally gruff ex-star player who spent three seasons stretching his vocabulary beyond two-word expletives, steps into the role of the football club’s manager. As for Ted himself, he’s finally back home in Kansas, evidently as fulfilled watching his son play Saturday-morning soccer as he was managing a Premiere League team. It’s an ending that both indulges and gently mocks the desire for Six Feet Under-style closure, right down to the comically fake backdrop for Coach Beard’s nuptials. Happy endings for everyone!

That’s not so say we can be entirely sure this is the end. After announcing that Ted Lasso’s third season would be its last, its creators and stars became inexplicably vague on the subject as the airdate drew near. Even now, “So Long, Farewell” is only billed as a season finale, with the closest thing to a definitive statement being the production designer’s Instagram post of the sets being torn down. But despite the ballooning length of the let’s-just-say-final season’s episodes—the last three ran over an hour apiece, with the finale clocking in at 75 minutes—it felt like the series was running on fumes and good vibes by the end, concocting secondary plotlines for that were either abandoned or ended up depositing characters right back where they’d started. Even the finale feels modestly, genially at war with itself, skipping over key moments—like Ted hanging in his resignation or Keeley wrapping up the Roy–Jamie love triangle with a predictable “I choose me”—so that we can spend more time just hanging with the Greyhounds.

It never seemed like an accident that Ted Lasso caught fire during the pandemic, a time when so many people were starved for the pleasures of human camaraderie. At its best, the show was like a long soak in a warm hot tub, a place to set cares aside and just float for as many half-hours as you needed. Despite Apple TV+’s release schedule, the series felt built to be binged, not dissected one week at a time. But the growing length of the past season’s episodes made binging prohibitive—two in one night, tops—and somewhere along the line, the show made the fatal mistake of believing that it was About Something. As the season kicked off, star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis and several other cast members made a public appearance at the White House to spread awareness about mental health, but the message from the press-room podium amounted to “ask people how they’re doing sometimes.”

The finale delivers a similar platitude: “The best we can do is to keep asking for help, and accepting it when you … can.” But it’s placed at the end of a scene stuffed with sitcom silliness, characters arguing over the perfection of spaghetti Bolognese or Billy Joel’s The Stranger, and deliberately given to one of the show’s goofiest characters—the club’s jazz-loving director of football operations, Higgins—as a way of putting a little English on the hackneyed sentiment. It’s a trick Ted Lasso pulled over and over, finding ever more convoluted ways to deliver a familiar watchword rather than coming up with anything new. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing. There are only so many things to say about the human condition, and one of the hallmarks of great popular art is that it can make us feel those truisms anew. But Ted Lasso was a show that did the feeling for you, one that wanted you to be bowled over by just how sincere and well-meaning it was. Fans treat it less like a TV show and more like a beloved member of the family: It’s OK for them to (mildly) criticize, but no one outside the circle dares.

“So Long, Farewell” is, at least by the standards of the rest of the season, surprisingly restrained. It doesn’t feel bloated, just full, making sure no one gets left out of the goodbyes. The team’s public sendoff for their beloved manager takes the form of an on-the-field singalong to the Sound of Music song that gives the episode its title, and it’s absurd and lovely, a mass performance of the nontoxic masculinity that the show tried so hard to embody. It’s as if, on its way out the door, Ted Lasso finally remembered what it does best. The episode feels leisurely rather than overstuffed, and if it gets a tad mawkish at times, well, who doesn’t get choked up at their own goodbye party? It does just enough to remind us how effective the show could be when it didn’t try to do too much.