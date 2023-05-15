In Tears of the Kingdom, the blockbuster new Legend of Zelda game, taciturn hero Link once again meets a bunch of cute forest spirits called Koroks. Unlike in previous versions of Zelda, you can actually pick up and manipulate these cuties—in fact, the game encourages you to carry them from place to place to help them reach their friends. This past weekend, on TikTok, Reddit, and Twitter, players were instead sending these little guys bang, zoom, straight to the Hyrule moon!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sometimes you’re just trying to help that Korok reach his friend and things go a little bit awry.

Advertisement

Hope you don’t mind being used as a front bumper lil Korok HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/QbMuVUDAEx — Exalted (@ValiantExalt) May 12, 2023

Advertisement

What is it about these little guys that makes Zelda players so eager to abuse them in nearly medieval fashion? Maybe it’s the funny noises they make when something happens to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Oof,” the Korok says as he hurtles skyward across a lake. Koroks, it seems, now occupy the same aesthetic and moral space as Minions: They are indestructible cartoon characters, and therefore fodder for any hijinks imaginable.

Ladies and gentlemen,



I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Korok execution thread 🧵



Starting off with the Korok Firing Squad beta v4#TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/ucJlLYWHwr — Oyff (@Oyffie) May 14, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the slight genocidal connotations, I must say I find this behavior mostly harmless and delightful, and my assumption is that the Gods of Nintendo are smiling to see what players are doing with, or in some cases to, the Koroks. However, I do think that players who literally crucify Koroks should consider seeking help.