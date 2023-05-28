This article is adapted from Quantum Criminals: Ramblers, Wild Gamblers, and Other Sole Survivors from the Songs of Steely Dan, by Alex Pappademas and Joan LeMay. Used with permission from the University of Texas Press, © 2023.

In Steely Dan’s 1975 composition “Black Friday,” as in so many of the songs Donald Fagen and Walter Becker wrote together, the apocalypse looms—but not for the protagonist, who sees calamity coming in the form of a market crash, or something worse, and intends to escape by faking his own death. Like the worldly narrator of an earlier Steely Dan song, 1973’s “Bodhisattva,” he imagines being reborn into a new life with the help of a spiritual guru. Except in “Bodhisattva,” the narrator knows he’s got to give up his house in town and all it signifies if he wants to be enlightened. The guy in “Black Friday” just wants to make it to Australia before his friends find out he’s still alive, and imagines a character called the Archbishop will help him get away with it, literally or spiritually.

“When Black Friday comes,” he tells us, “I’m gonna dig myself a hole/ And lay down in it till I satisfy my soul.” The reference echoes “I’m Gonna Dig Myself a Hole,” a 1951 fallout-shelter blues song by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, best known for the original recording of “That’s All Right,” which passed into the historical deep freeze the first time Elvis breathed on it. Crudup looks at his draft notice, considers taking his baby underground, dreams of emerging when there “won’t be no wars around.” The guy in “Black Friday,” on the other hand, thinks about catching a one-way flight to Australia when the shit goes down, and about the chumps who won’t be so lucky, jumping out of their office windows. “Black Friday” evokes the Great Depression but foreshadows a lot of situations Steely Dan cannot have anticipated—Black Monday, the dot-com crash, the financial crisis of the 2000s—in which certain people still got away cleaner, and richer, than most.

The collapse of everything presents the narrator with an opportunity for reinvention; the last thing he says is “I guess I’ll change my name.” But the line about the “gray men” falling from the 14th floor is retroactively but unavoidably a 9/11 image now, too soon by three decades. Steely Dan painted so many darkly satirical pictures of the near future in their music that have proved uncannily prophetic; this has to be another reason their catalog now spellbinds millennial listeners born years after they stopped making quaaludes.

This is how the fourth Steely Dan album, Katy Lied, starts—with a song about the upside of calamity, and Fagen’s keyboard fading up from silence on the intro. Like Zeno’s arrow, the sound flies at you but never quite arrives. There are better and worse-sounding editions of Katy Lied out there, and Dan-heads love to argue about which ones are which, but all of them have the same slightly muffled, remote quality; even when you’re standing in front of the speakers, the music doesn’t push the air around the way a crisp copy of Aja does.

This was not an effect Donald and his other half, Walter, were shooting for. Katy Lied is the first record they made as a purely studio-based unit. On the back cover there are pictures of Donald and Walter and guitarist Denny Dias (in a sombrero, holding what’s either a fire extinguisher or a nitrous oxide tank), but also of session drummer Jeff Porcaro and backup singer Michael McDonald, as well as engineer Roger Nichols and producer Gary Katz. A liner note refers to the “very expensive German microphones” and the “variable depth helium cooled cutting head” on the lathe used to cut the lacquer for the master recordings.

“We had our radical super hi-fi monitor system that consisted of electromagnetic flat panel Magnaplanar speakers with three amplifiers and two sub-woofers and active crossover tuned to the room with a real time analyzer,” Denny Dias wrote years later. “They sounded great. The songs were great. The musicians were grateful. What could go wrong? Well, things happened. Some could be attributed to human error. Others could be blamed on mechanical failure. The rest will never be explained.”

Steely Dan entered ABC Recording Studios in 1975 with the best gear and the best intentions and quickly found themselves embattled by the unseen. A steam generator meant to keep the room at optimum humidity acts up, fogging the control-room glass and putting a wet haze on every sound. Later, a new noise-reduction system—“which was supposed to give us a better signal to noise ratio than Dolby,” Dias wrote—renders the music “dull and lifeless” when they try to mix the 24-track master tapes down to 2-track stereo. The album is remixed using Dolby’s noise-reduction process, but when it’s time to cut a master, it becomes clear that there are frequencies on the original tapes that can’t be transferred to a record.

For a time, Dias takes over a process he’ll later describe as “a desperate attempt to produce a vinyl disk that could be played on an average phonograph,” and then Becker steps in to produce the final mix. But there’s still an unbridgeable gulf between what Donald and Walter and the musicians could hear themselves doing in that room, with their electromagnetic speakers and real-time analyzers, and what can be etched into a record for other people to hear. Becker will later say he never listens to Katy Lied.

Once you’ve lived with Katy Lied it’s hard to imagine it sounding any way except the way it sounds—the basement-apartment rumble of the bass, the hollow underwater quality of the drums on “Everyone’s Gone to the Movies,” the way the cymbals on “Dr. Wu” hiss like an inner tube’s last breath. Like the photo on the album cover, the music is greenish-brown and out of focus, and it doesn’t get that much sharper or more present even if you crank the volume; every copy of Katy Lied sounds like an old cassette tape baked in dashboard sun for three or more summers. You can’t hear Katy Lied the way Donald and Walter intended; the only Katy Lied experience you can have is the compromised version.

Steely Dan are famous, or infamous, for their perfectionism, for redoing and redoing and redoing until the oxide flaked from their master tapes. But when you get down to it, so many of the stories about how their records came to be are really stories about human error and Steely Dan falling victim to circumstances even control freaks couldn’t control. In the liner notes to the 1998 reissue of Countdown to Ecstasy, Donald and Walter describe trying again and again to add three notes to a particular section of Denny Dias’ guitar part on “Show Biz Kids.”

“No matter how many times we punched in,” they write, “these three notes refused to stick to the tape.”

Eventually a surgical splice was performed, and the notes were added manually. Afterward, they wrote, “we sent the little piece of defective tape back to 3M. Months later, they sent us their report. The piece of tape had a tiny blister where the oxide had bubbled up from the backing. Inside this little blister was a drop of mustard. Some clot up in Minnesota had taken his sandwich into the room in the plant where the huge sheets of mylar were coated with oxide, taken a bite and squirted a tiny drop of mustard onto the mylar on the exact spot where we were going to put Denny’s guitar part. In effect, our efforts had been sabotaged in advance by a careless worker. This was to haunt us over and over in the years to come.”

There’s one conception of rock music where the recording process is less about capturing the Platonic ideal of a song and more about documenting people in a room grappling toward that ideal, even if they can’t quite get there; recording is about catching unplanned moments of vehemence or trance or grace or badassery as they happen to happen. Steely Dan were after the actual ideal, and that’s part of what their detractors don’t like about them—they wanted the songs to sound a certain way, and pursued that fidelity at the expense of the spontaneity and friction essential to the part of rock that’s derived from rock ’n’ roll, producing spotless recordings conveying no sense of musicians tumbling down the same hill together or breathing each other’s smoke and funk in enclosed spaces.

But the story of Steely Dan is only superficially about a band making the most impossibly smooth and flawless music the world had ever heard; it’s really about a band setting out to do that, committing to the goal so completely they were willing to sacrifice fellowship and profit and even their own mental health to achieve it, and being thwarted over and over—by the limitations of their collaborators, by their ability to capture what those players did in the room, by the technology available to them in their time.

On June 1, 2008, the No. 1 song in America is “Lollipop” by Lil Wayne featuring Static Major, and Yves Saint Laurent is dying of brain cancer at his apartment on the Rue de Babylone in Paris, and in California, just before 5 o’clock in the morning, a fire starts on the roof of a house on New England Street, a fake suburban lane on the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood. The fire spreads from there to Universal’s ersatz New York City and Courthouse Square, the main drag from the Back to the Future movies, to the mammoth building housing Universal’s King Kong Encounter ride, and from there to a metal warehouse that will be referred to, in early accounts of the fire, as Universal’s “video vault.” More than a decade will pass before an investigation by the New York Times reveals that in addition to videos, the contents of the vault—a near-total loss—also included the original master tapes and session reels from thousands of classic albums by artists who recorded for Universal and its subsidiary labels between the 1940s and that June morning.

A confidential report within Universal estimates that the fire destroyed the masters of nearly 500,000 songs, a vast swath of music history floating away as a plume of smoke over the Psycho house and the Munsters’ mansion—John Coltrane’s Impulse! masters and Charles Mingus’, Buddy Holly’s masters and Chuck Berry’s, the Decca and Chess catalogs, and tapes of music by artists from Ray Charles and B.B. King to Sonic Youth and Snoop Dogg, the collective memory of what was then the biggest record company in the world. In 2019, after the Times finally uncovers the story of the Universal fire, Steely Dan issued a shrugging statement through their manager, Irving Azoff: “We have been aware of ‘missing’ original Steely Dan tapes for a long time now. We’ve never been given a plausible explanation. Maybe they burned up in the big fire.” The Steely Dan tapes either were or were not destroyed in the fire; either way, you can’t lose something you’ve already lost. Any future Steely Dan reissues will have to be sourced from inferior reproductions, but viewed through a strictly Steely Dannist lens, all reproductions are inferior to the reality of a performance, which in turn is inferior to what it sounded like in Donald and Walter’s heads.

There’s no perfection in art, only degrees of graceful failure. Like every work of art, Katy Lied is a tombstone for a different work of art, the one that existed only in the artist’s mind, and could not be made to exist anywhere else. The cake that collapses coming out of the oven. Try as you might, it happens that way. There’s always a mustard bubble in the skin of the tape, some vicissitude waiting to undo the whole plan, just like in life. A clump of malignant cells, some dicey stuff somebody told you was clean, an oncoming car just outside your field of vision, a spark on the roof. The very molecules in the air, working against you even as you breathe them in and out.