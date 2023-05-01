The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
American Gangster
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Flight
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Pitch Perfect
Starship Troopers
This Is the End
Traffic
The Young Victoria
Problematic Watch
Léon: The Professional
Binge Watch
Documentary Now! Season 4 (May 9)
All American Season 5 (May 23)
Family Watch
Chicken Run
The Croods
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Peter Pan (2003)
Rugrats Seasons 1–2
The Smurfs (2021) Season 1
The Tale of Desperaux
Arctic Dogs (May 4)
Justice League (2001) Seasons 1–2 (May 8)
Justice League Unlimited (2004) Seasons 1–2 (May 8)
The Batman Seasons 1–5 (2004) (May 22)
The Boss Baby (May 22)
Nostalgia Watch
Steel Magnolias (1989)
Groovy Watch
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
If You’re Bored
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport 1975
Airport ’77
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Rainbow High Season 3
St. Vincent (May 11)
Vampires
The Wedding Date
A Man Called Otto (May 6)
Call Me Kate (May 12)
UglyDolls (May 13)
La Reina del Sur Season 3 (May 17)
Dirty Grandpa (May 26)
Heartland Season 15 (May 31)
Netflix Programming
Love Village Series Premiere (May 2)
The Tailor Series Premiere (May 2)
Great British Baking Show: Juniors Season 7 (May 3)
Jewish Matchmaking Series Premiere (May 3)
Larva Family (May 4)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Series Premiere (May 4)
Sanctuary Series Premiere (May 4)
Spirit Rangers Season 2 (May 8)
Dance Brothers Series Premiere (May 10)
Missing: Dead or Alive? (May 10)
Queen Cleopatra (May 10)
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (May 11)
Ultraman Season 3 (May 11)
Black Knight Series Premiere (May 12)
The Mother (May 12)
Mulligan Series Premiere (May 12)
Queer Eye Season 7 (May 12)
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (May 16)
Faithfully Yours (May 17)
Fanfic (May 17)
McGregor Forever (May 17)
Rhythm + Flow France Season 2 (May 17)
Working: What We Do All Day (May 17)
Kitti Katz (May 18)
XO, Kitty Series Premiere (May 18)
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Series Premiere (May 18)
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (May 19)
Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery (May 19)
Muted Series Premiere (May 19)
Selling Sunset Season 6 (May 19)
Young, Famous & African Season 2 (May 19)
The Creature Cases Chapter 3 (May 22)
MerPeople (May 23)
Victim/Suspect (May 23)
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (May 23)
Hard Feelings (May 24)
Mother’s Day (May 24)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Series Premiere (May 24)
FUBAR Series Premiere (May 25)
Barbecue Showdown Season 2 (May 26)
Blood & Gold (May 26)
Tin & Tina (May 26)
Turn of the Tide Series Premiere (May 26)
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 (May 30)
Mixed by Erry (May 31)
Specials
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (May 9)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Parasite
Some Like It Hot
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (May 19)
Good Watch
American Honey
As Tears Go By
Blue Valentine
Calvary
Coffee and Cigarettes
Hustle & Flow
Men in Black
Paper Moon
The Rookie (2002)
Step Brothers
The Conjuring (May 8)
Unbreakable (May 15)
Binge Watch
Rick and Morty Season 6 (May 11)
Family Watch
Daddy Day Care
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Batwheels Season 1E (May 2)
Legion of Super-Heroes (May 8)
The LEGO Batman Movie (May 19)
If You’re Bored
Absolute Power
Alpha Dog
Betrayed
Black Mass
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Eat Pray Love
The Forbidden Kingdom
Heartbreakers
The Hole In the Ground
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
The Karate Kid (2010)
Kingsman: The Secret Service
The Last Castle
Lord of Illusions
Lucky You
Man of the House (2005)
Men in Black 2
Men in Black 3
Mid90s
Midnight Sun
Mirror Mirror
Mirrors
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Paranoia
Shark Night 3D
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Soapdish
Sorority Row
Windtalkers
Run All Night (May 2)
Fifty Shades of Grey (May 3)
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 (May 5)
We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star Season 1G (May 14)
Land of Gold (May 15)
San Andreas (May 22)
HBO Original Programming
White House Plumbers Series Premiere
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (May 2)
The Other Two Season 3 (May 4)
Two Sides of the Abyss Series Premiere (May 8)
Angel City Series Premiere (May 16)
Spy/Master Series Premiere (May 19)
Love to Love You (May 20)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Good Watch
Amistad
A Beautiful Mind
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
The Black Stallion
Bound (1996)
Dallas Buyers Club
Darkest Hour (2017)
Europa Report
Fatal Attraction
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Hard Eight
I Am Not Your Negro
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Kung Fu Hustle
Moonrise Kingdom
Patriot Games
The Quiet Man
Rumble in the Bronx
Saving Face
The Shootist
Shutter Island
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit (2010)
Till (May 9)
She Said (May 19)
Top Five (May 28)
Binge Watch
Freaks & Geeks (May 4)
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch Complete Series (1996) (May 4)
Family Watch
The Adventures of Tintin
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Nostalgia Watch
Coneheads
Space Jam (1996)
The Wiz
Beverly Hills 90210 Complete Series (May 4)
Meryl Watch
Mamma Mia!
If You’re Bored
Babel
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
Bridget Jones’ Baby
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Carrie (2002)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger!
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood
Dinner for Schmucks
The Doors
Drillbit Taylor
Failure to Launch
Fletch
Fletch Lives
The Front Page (1974)
Get Him to the Greek
Ghost Town
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Howard the Duck
Identity Thief
Leap Year
MasterChef Mexico Seasons 1–4
Meet Joe Black
Memoirs of a Geisha
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps
Reminiscence
Rise: Blood Hunter
The Rundown
Safe House
The Terminal
They Might Be Giants
Virtuosity
We Were Soldiers
90210 Complete Series (May 4)
Dynasty (1981) (May 4)
Medium Complete Series (May 4)
Reign Complete Series (May 4)
Tudors Complete Series (May 4)
La Vida Despues del Reality (May 10)
Three Thousand Years of Longing (May 23)
Violent Night (May 26)
Hot Pursuit (May 29)
Amazon Originals
¡Hasta la Madre! Del Día de las Madres (May 5)
The Ferragnez: The Series Season 2 (May 18)
Hohlbeins’ The Gryphon Series Premiere (May 26)
Specials
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (May 2)
Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (May 5)
Academy of Country Music Awards (May 11)
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (May 16)
Hulu
Good Watch
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Boogie Nights
Bottle Rocket
Crazy Stupid Love
Cyrus
Frank
It (2017)
The Joy Luck Club
The Mask (1994)
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Premium Rush
Selena
Speed
Stan & Ollie
Lucky (May 2)
Both Sides of the Blade (May 4)
Saint Omer (May 12)
District B13 (May 15)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (May 16)
Slash/Back (May 18)
Sophie’s Choice (May 19)
Broker (May 24)
The Square (May 31)
Binge Watch
Naruto Shippuden Seasons 7–8
Family Watch
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (May 12)
The Last Unicorn (May 12)
Nostalgia Watch
Twilight
A Walk to Remember (May 4)
Tribute Watch
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
If You’re Bored
After Earth
Annabelle
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless Me, Ultima
Blue Thunder
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
Book of Eli
Clash of the Titans
The Comedian
Darkest Hour (2011)
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday in May
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
Identity
Johnny Mnemonic
Joshua (2007)
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
The Power of One
Rampage (2018)
Sex Drive
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stuck On You
Taken 2
1000-lb Sisters Season 1 (May 4)
Apollo 18 (May 4)
Beach Hunters Seasons 1–3 (May 4)
Build It Bigger Seasons 2–4 (May 4)
Cake Wars Seasons 3–4 and 9 (May 4)
The Case That Haunts Me Season 1 (May 4)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)
Children of the Snow Season 1 (May 4)
Curb Appeal Seasons 20–21 (May 4)
Curb Appeal: The Block Seasons 1–2 (May 4)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 7 (May 4)
Dr. Pimple Popper Seasons 1–3 (May 4)
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions Season 1 (May 4)
Flea Market Flip Seasons 6–9 (May 4)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over Season 1 (May 4)
Island Life Seasons 1–4 (May 4)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)
The Libertine (May 4)
Man vs. Wild Seasons 1–3 (May 4)
Murder Comes Home Season 1 (May 4)
Murder in Paradise Season 1 (May 4)
Naked and Afraid Season 3 (May 4)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Seasons 1–4 (May 4)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)
Unexpected Seasons 1–3 (May 4)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein Season 1 (May 4)
Alone at Night (May 5)
Bloods (May 5)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (May 5)
Manifest West (May 5)
Beyblade Quadstrike Season 7A (May 8)
To The End (May 8)
The Last Warrior (May 9)
Bar Fight! (May 11)
The Locksmith (May 13)
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (May 15)
Hammer of the Gods (May 15)
Point Break (2015) (May 15)
The Break-Up (May 16)
La Chica Invisible Season 1 (May 16)
Texas True Crime Season 2 (May 18)
American Murderer (May 19)
Sliding Doors (May 19)
Paris Can Wait (May 23)
I Still Believe (May 25)
Mummies (May 26)
The Old Way (May 26)
Premieres
A Small Light Series Premiere (May 2)
Jeopardy Masters Series Premiere (May 9)
FX’s Class of ’09 Series Premiere (May 10)
Judge Steve Harvey Season 2 (May 10)
The Secrets of Hillsong Series Premiere (May 20)
Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 (May 23)
Beat Shazam Season 6 (May 24)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics Season 2 (May 24)
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Series Premiere (May 25)
MasterChef Season 13 (May 25)
Mayans M.C. Final Season (May 25)
Prank Panel Series Premiere (May 25)
Hulu Original Programming
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Season 2 (May 5)
The Great Season 3 (May 12)
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (May 17)
White Men Can’t Jump (May 19)
How I Met Your Father Season 2B (May 23)
The Clearing Series Premiere (May 24)
The Kardashians Season 3 (May 25)
Specials
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman (May 11)
Jelly Roll: Save Me (May 30)