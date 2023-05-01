The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Watch

American Gangster

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Flight

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Pitch Perfect

Starship Troopers

This Is the End

Traffic

The Young Victoria

Problematic Watch

Léon: The Professional

Binge Watch

Documentary Now! Season 4 (May 9)

All American Season 5 (May 23)

Family Watch

Chicken Run

The Croods

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Peter Pan (2003)

Rugrats Seasons 1–2

The Smurfs (2021) Season 1

The Tale of Desperaux

Arctic Dogs (May 4)

Justice League (2001) Seasons 1–2 (May 8)

Justice League Unlimited (2004) Seasons 1–2 (May 8)

The Batman Seasons 1–5 (2004) (May 22)

The Boss Baby (May 22)

Nostalgia Watch

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Advertisement

Groovy Watch

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

If You’re Bored

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport 1975

Airport ’77

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Rainbow High Season 3

St. Vincent (May 11)

Vampires

The Wedding Date

A Man Called Otto (May 6)

Call Me Kate (May 12)

UglyDolls (May 13)

La Reina del Sur Season 3 (May 17)

Dirty Grandpa (May 26)

Heartland Season 15 (May 31)

Advertisement

Netflix Programming

Love Village Series Premiere (May 2)

The Tailor Series Premiere (May 2)

Great British Baking Show: Juniors Season 7 (May 3)

Jewish Matchmaking Series Premiere (May 3)

Larva Family (May 4)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Series Premiere (May 4)

Sanctuary Series Premiere (May 4)

Spirit Rangers Season 2 (May 8)

Dance Brothers Series Premiere (May 10)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (May 10)

Queen Cleopatra (May 10)

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (May 11)

Ultraman Season 3 (May 11)

Black Knight Series Premiere (May 12)

The Mother (May 12)

Mulligan Series Premiere (May 12)

Queer Eye Season 7 (May 12)

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (May 16)

Faithfully Yours (May 17)

Fanfic (May 17)

McGregor Forever (May 17)

Rhythm + Flow France Season 2 (May 17)

Working: What We Do All Day (May 17)

Kitti Katz (May 18)

XO, Kitty Series Premiere (May 18)

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Series Premiere (May 18)

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (May 19)

Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery (May 19)

Muted Series Premiere (May 19)

Selling Sunset Season 6 (May 19)

Young, Famous & African Season 2 (May 19)

The Creature Cases Chapter 3 (May 22)

MerPeople (May 23)

Victim/Suspect (May 23)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (May 23)

Hard Feelings (May 24)

Mother’s Day (May 24)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Series Premiere (May 24)

FUBAR Series Premiere (May 25)

Barbecue Showdown Season 2 (May 26)

Blood & Gold (May 26)

Tin & Tina (May 26)

Turn of the Tide Series Premiere (May 26)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 (May 30)

Mixed by Erry (May 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Specials

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (May 9)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Parasite

Some Like It Hot

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (May 19)

Advertisement

Good Watch

American Honey

As Tears Go By

Blue Valentine

Calvary

Coffee and Cigarettes

Hustle & Flow

Men in Black

Paper Moon

The Rookie (2002)

Step Brothers

The Conjuring (May 8)

Unbreakable (May 15)

Binge Watch

Rick and Morty Season 6 (May 11)

Family Watch

Daddy Day Care

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Batwheels Season 1E (May 2)

Legion of Super-Heroes (May 8)

The LEGO Batman Movie (May 19)

Advertisement

If You’re Bored

Absolute Power

Alpha Dog

Betrayed

Black Mass

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Eat Pray Love

The Forbidden Kingdom

Heartbreakers

The Hole In the Ground

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

The Karate Kid (2010)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

The Last Castle

Lord of Illusions

Lucky You

Man of the House (2005)

Men in Black 2

Men in Black 3

Mid90s

Midnight Sun

Mirror Mirror

Mirrors

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Paranoia

Shark Night 3D

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Soapdish

Sorority Row

Windtalkers

Run All Night (May 2)

Fifty Shades of Grey (May 3)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 (May 5)

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star Season 1G (May 14)

Land of Gold (May 15)

San Andreas (May 22)

Advertisement

Advertisement

HBO Original Programming

White House Plumbers Series Premiere

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (May 2)

The Other Two Season 3 (May 4)

Two Sides of the Abyss Series Premiere (May 8)

Angel City Series Premiere (May 16)

Spy/Master Series Premiere (May 19)

Love to Love You (May 20)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Good Watch

Amistad

A Beautiful Mind

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

The Black Stallion

Bound (1996)

Dallas Buyers Club

Darkest Hour (2017)

Europa Report

Fatal Attraction

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Hard Eight

I Am Not Your Negro

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle

Moonrise Kingdom

Patriot Games

The Quiet Man

Rumble in the Bronx

Saving Face

The Shootist

Shutter Island

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit (2010)

Till (May 9)

She Said (May 19)

Top Five (May 28)

Binge Watch

Freaks & Geeks (May 4)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch Complete Series (1996) (May 4)

Family Watch

The Adventures of Tintin

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

Coneheads

Space Jam (1996)

The Wiz

Beverly Hills 90210 Complete Series (May 4)

Advertisement

Meryl Watch

Mamma Mia!

If You’re Bored

Babel

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

Bridget Jones’ Baby

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Carrie (2002)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger!

Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood

Dinner for Schmucks

The Doors

Drillbit Taylor

Failure to Launch

Fletch

Fletch Lives

The Front Page (1974)

Get Him to the Greek

Ghost Town

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hamburger Hill

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Howard the Duck

Identity Thief

Leap Year

MasterChef Mexico Seasons 1–4

Meet Joe Black

Memoirs of a Geisha

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps

Reminiscence

Rise: Blood Hunter

The Rundown

Safe House

The Terminal

They Might Be Giants

Virtuosity

We Were Soldiers

90210 Complete Series (May 4)

Dynasty (1981) (May 4)

Medium Complete Series (May 4)

Reign Complete Series (May 4)

Tudors Complete Series (May 4)

La Vida Despues del Reality (May 10)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (May 23)

Violent Night (May 26)

Hot Pursuit (May 29)

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

¡Hasta la Madre! Del Día de las Madres (May 5)

The Ferragnez: The Series Season 2 (May 18)

Hohlbeins’ The Gryphon Series Premiere (May 26)

Specials

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (May 2)

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (May 5)

Academy of Country Music Awards (May 11)

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (May 16)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Watch

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Boogie Nights

Bottle Rocket

Crazy Stupid Love

Cyrus

Frank

It (2017)

The Joy Luck Club

The Mask (1994)

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Premium Rush

Selena

Speed

Stan & Ollie

Lucky (May 2)

Both Sides of the Blade (May 4)

Saint Omer (May 12)

District B13 (May 15)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (May 16)

Slash/Back (May 18)

Sophie’s Choice (May 19)

Broker (May 24)

The Square (May 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Binge Watch

Naruto Shippuden Seasons 7–8

Family Watch

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (May 12)

The Last Unicorn (May 12)

Nostalgia Watch

Twilight

A Walk to Remember (May 4)

Tribute Watch

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Advertisement

If You’re Bored

After Earth

Annabelle

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless Me, Ultima

Blue Thunder

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

Book of Eli

Clash of the Titans

The Comedian

Darkest Hour (2011)

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday in May

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

Identity

Johnny Mnemonic

Joshua (2007)

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

The Power of One

Rampage (2018)

Sex Drive

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stuck On You

Taken 2

1000-lb Sisters Season 1 (May 4)

Apollo 18 (May 4)

Beach Hunters Seasons 1–3 (May 4)

Build It Bigger Seasons 2–4 (May 4)

Cake Wars Seasons 3–4 and 9 (May 4)

The Case That Haunts Me Season 1 (May 4)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)

Children of the Snow Season 1 (May 4)

Curb Appeal Seasons 20–21 (May 4)

Curb Appeal: The Block Seasons 1–2 (May 4)

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 7 (May 4)

Dr. Pimple Popper Seasons 1–3 (May 4)

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions Season 1 (May 4)

Flea Market Flip Seasons 6–9 (May 4)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over Season 1 (May 4)

Island Life Seasons 1–4 (May 4)

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)

The Libertine (May 4)

Man vs. Wild Seasons 1–3 (May 4)

Murder Comes Home Season 1 (May 4)

Murder in Paradise Season 1 (May 4)

Naked and Afraid Season 3 (May 4)

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Seasons 1–4 (May 4)

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery Season 1 (May 4)

Unexpected Seasons 1–3 (May 4)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein Season 1 (May 4)

Alone at Night (May 5)

Bloods (May 5)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (May 5)

Manifest West (May 5)

Beyblade Quadstrike Season 7A (May 8)

To The End (May 8)

The Last Warrior (May 9)

Bar Fight! (May 11)

The Locksmith (May 13)

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (May 15)

Hammer of the Gods (May 15)

Point Break (2015) (May 15)

The Break-Up (May 16)

La Chica Invisible Season 1 (May 16)

Texas True Crime Season 2 (May 18)

American Murderer (May 19)

Sliding Doors (May 19)

Paris Can Wait (May 23)

I Still Believe (May 25)

Mummies (May 26)

The Old Way (May 26)

Premieres

A Small Light Series Premiere (May 2)

Jeopardy Masters Series Premiere (May 9)

FX’s Class of ’09 Series Premiere (May 10)

Judge Steve Harvey Season 2 (May 10)

The Secrets of Hillsong Series Premiere (May 20)

Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 (May 23)

Beat Shazam Season 6 (May 24)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics Season 2 (May 24)

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Series Premiere (May 25)

MasterChef Season 13 (May 25)

Mayans M.C. Final Season (May 25)

Prank Panel Series Premiere (May 25)

Hulu Original Programming

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Season 2 (May 5)

The Great Season 3 (May 12)

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (May 17)

White Men Can’t Jump (May 19)

How I Met Your Father Season 2B (May 23)

The Clearing Series Premiere (May 24)

The Kardashians Season 3 (May 25)

Specials

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman (May 11)

Jelly Roll: Save Me (May 30)