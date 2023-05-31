What It’s Like to Write a Biography of Your Dead Wife

C.M. Lucca was a staff writer for the City Paper from 1982 to 1989, and a Pulitzer winner for her investigative reporting. Despite that, she’s now best known as the widow of the conceptual artist, songwriter, and provocateuse X. After X’s death in 1996 Lucca investigated her life and uncovered her origins in the Southern Territory, among other secrets. Lucca’s only book, Biography of X, was a instant bestseller upon its publication in March 2005.

This conversation between critic Dan Kois and C.M. Lucca took place at the New York Public Library on May 31, 2005, a few months after that publication. Though subsequent events made this evening notorious, the conversation itself is of great interest, given how few public appearances Lucca made. A videotape of that evening was recently unearthed by the staff of the weekly magazine Slate; the interview is published here, in slightly edited form, for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Kois: Please welcome to the stage prizewinning journalist, bestselling author, widow of X: C.M. Lucca.

[Extended applause.]

C.M. Lucca: Oh, OK.

You seem taken aback by all this.

I don’t know how else to take it.

Your biography became very personal as you uncovered secrets about X you never expected to find. What has it been like for you since the book was published, and now others know these secrets, too?



Quite honestly it’s been unpleasant. I don’t know if I expected this unpleasantness or if it was a surprise.

Slate receives a commission when you purchase items using the links on this page. Thank you for your support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has been unpleasant about it?

I just imagine that people who write books, people who set out to write books and write them, and publish them—well, the publication is something they plan for, hope for. And I’m not saying this out of modesty—I really did not want to write this book. Therefore I didn’t plan on publishing a book. Therefore I didn’t plan on speaking about a book I didn’t plan on writing. Anyone who has read it might know why it was an unpleasant thing to write. And talking about it is both a privilege and a truly difficult thing. I’ve been convinced that talking to people about the book is what is expected, it is the cooperative thing. And I don’t want to be uncooperative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It never bothered X to be uncooperative.

True. In the years we were together I became a lot like her. I became her shadow. But I’m not her shadow anymore.

Has there been a particular response to the book that you felt really captured what you were hoping people would find in it?



This may sound pompous but I wasn’t particularly concerned with how anyone responded to the work. I barely consider myself a writer. It’s something I do so infrequently. But I do enjoy—enjoy? Well, ok, for lack of better word I enjoy the process of research when the topic is compelling enough. I spent many years working as a crime reporter— I was not the envy of my colleagues, but I didn’t mind the work. I liked this feeling of something having already occurred and having to go back over the facts. With this book it was the same. Something had already happened and I had to go over the facts. It was that simple, at least in some ways.



Have you heard from other figures from X’s past? Has Oleg Hall, X’s longtime patron, read it?



Oh. I don’t know. I’m not in touch with Oleg and don’t care to be. As for the others my publisher received some letters, but I asked for them not to be forwarded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you read the reviews? Many of them were laudatory, but one, by Isaac Butler in Slate—on the cover of the magazine, no less—was sharply critical. What did you think of that?



If I really wanted to be a biographer—that is, if I planned on doing something like this book again then the reviews would mean something to me. They might give me clues about how to do it better next time. But I don’t plan on writing anything like this ever again, if I write anything ever again, so the reviews don’t hold much weight for me. They’re a part of something else.

Advertisement

Something else?

Another world. A part of the marketing. A part of a book world I don’t belong to.



What has the response been like in the former Southern Territory, where you discovered X was born and raised?



As you know our channels of communication between the South and North are still rather compromised. I received some death threats. The FBI has told me they’re essentially empty threats, but I suppose it’s the worst possible reaction you could expect from a book’s publication, isn’t it?

Advertisement

I don’t know, some authors might welcome it, compared to no response at all.

Advertisement

[Audience laughter.]

Yes, well… you might want to be ignored in the Southern Territory. For several reasons, obviously. Though of course it’s not the content of the book the AFK wants to kill me over—it’s the existence of the book itself. That kind of rage.

Of course, the fifty years of separation between the Southern Territory and the North make up the backdrop to any American story. Like most Northerners, I’ve never been to the South. Was it frightening?



I didn’t feel afraid at all while I was there, except for my last night in Mississippi, of course, as described in the book. Other than that, it’s only when I recall that trip that I’m afraid for myself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did your visit change your opinion of the former Southern Territory?



Well—you see, because X did not want to speak about the divide, or anything directly political, for that matter, I stopped reading about it. I lived as if it was not happening, which of course if how so many of us had to live those years. You have to ignore certain things in order to go on with your life… But I spent almost all my time with X—she defined me completely, and I stopped, I think, having an opinion about the divisions for those years. So when the wall came down and my wife died I felt entirely ignorant of the history and implications of the Disunion. I’ve tried to read, to learn, to make up for that time, but to be quite honest I feel a little lost. There’s so much I don’t understand about it, about how it was possible to begin with, about how it went on for as long as it did.



You’re very conscientious about crediting the writers whose research informed your biography. Who are some of the writers on the South who really influenced your thinking?



I was so cautious and really quite ill-informed when I began this research that I admire the sorts of writers who were able to face the enormity and the danger of the ST with total confidence in their reporting and fearlessness in the face of state violence. Renata Adler was an important one for me. There are many others, but I think we all owe quite a debt to Adler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your book also serves as a primer to the critical landscape of the 1970s and 1980s. For a younger reader like me, it’s invaluable not only for its portrait of X, but for introducing me to writers of that era like Michelle Dean, Naomi Fry, and Richard Cusk. I was fascinated to discover Cusk’s 1980 essay “Can Male Artists Really Be Artists?” What kind of impact did that essay have on the art world at the time, and how did X’s seeming rebuke through her 1982 show The Human Subject change the way people looked at it?



It’s rare that an essay ever has such a direct and immediate upon such a large group of people, but the Cusk essay really did just that. It changed the art world, almost immediately, though I wasn’t really aware of its impact until I was conducting my research for the biography. X was rather antagonistic towards, well, everyone in the art world, regardless of gender. I think Cusk’s writing did have an effect on her, but she never liked other people to see her as capable of receiving influence. She saw herself as influential to others… she had to. It was her means of survival.



Speaking of her influence on others: I was amazed to read about X’s impact on a young Denis Johnson. She wrote to him as Clyde Hill, one of her many personae, the author of the cult classic The Reason I’m Lost. Why do you think Johnson didn’t want to talk to you?



Like so many others, I imagine he wasn’t pleased to discover that Clyde Hill was an invention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though that was so long ago?



Yes, but grudges die hard. Many wanted to believe that the man behind the voice of that book really was a man who had lived through those stories, even though it was a novel. The power of that novel— for some of its readers, at least—depended on the possibility that it had all more or less happened, in real life, to a real man, to a man named Clyde Hill. But I respected Johnson’s wish to not be too involved. He seems to me to be a sincere man, a sincere artist, and one could suggest that X’s work, whatever else it may or may not be, holds a degree of insincerity in it.

Advertisement

X seems to have had a hand in so many important cultural moments of the past twenty years. Her recordings of Connie Converse songs; her albums with Bowie and Waits; her performances with Kathy Acker; her movie with Wim Wenders. But even now many of those works are fading into history. How do you think X’s contributions to the culture will be viewed 15, 20 years from now?



Well, a person can never know the cultural significance of the moment you’re living through. So it’s not for me to know or say, I think. In fact X often insisted that her work with Bowie was not important at all, that his work was mediocre, that she was embarrassed to be associated with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Audience laughter.]

An astonishing idea. What do you think about that?



Mr. Bowie is very talented. He does what he sets out to do. He was and is, of course, more well known that she ever was in her lifetime. It’s possible that the way his music has been so widely embraced irritated her much more than the music itself. I know at times she tried to distance herself for this craving she had to be infamous, but she never escaped it. It colored her every movement.

You quote a favorite line of X’s: “It is better to cut than to tear.” I might say that in reporting and writing this biography, you took a cut—X’s sudden death—and turned it into a long, painful tear. Why did you choose to publish the result?



I’ve asked myself this question a few times. I have no real answer. It was important to me to correct the widely adopted inaccuracies, to “set the record straight” I suppose. But now that it’s been set straight I am not sure what purpose the straightening really served. If it is indeed better to cut than to tear— what would cutting have been in this case? Moving on immediately with a new life after she was gone? Some people are capable of such quick turns, I suppose. Others have to spend some time untangling, looking back over, slowing down, trying to understand, recollecting.

[The interview was interrupted.]