A house sits in the desert, large and blue like an oasis. The barren landscape around it fades into the horizon in each direction—it is everywhere and nowhere. This is where 8-year-old John lives with his parents: Clark, an affable born-again Christian whose obsessions with videos of horrific childhood sports accidents and the “tricky legacy” of Abraham Lincoln suggest a hidden pain, and Emily, an alcoholic who dons a fake accent and a dark brown wig over her blonde hair every day before leaving for her waitressing gig at a diner. The rhythm of daily life within the house is simultaneously claustrophobic and painfully distant: Clark and Emily are slowly suffocating under the weight of their loneliness, and seem resigned to push this fate onto John, who has to sneak out to play catch with a boy his own age. The vastness of the surrounding desert only elucidates the profound smallness of their world, a tableau that blurs the boundary between the ordinary and the surreal.

What the viewer knows, though John does not, is that Clark is in fact the titular character of HBO’s Barry, the series created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and Emily is Barry’s girlfriend Sally. At first, they appear to be alternative, imagined versions of the characters we’ve come to know over four seasons. But as Hader reveals at the end of the episode “tricky legacies” with a twist of the kaleidoscope back toward the literal, these people are the Barry (Hader) and Sally (breakout star Sarah Goldberg) that we know. It’s a time jump: Eight years have passed since they fled Los Angeles as fugitives after Barry’s escape from prison for the murder of his acting teacher’s detective girlfriend. They have hollowed themselves out and made their home in an empty wasteland, and now have a son in tow.

Deserts have recurred as both a setting and a motif throughout Barry, which concluded its fourth and final season on Sunday night. There’s the desert village in Afghanistan where Barry, played by Hader, witnesses his fellow U.S. Marine get shot, prompting him to fly into a rage that results in his murder of an innocent civilian. There’s the desert on the outskirts of Los Angeles where, years later, while splitting his time between dual careers as a professional hitman and an aspiring actor, Barry oversees a hit gone wrong, the fallout of which necessitates his murder of an old friend. There’s the sparse memories of a desert where Barry was once reunited with Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), a family friend who pulled some strings to finagle Barry’s medical discharge from the military, only to become his cruel and manipulative handler in the murderer-for-hire business. And in the show’s feverish final season, as Barry languishes in prison, new, strange glimpses of the desert emerge—as fantasy, as flashback, as parallel universe, or perhaps some combination of the three.

I have never laughed so hard at a TV show, or been so thoroughly terrified by one.

The fact that everything I’ve just described happens in a show billed as a comedy—ha, ha!—has long been a source of confusion and divergence of opinion among viewers. And yes, by every conceivable metric, Barry has ended as a drastically different series than the one it once purported to be: While the show played pretty squarely within the established conventions of an antihero-driven dark comedy at the outset, it quickly began doubling down on its weirdest impulses until the whole project was subsumed into a series of escalating tonal and formal experiments. I mean this in the best possible sense. I have never laughed so hard at a TV show, or been so thoroughly terrified by one.

For everything that could be said about Barry as a whole—that it seems to operate at times as a sandbox for Hader’s stylistic experimentation, while still mostly maintaining its core; that its jokes manage to be as funny as ever, if fewer and farther between, in the solemn final season, if fewer and farther between; that its depictions of violence are shockingly gruesome in a way that seem to reflect the show’s moral preoccupations—the enduring question, I think, will be that of its highly polarizing tonal and formal trajectory. What the fuck happened there? fans and naysayers alike are left wondering after four seasons that culminated in a bloodbath of a finale (descriptively titled “wow”). The most succinct answer, I think, is that the show fully and wildly committed to the bit.

The dramatic irony of deluded characters is one of television’s most fundamental and enduring comedic staples. On Arrested Development, everyone except for the man himself knows that Tobias Fünke’s speech is continually full of homoerotic subtext; on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dee Reynolds is the only person alive who can’t see that she lacks potential as a standup comedian; 30 Rock’s Jenna Maroney is self-delusion personified, to great comic effect. Barry finds its premise in this trope: Our leading man, convinced of his fundamental goodness despite killing people for a living, takes solace in the promise of transformation afforded by an acting, as well as immediate kinship with his fellow aspiring actors, who in their dreams of Hollywood stardom share his capability for self-delusion. (Acting, for Barry, is never about the craft; the show makes a running gag of him being a terrible actor whose successes are entirely attributable to his being tall and handsome, while the comparatively talented Sally fights tooth and nail for every rung up the ladder). But, as the show teases out, self-delusion has a horrific quality, as well. It’s profoundly frightening to consider that we might be incapable of fully knowing ourselves; that the version of the self that lives outside of our own heads—a truer self, perhaps—is visible to everyone except for us. Barry’s tonal vacillation between comedic and horrific extremes works because the joke and the scare are two sides of the same coin.

Barry’s principal characters each face a gulf between their self-conception and who their actions reveal them to be; they each continually step tantalizingly close to a road to redemption, through the realization of that gulf; they each inevitably snap back. If the thrill of Breaking Bad, as famously pitched by Vince Gilligan, was in watching its protagonist’s gradual and total transformation, the thrill of Barry is close to the opposite: The characters stay the same, while the show’s universe undergoes a gradual and total transformation in their image. There’s a loose surrealism to the latter seasons that takes on a sort of purgatorial quality, particularly in the desert imagery. The further the show delves into the psyches of people who are fundamentally incapable of seeing themselves as they are, and the world around them as it is, the further the seams of the show’s reality appear to come undone. This is what I mean by commitment to the bit: Hader and company have simply taken the show’s premise to its logical conclusion, and then further, as far past it as the eye can see.

In the final episode, Sally and John are captured by Barry’s associate-turned-enemy NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) while trying to reunite with Barry in LA. A standoff between Hank and Fuches leads to Hank’s death, after which Fuches returns Sally and John to Barry, unharmed, before slinking off into the night. Barry then arrives at the home of his acting teacher, Mr. Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who, due to a misinterpretation of the evidence surrounding his late girlfriend Janice’s death, has recently been charged with her murder. For a moment, the show’s central animating tension is laid bare: As Barry resolves to turn himself in for killing Janice in order to clear Mr. Cousineau, we’re left to wonder whether he will snap back into the depths of delusion, or if the purgatorial cycle has finally been broken. The question ultimately remains unanswered, as this moment of seemingly pivotal change is Barry’s last: Mr. Cousineau stumbles into the room, takes one look at Barry, and shoots him in the head.

When I saw the sudden cut to black, I cheered at my television screen. The cumulative effect of the moment felt in keeping with the show’s ethos—ballsy, insouciant, funny in the darkest sense of the word. But Barry doesn’t end there, Sopranos-style. What follows is a 10-minute epilogue offset by another time jump: John is a teenager now, and Sally a high school drama teacher. John goes to a friend’s house to watch a biopic about his father’s life—the very one whose initial development set off the chain of events leading to Barry’s demise. Through snippets from the film, it becomes clear that Barry’s death, combined with the misinterpretation of evidence surrounding Janice’s murder, has led to his being recast as an innocent victim of Mr. Cousineau’s machinations (an epilogue within the movie explains that Mr. Cousineau is serving life for Janice’s and Barry’s murders, while Barry is interned with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery). As the movie ends, the camera cuts from the screen to John, teary-eyed, as a slight smile creeps across his face.

The ending is narratively satisfying to the point of almost feeling inevitable.

Even more so than what came before the bullet lands in Barry’s brain, these final minutes are, to my mind, everything that the show’s detractors have accused Barry of becoming over the course of the past season or two: thuddingly obvious, churchy, humorless, and an overall slog to watch. Yet, somehow, that ending is also narratively satisfying to the point of almost feeling inevitable. John knows his father was a ruthless killer—Sally confessed this to him while the pair were held hostage by Hank—but the possibility of an alternative story in which Barry was a doomed heroic figure seems to take John under its power: He’s inherited Barry’s penchant for self-deceit. On a conceptual level, this is chilling and appropriate, even if, on the level of execution, it’s entirely dissatisfying. (In this sense, a friend pointed out to me, Barry’s conclusion resembles the infamous and widely detested finale of Seinfeld).

What are we to make of an ending that feels so of a piece with what came before, while also embodying all of its worst qualities? Given the emphasis placed on endings in the realm of prestige television, the final bow is a tremendously frustrating moment for a show that had operated with such pluck and boldness throughout its run to suddenly pull punches. But perhaps this is simply the flip side of committing to the bit in the way that Hader and Berg have done: The experiment takes precedence over the experience; what follows within the warped logic of the show’s world supersedes what is affecting or interesting.

It stings a little, of course, to watch a series that took such chances on its singular vision of comedy-horror stumble across the finish line. But when I look back on Barry years down the line—as I believe I will now and again, hopefully in the context of a vast Hader filmography—I will think not of this final episode, but rather, of the house in the desert. Of Barry, Sally, and their son being slowly overtaken by the gothic creep of a boundless, starless sky; of Barry searching for scriptural interpretations that condone murder while Sally drinks herself into oblivion; of the liminal spaces between the real and the fantastical in which they find themselves sequestered, unable to see any other path forward. This is the legacy Barry deserves, tricky as it may be.