You Probably Should Watch What Happened When The View Learned of Tucker Carlson’s Demise Live on Air

If you’re like most people on social media, your internet broke today with the news that Fox News’ special correspondent on the M&M’s beat, Tucker Carlson, is “parting ways” with the network. But, if you’re like … someone out there, I’m sure, the first thing you’re wondering is not what will happen next with the president of the Testicle Tanning Advocacy Group, but rather, what do the hosts of daytime talk show The View have to say about it?

FOX NEWS PARTS WAYS WITH TUCKER CARLSON: After Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson and the media company have "agreed to part ways," #TheView co-hosts react to the breaking news. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/hMkKPlznnS — The View (@TheView) April 24, 2023

Well, per usual, The View’s audience and hosts—Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin—didn’t disappoint. After announcing Carlson’s leaving Fox, Goldberg immediately induced a celebratory wave down the line of seated hosts, and Navarro conducted the audience in a rendition of Steam’s quintessential “goodbye” swan song. Indeed, everyone at The View was all aglow, including Griffin, the show’s current token conservative, a former presidential assistant and director of strategic communications under Donald Trump—a man who Carlson publicly praised but privately bashed, as suggested recently the course of the Fox-Dominion lawsuit disclosures. The View has a history with Carlson, who has called the show “deranged propaganda” and its hosts “unhinged.” For their part, the panelists have not hesitated to take swipes of their own, calling Carlson a gateway to fascism, a “public health hazard,” and a “Russian propagandist.” Now, fascism’s gateway is gone and only the unhinged remain. Huzzah?

Nothing lasts forever, as they say. Except the wonderful, gaudy vivacity with which our beloved ladies at The View’s table never take a singular moment for granted. They may bicker and argue, but we know that when shit really hits the fan, they will always have our backs, with a song in their hearts and an audience ready to cheer them on. The only thing missing was the biting sarcasm of host Joy Behar, who is away, reportedly due to a cold, but surely would have celebrated Carlson and Fox’s split by doing the splits.