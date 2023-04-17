Ted Lasso’s New Villain Is Very Different in Real Life

With 20 soccer teams in the English Premier League, I really have to ask: Why did Apple cast my club as the villain for Ted Lasso’s final season? Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence have painted West Ham United as AFC Richmond’s evil East London rival, fueled by spite and hatred versus Ted’s good vibes and homespun wisdom. But just this once, Ted’s invitation to “Believe” has led viewers astray. In reality, the Hammers have never been the Yankees of English soccer; they’re the scrappy underdog Ted Lasso fans should be rooting for.

For me, West ’Am (for East End locals the H is silent) has practically been a family member. As a child, I wrote more letters to our goalkeeper Shaka Hislop than to Santa. Growing up around the corner from the Boleyn Ground, the ramshackle stadium West Ham occupied before moving to the London Stadium, I always knew when we’d scored—not from the radio, but from the cheers I’d hear ringing from the terraces. When I entertained thoughts of supporting Manchester United instead, my vain hopes of occasionally enjoying a win were dashed by a family intervention and swiftly purchased West Ham tickets.

Fans like myself know better than anyone that pretending we’re a soccer superpower is delusional, a fantasy encountered only in our wildest dreams—or improbable winning streaks in the FIFA or Football Manager video games. As London’s smallest “big club,” we never wooed the world’s best players, like Zava, or crushed the competition with Nate’s cunning strategies. Take one look at the league table and you’ll see the real West Ham. After two respectable seasons raised our foolish hopes, we’re back fighting against relegation under David Moyes’ coaching. With the dour Scotsman proving short on tactical smarts and lower on patience, our long history of underachievement just occurs in a nicer venue nowadays.

West Ham fans expect the worst, and we’re rarely disappointed. You saw that overwhelming sense of defeatism in action at the London Stadium when Richmond faced West Ham in Episode 4: “Big Week.” We’ve sung our pre-match ode to thwarted dreams, “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles,” since the late 1920s, its mournful lyrics adding a poignant resonance to the macho pursuit of glory you expect from men’s soccer. As players line up to morose chants of “then like my dreams they fade and die,” it’s no surprise the team struggles to perform, even if we did effortlessly take all three points off an enraged Richmond in Ted Lasso’s alternate reality.

Every club, no matter how downtrodden, has something to be proud of. For West Ham, that pride doesn’t come from making ray of sunshine Dani Rojas turn nasty. It comes from our favorite (tedious) joke, our claim that West Ham won the World Cup, which has been irritating English soccer fans for almost 60 years. Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, and Martin Peters may have played for a struggling West Ham side, but in 1966 they were the captain and goal-scoring heroes of England’s solitary trophy victory over West Germany. And we still haven’t shut up about our greatest achievement, even when it’s not even our own. But one overplayed joke isn’t enough to make my club Ted Lasso’s Big Bad.

Each time the show cuts to my club claiming another effortless victory, it’s like a poke at an open wound.

Why pick on West Ham in the first place? Manchester City are far more deserving of having their rich history flattened into a two-dimensional caricature. They’d played the villain in previous seasons, and they’re still the league’s dominant force, winning the title an unprecedented four times in the last five years under the formidable Pep Guardiola. But Rupert and Nate taking charge of the Etihad Stadium in their fetching yet sinister black outfits was never going to happen. Rupert may be extravagantly rich, but he can’t outbid United Arab Emirates royalty!

Bigger—and, I grudgingly concede, better—London clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal don’t need the PR. West Ham, however, are comparative unknowns on the international stage, and the club has one insider who knows that playing the bad guy can be a shortcut to fame. Vice-chair of West Ham Karren Brady not only inspired Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca, but had a regular role on the British version of The Apprentice. The Ted Lasso deal must have felt like a way to bring West Ham to the world stage as part of a classic East versus West London rivalry.

When Ted Lasso’s third season wrapped in 2022, West Ham’s executive leadership was throwing around as much cash on big names as any streaming service in an unprecedented $200 million spending spree. Expensive, high-risk gambles like Gianluca Scamacca and Brazilian international Lucas Paquetá led us to believe we’d found our own Zava, only without the cryptic catchphrases. This felt like the year we might make it—we’d never win the league, but maybe, just maybe, a top 4 and a tilt at the big time in the Champions League was in reach.

By the time Ted Lasso’s final season premiered last month, though, West Ham weren’t top of the table; we were 17th. Our Zavas haven’t abruptly retired to tend to their beloved avocado farms, but watching their lackluster performances every week, it would barely make a difference if they had vanished just like Richmond’s enigmatic superstar. Watching Nate’s well-drilled West Ham United excel as every week brings another real-world defeat is an exercise in cognitive dissonance. “We can’t be the bad guys,” my fellow fans say. “We’re fucking shit.”

Maybe I could have enjoyed seeing West Ham play Goliath to Richmond’s David if we were certain to survive for another cutthroat season. If the real club weren’t in jeopardy, I could enjoy watching our peculiarly frictionless ascent as one more charming Ted Lasso novelty. Instead, each time the show cuts to my club claiming another effortless victory, it’s like a poke at an open wound. We all know what happened to Goliath, and the same fate likely awaits West Ham, but it’ll be a strange relief to return to familiarity when my club (and Rupert) finally gets its comeuppance.

No matter how high we fly in Ted Lasso, the real club will remain AFC Richmond’s underdog equal, fighting over scraps from the soccer elite. And honestly, I hope that never changes. The alternative is finding either a sinister, heartless Rupert Mannion or a nation-state looking for good PR. So as Ted Lasso’s season reaches its boiling point, I can only ask AFC Richmond fans to remember a club is only as good as its owner: Rupert is the villain, not West Ham. However, I don’t expect this request to succeed. After all, I’m still a pessimistic Hammer at heart.