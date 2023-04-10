This article contains spoilers for Succession’s “Connor’s Wedding.”

Spoiler for this episode of Succession: the title Succession. Since Logan Roy’s stroke at the end of the series’ first episode threw the future of his media empire’s leadership into doubt, both the audience and his children have been waiting to find out what would come next. And as, over three seasons and change, the answer to that question failed to materialize, as Logan dangled the possibility of an orderly transfer of power in front of his children and withdrew it again and again, it became clear that, like a pope or a king, Logan would be succeeded only in death.

Given that he’s a rageaholic in his 80s who’s already had one extremely close call, it shouldn’t surprise anyone when Logan suddenly goes back into crisis in “Connor’s Wedding,” the third episode of Succession’s fourth and final season—nor when that crisis proves impossible for even Logan Roy to survive. Logan’s death was not just inevitable but dramatically necessary, the only way for the series to genuinely move forward after years spent in a will-they-or-won’t-they holding pattern. And yet as much as what happens is what had to happen, the show still manages to make it a shock, mainly by having the episode’s, and arguably the series’, most significant event take place off screen.

Even having rewatched the seasons’ first two episodes after seeing the third, there’s precious little foreshadowing of the seismic event to come. In retrospect, you can see how the writers contrived to convene the entire Roy family one last time at the end of “Rehearsal,” an impromptu meeting in a karaoke bar that Kendall posthumously upgrades to a “family function.” And there’s some toothy poignancy to the fact that the Roy children spend what will turn out to be their final moments with their father taunting him for his inability to apologize, and that his last words to them as a group are “I love you, but you are not serious people.” (The show also rolled out a few reams of paper so Brian Cox could give the ATN newsroom the corporate-media equivalent of a St. Crispin’s Day monologue.) But none of them suspects or behaves as if they might not see one another again, in part because Logan’s refusal to even consider the possibility of his own mortality prevents anyone else from considering it. “You’re going to be OK,” says Roman over to the phone, to what may already be a lifeless corpse, “because you’re a monster, and you win.”

The way Succession stages Logan’s death is in a sense simply a function of realism. Life rarely gives us a heads-up that the world is about to invert itself, that mundane actions like sending your estranged husband straight to voicemail, as Shiv does, twice, will be retroactively converted into events of great significance. But merely putting the show’s characters in a position where they’re bound by the rules of the real world feels like a seismic event. In other circumstances, we might appreciate the comedy of having the gravest news of the Roy children’s entire lives delivered to them by the chronically inept Tom, who does his best to rise to the occasion but falls short—as indeed does everyone else. When they’re called upon to profess their love for their father, King Lear’s ambitious children respond with floods of poetry, but Logan’s can barely string together a sentence: Roman can’t even remember if he said “I love you” (he didn’t, although he did manage to call his dad a particularly profane slur in a voicemail he may never know if his father heard). Kendall does manage to get the words out but feels compelled to follow them with “but I don’t forgive you.” Neither can muster the presence of mind to go fetch their sister until it’s almost certainly too late, if it wasn’t from the moment Roman answered the phone. Director Mark Mylod keeps Logan’s body out of focus or out of frame so that we experience Logan’s death as his children do, with no hint of whether a single word they say might have penetrated his consciousness or if it was always already too late. The way Roman scurries to walk back the announcement that Logan is gone because Shiv hasn’t had her turn to say goodbye plays out as a morbid farce, as if without fatherly supervision they’ve immediately reverted to the dynamic of a sibling spat.

The Roys inhabit an impossibly rarified world, one in which simply carrying an overly large handbag marks you as an unworthy outsider, so it’s both jarring and humanizing to see them brought up short by such mundane concerns as iffy cellphone reception, to say nothing of Logan meeting his maker in an airplane bathroom. Kendall tries to alpha his way through the situation, ordering his assistant to immediately rally the world’s best doctors‚ including a specialist in “airplane medicine,” but even he eventually realizes what a futile demand that is. (In the air over the Atlantic Ocean, Logan is no different from any ordinary schmo; the fact the crew gives him 30 minutes of chest compressions is just a function of aviation industry guidelines, not the gold-star treatment.) No amount of money or power or connections can undo what has already happened, nor give Logan Roy’s children one more chance to set things right with their late father. Their grief and shock at the sudden loss seems compounded by the sudden-onset realization that their relationship with their father will now always be what it is in that moment. There will be no more fixing, no further rounds of negotiation. The deal is done.

Succession has always shuttled between Logan’s quasi-omniscient view of the world and his children’s fumbling attempts to reach the peak, but the way the news of Logan’s death reaches them underlines that their clumsy, distant perspective is all the show has left. There will be discussions of how to shore up his legacy—Kendall suggests Logan’s funeral should be “Reagan’s, with tweaks”—and whether to carry out or subvert his wishes with regard to the sale of his media empire. (In hindsight, delaying the GoJo deal may have cost them dearly: It’s unlikely Logan’s empire is worth more without him at the helm, and pushing for more money is what put him on that plane in the first place.) But it will all be a guessing game from here, and probably vindication of Logan’s suspicions that no matter how much and how long he attempted to groom them for the throne, his children aren’t ready to take over in his stead. They’re rendered almost immobile by his death: Shiv panics and suggests that Logan’s plane circle the airport until they can figure out what to do, and Roman can only manage to tell Geri he’s “pretty sad”—although there is something pitiful in the family’s resident wit falling back on such a mundane descriptor. Kendall at least collects himself enough to remind his siblings that any discussion of the company’s future could put them in legal jeopardy, “so let’s grieve or whatever, but not do anything that could restrict our future freedom of movement.” But that feels more like instinctual self-preservation than taking command. (Compare it to the cold-blooded hypercompetence with which Karolina sets about drafting a press statement and preparing a plan to steady the markets.) There’s no one on the other end of the line, but they’re still not ready to hang up the phone.