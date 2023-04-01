The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Apr. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Inception

Psycho

Good Watch

American Hustle

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

Charlie Wilson’s War

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Inside Man

A League of Their Own (1992)

Marnie

The Negotiator

Zombieland

Holy Spider (Apr. 7)

The Mustang (Apr. 16)

The Hateful Eight (Apr. 25)

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Apr. 25)

Binge Watch

Hatfield & McCoys Season 1

All American: Homecoming Season 2 (Apr. 11)

Better Call Saul Season 6 (Apr. 18)

Family Watch

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Hotel Transylvania

How to Train Your Dragon

The Land Before Time (1988)

Matilda (1996)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

CoComelon Season 8 (Apr. 10)

Bourne Watch

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

My Spidey Senses Are Tingling

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

If You’re Bored

28 Days

Battleship

Conan the Destroyer

Hoarders Season 12

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I, Frankenstein

Not Another Teen Movie

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Magic Mixies Season 1 (Apr. 3)

Surviving R. Kelly Part 3: The Final Chapter (Apr. 3)

The Last Stand (Apr. 6)

Time Trap (Apr. 15)

The Best Man Holiday (Apr. 16)

InuYasha Season 6 (Apr. 28)

Netflix Programming

Weathering

War Sailor Series Premiere (Apr. 2)

The Signing Series Premiere (Apr. 4)

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (Apr. 5)

BEEF (Apr. 6)

Chupa (Apr. 7)

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Apr. 7)

Oh Belinda (Apr. 7)

Thicker Than Water Series Premiere (Apr. 7)

Transatlantic Series Premiere (Apr. 7)

Hunger (Apr. 8)

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Apr. 12)

Operation: Nation (Apr. 12)

Smother-in-Law Season 2 (Apr. 12)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 (Apr. 13)

Florida Man Series Premiere (Apr. 13)

Obsession Series Premiere (Apr. 13)

Phenomena (Apr. 14)

Queenmaker Series Premiere (Apr. 14)

Queens on the Run (Apr. 14)

Seven Kings Must Die (Apr. 14)

Doctor Cha Series Premiere (Apr. 15)

The Nutty Boy Part 2 (Apr. 16)

Oggy Oggy Season 2 (Apr. 17)

How to Get Rich Series Premiere (Apr. 18)

Longest Third Date (Apr. 18)

Chimp Empire (Apr. 19)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Apr. 19)

The Diplomat Series Premiere (Apr. 20)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Series Premiere (Apr. 20)

Chokehold (Apr. 21)

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (Apr. 21)

One More Time (Apr. 21)

Rough Diamonds Series Premiere (Apr. 21)

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Apr. 21)

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4 (Apr. 22)

The Good Bad Mother Series Premiere (Apr. 26)

Kiss, Kiss! (Apr. 26)

Love After Music Series Premiere (Apr. 26)

Workin’ Moms Season 7 (Apr. 26)

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 (Apr. 27)

The Matchmaker (Apr. 27)

The Nurse Series Premiere (Apr. 27)

Sharkdog Season 3 (Apr. 27)

Sweet Tooth Season 2 (Apr. 27)

AKA (Apr. 28)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

Specials

My Name is Mo’Nique (Apr. 4)

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Apr. 11)

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks (Apr. 12)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Apr. 25)

HBO Max

Must Watch

The Host (2006)

Good Watch

Experimenter

Ghost

I Am Love

Iris

A Lion Is in the Streets

The Long Riders

Monos

Mud

No Way Out (1987)

Outrage (2010)

Rachel, Rachel

Results

Safe in Hell

School Life (2016)

Storm Warning (1951)

The Strawberry Blonde

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Tangerine

The Wave

We Are the Best!

White God

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger

Moonage Daydream (Apr. 29)

Binge Watch

Craig of the Creek Season 4E (Apr. 4)

Kung Fu Season 3 (Apr. 7)

The Last Ship Complete Series (Apr. 11)

Clone High (Apr. 14)

Family Watch

Coraline

Harriet the Spy

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs Movie

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1D (Apr. 18)

Nostalgia Watch

Mystic Pizza

Not a Disney Channel Original

Spring Breakers



If You’re Bored

The Blue Lagoon

Breathe

The Brother’s Warner

The Circle (2017)

City By the Sea

Clean and Sober

The Cold Light of Day

Dark Blue

Drive Angry

Dumb & Dumber To

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Entertainment

Evan Almighty

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Hit & Run (2012)

Homegrown Season 3

House at the End of the Street

The House Bunny

Hunter Killer

The Kid

Kiss the Girls

Knowing

Land of the Pharaohs

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

Lemon

Let’s Be Cops

Letters to Juliet

Lucy

Music Within

Noma: My Perfect Storm

One Missed Call

Outlaws

The Piece Maker Season 1

Push

Safe Haven

Smokin’ Aces

The Soloist

Taken 3

Trespass Against Us

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Valkyrie

Walker: Independence

Royal Crackers (Apr. 3)

The Winchesters Season 1 (Apr. 6)

Happy to Be Home With the Benkos Season 1 (Apr. 9)

Diary of an Old Home Season 2 (Apr. 21)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 3 (Apr. 21)

HBO Original Programming

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 5 (Apr. 6)

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (Apr. 7)

Titans Season 4 (Apr. 13)

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 (Apr. 14)

#BringBackAlive Series Premiere (Apr. 14)

100 Foot Wave Season 2 (Apr. 16)

Barry Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 16)

Para: We Are King Season 2 (Apr. 17)

Fired on Mars Series Premiere (Apr. 20)

Somebody Somewhere Season 2 (Apr. 23)

The Dog House: UK Season 4 (Apr. 27)

Love & Death Series Premiere (Apr. 27)

Headless Chickens (Apr. 28)

Warner Bros. 100 Years Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

Specials

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland (Apr. 11)

U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico (Apr. 19)

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor (Apr. 23)

Must Watch

The Big Lebowski

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Titanic

Good Watch

The Aviator

Bend It Like Beckham

The Descendants

Dirty Pretty Things

Face/Off

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Forrest Gump

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Joy Luck Club

Liar Liar

Life of Pi

My Cousin Vinny

Ong Bak

Philomena

Ray

Shanghai Noon

The Sisters Brothers

Speed

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Top Gun

Whiplash

Bros (Apr. 4)

Whose Streets? (Apr. 12)

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (Apr. 19)

Crazy Love (Apr. 26)

Family Watch

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Shrek Forever After

Nostalgia Watch

The Breakfast Club

Schrader Watch

American Gigolo (1980)

If You’re Bored

At the Gate of the Ghost

Couples Retreat

Death Wish 2

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

Jigsaw

Jumping the Broom

Keeping the Faith

Lifeguard

The Longest Yard

Max Payne

McLintock

The Mechanic

The Medallion

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

Racing With the Moon

School Ties

Shanghai Knights

Small Soldiers

Soul Surfer

Staying Alive

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Terminator Genisys

To the Wonder

The Two Faces of January

Vanilla Sky

We’re No Angels

The Young Messiah

Young Sherlock Holmes

Ticket to Paradise (Apr. 11)

Alter Ego (Apr. 12)

Big Bad Wolves (Apr. 12)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (Apr. 12)

Kill Me Three Times (Apr. 12)

Life Itself (Apr. 12)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (Apr. 12)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (Apr. 19)

Demon Warriors (Apr. 19)

Happy Happy (Apr. 19)

I Melt With You (Apr. 19)

Magic Trip (Apr. 19)

Playback (Apr. 19)

Vanishing on 7th Street (Apr. 19)

Syrup (Apr. 26)

Amazon Originals

Redefined: J.R. Smith Series Premiere (Apr. 4)

Gangs of Lagos (Apr. 7)

On a Wing and a Prayer (Apr. 7)

Greek Salad Series Premiere (Apr. 14)

Dead Ringers Series Premiere (Apr. 21)

Judy Blume Forever (Apr. 21)

Citadel Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

Specials

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (Apr. 6)

Good Watch

American Psycho

Bend It Like Beckham

Boys on the Side

Bridesmaids

Copycat

Courage Under Fire

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Everybody Loves Somebody

High Fidelity (2000)

Lincoln

Moulin Rouge

The Negotiator

Once

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Runaway Jury

13 Assassins (Apr. 8)

Jesus Camp (Apr. 8)

The Queen of Versailles (Apr. 8)

Flux Gourmet (Apr. 13)

Zero Days (Apr. 15)

Binge Watch

New Girl Complete Series (Apr. 17)

Family Watch

Big Daddy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Shrek

Shrek 2

Nostalgia Watch

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part 2

Revenge of the Nerds

If You’re Bored

Adam

Baby Mama

Bachelorette

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Beverly Hills Ninja

Black Clover Seasons 1–2

Blackthorn

Body at Brighton Rock

The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day

Breakin’ All the Rules

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Brothers

CHiPS

Date Night

Dear John

Dredd

Dr. Stone Season 1

Elysium

The Fan

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

The Forgotten

Glee the 3D Concert Movie

Haywire

Hitman: Agent 47

The Interview

Joe Somebody

John Tucker Must Die

The Lady In The Van

Log Horizon Season 1

Made In America

Made Of Honor

Mission to Mars

Overlord Season 2

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise

Righteous Kill

Second Act

The Secret Life of Bees

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1

Think Like A Man

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To the Wonder

Toriko Season 1

We Own the Night

Chainsaw Man Season 1 (Apr. 2)

Escape From Planet Earth (Apr. 4)

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (Apr. 5)

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 (Apr. 5)

The Last Stand (Apr. 6)

Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 (Apr. 6)

Beast of Burden (Apr. 7)

The Honeymoon (Apr. 7)

Medieval (Apr. 7)

Mr. Right (Apr. 7)

The Program (2015) (Apr. 7)

War With Grandpa (Apr. 9)

Blood Money Season 1 (Apr. 10)

Ice Road Truckers Season 3 (Apr. 10)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion Season 1 (Apr. 10)

The Weekend (Apr. 10)

Door Mouse (Apr. 13)

Single Drunk Female Season 2 (Apr. 13)

The Offering (Apr. 14)

Section 8 (Apr. 14)

She Will (Apr. 14)

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash Season 1 (Apr. 15)

Denis Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)

KONOSUBA Season 1 (Apr. 15)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash Seasons 2–3 (Apr. 15)

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)

Main Street (Apr. 15)

Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 (Apr. 15)

One Piece Episodes 153–325 (Apr. 15)

Serious Moonlight (Apr. 15)

Welcome to Demon School! Irumakun Season 1 (Apr. 15)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (Apr. 15)

The Quake (Apr. 18)

Joyride (Apr. 20)

Love Me Season 2 (Apr. 21)

Poker Face (2022) (Apr. 21)

There There (Apr. 27)

Banana Split (Apr. 28)

Black Nativity (Apr. 28)

Clock (Apr. 28)

Paradise City (Apr. 28)

Premieres

DAVE Season 3 (Apr. 6)

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla Premiere (Apr. 7)

Dear Mama Series Premiere (Apr. 22)

Secrets of the Elephants Series Premiere (Apr. 22)

Hulu Original Programming

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Apr. 3)

The Good Mothers Series Premiere (Apr. 5)

Tiny Beautiful Things Series Premiere (Apr. 7)

Am I Being Unreasonable? Series Premiere (Apr. 11)

Algiers, America (Apr. 19)

Quasi (Apr. 20)

Saint X Series Premiere (Apr. 26)

Specials

The Pope: Answers (Apr. 5)

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Apr. 12)