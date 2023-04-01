The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Apr. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Inception
Psycho
Good Watch
American Hustle
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
Charlie Wilson’s War
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Inside Man
A League of Their Own (1992)
Marnie
The Negotiator
Zombieland
Holy Spider (Apr. 7)
The Mustang (Apr. 16)
The Hateful Eight (Apr. 25)
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Apr. 25)
Binge Watch
Hatfield & McCoys Season 1
All American: Homecoming Season 2 (Apr. 11)
Better Call Saul Season 6 (Apr. 18)
Family Watch
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Hotel Transylvania
How to Train Your Dragon
The Land Before Time (1988)
Matilda (1996)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
CoComelon Season 8 (Apr. 10)
Bourne Watch
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
My Spidey Senses Are Tingling
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
If You’re Bored
28 Days
Battleship
Conan the Destroyer
Hoarders Season 12
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I, Frankenstein
Not Another Teen Movie
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Magic Mixies Season 1 (Apr. 3)
Surviving R. Kelly Part 3: The Final Chapter (Apr. 3)
The Last Stand (Apr. 6)
Time Trap (Apr. 15)
The Best Man Holiday (Apr. 16)
InuYasha Season 6 (Apr. 28)
Netflix Programming
Weathering
War Sailor Series Premiere (Apr. 2)
The Signing Series Premiere (Apr. 4)
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (Apr. 5)
BEEF (Apr. 6)
Chupa (Apr. 7)
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Apr. 7)
Oh Belinda (Apr. 7)
Thicker Than Water Series Premiere (Apr. 7)
Transatlantic Series Premiere (Apr. 7)
Hunger (Apr. 8)
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Apr. 12)
Operation: Nation (Apr. 12)
Smother-in-Law Season 2 (Apr. 12)
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 (Apr. 13)
Florida Man Series Premiere (Apr. 13)
Obsession Series Premiere (Apr. 13)
Phenomena (Apr. 14)
Queenmaker Series Premiere (Apr. 14)
Queens on the Run (Apr. 14)
Seven Kings Must Die (Apr. 14)
Doctor Cha Series Premiere (Apr. 15)
The Nutty Boy Part 2 (Apr. 16)
Oggy Oggy Season 2 (Apr. 17)
How to Get Rich Series Premiere (Apr. 18)
Longest Third Date (Apr. 18)
Chimp Empire (Apr. 19)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Apr. 19)
The Diplomat Series Premiere (Apr. 20)
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Series Premiere (Apr. 20)
Chokehold (Apr. 21)
Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (Apr. 21)
One More Time (Apr. 21)
Rough Diamonds Series Premiere (Apr. 21)
A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Apr. 21)
Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4 (Apr. 22)
The Good Bad Mother Series Premiere (Apr. 26)
Kiss, Kiss! (Apr. 26)
Love After Music Series Premiere (Apr. 26)
Workin’ Moms Season 7 (Apr. 26)
Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 (Apr. 27)
The Matchmaker (Apr. 27)
The Nurse Series Premiere (Apr. 27)
Sharkdog Season 3 (Apr. 27)
Sweet Tooth Season 2 (Apr. 27)
AKA (Apr. 28)
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
Specials
My Name is Mo’Nique (Apr. 4)
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Apr. 11)
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks (Apr. 12)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Apr. 25)
HBO Max
Must Watch
The Host (2006)
Good Watch
Experimenter
Ghost
I Am Love
Iris
A Lion Is in the Streets
The Long Riders
Monos
Mud
No Way Out (1987)
Outrage (2010)
Rachel, Rachel
Results
Safe in Hell
School Life (2016)
Storm Warning (1951)
The Strawberry Blonde
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Tangerine
The Wave
We Are the Best!
White God
Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger
Moonage Daydream (Apr. 29)
Binge Watch
Craig of the Creek Season 4E (Apr. 4)
Kung Fu Season 3 (Apr. 7)
The Last Ship Complete Series (Apr. 11)
Clone High (Apr. 14)
Family Watch
Coraline
Harriet the Spy
The Smurfs 2
The Smurfs Movie
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1D (Apr. 18)
Nostalgia Watch
Mystic Pizza
Not a Disney Channel Original
Spring Breakers
If You’re Bored
The Blue Lagoon
Breathe
The Brother’s Warner
The Circle (2017)
City By the Sea
Clean and Sober
The Cold Light of Day
Dark Blue
Drive Angry
Dumb & Dumber To
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Entertainment
Evan Almighty
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Hit & Run (2012)
Homegrown Season 3
House at the End of the Street
The House Bunny
Hunter Killer
The Kid
Kiss the Girls
Knowing
Land of the Pharaohs
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
Lemon
Let’s Be Cops
Letters to Juliet
Lucy
Music Within
Noma: My Perfect Storm
One Missed Call
Outlaws
The Piece Maker Season 1
Push
Safe Haven
Smokin’ Aces
The Soloist
Taken 3
Trespass Against Us
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Valkyrie
Walker: Independence
Royal Crackers (Apr. 3)
The Winchesters Season 1 (Apr. 6)
Happy to Be Home With the Benkos Season 1 (Apr. 9)
Diary of an Old Home Season 2 (Apr. 21)
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 3 (Apr. 21)
HBO Original Programming
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 5 (Apr. 6)
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (Apr. 7)
Titans Season 4 (Apr. 13)
A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 (Apr. 14)
#BringBackAlive Series Premiere (Apr. 14)
100 Foot Wave Season 2 (Apr. 16)
Barry Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 16)
Para: We Are King Season 2 (Apr. 17)
Fired on Mars Series Premiere (Apr. 20)
Somebody Somewhere Season 2 (Apr. 23)
The Dog House: UK Season 4 (Apr. 27)
Love & Death Series Premiere (Apr. 27)
Headless Chickens (Apr. 28)
Warner Bros. 100 Years Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
Specials
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland (Apr. 11)
U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico (Apr. 19)
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor (Apr. 23)
Prime Video
Must Watch
The Big Lebowski
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Titanic
Good Watch
The Aviator
Bend It Like Beckham
The Descendants
Dirty Pretty Things
Face/Off
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Forrest Gump
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Joy Luck Club
Liar Liar
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
Ong Bak
Philomena
Ray
Shanghai Noon
The Sisters Brothers
Speed
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Top Gun
Whiplash
Bros (Apr. 4)
Whose Streets? (Apr. 12)
Bigger, Stronger, Faster (Apr. 19)
Crazy Love (Apr. 26)
Family Watch
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Shrek Forever After
Nostalgia Watch
The Breakfast Club
Schrader Watch
American Gigolo (1980)
If You’re Bored
At the Gate of the Ghost
Couples Retreat
Death Wish 2
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
Jigsaw
Jumping the Broom
Keeping the Faith
Lifeguard
The Longest Yard
Max Payne
McLintock
The Mechanic
The Medallion
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Racing With the Moon
School Ties
Shanghai Knights
Small Soldiers
Soul Surfer
Staying Alive
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Terminator Genisys
To the Wonder
The Two Faces of January
Vanilla Sky
We’re No Angels
The Young Messiah
Young Sherlock Holmes
Ticket to Paradise (Apr. 11)
Alter Ego (Apr. 12)
Big Bad Wolves (Apr. 12)
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (Apr. 12)
Kill Me Three Times (Apr. 12)
Life Itself (Apr. 12)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse (Apr. 12)
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (Apr. 19)
Demon Warriors (Apr. 19)
Happy Happy (Apr. 19)
I Melt With You (Apr. 19)
Magic Trip (Apr. 19)
Playback (Apr. 19)
Vanishing on 7th Street (Apr. 19)
Syrup (Apr. 26)
Amazon Originals
Redefined: J.R. Smith Series Premiere (Apr. 4)
Gangs of Lagos (Apr. 7)
On a Wing and a Prayer (Apr. 7)
Greek Salad Series Premiere (Apr. 14)
Dead Ringers Series Premiere (Apr. 21)
Judy Blume Forever (Apr. 21)
Citadel Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
Specials
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (Apr. 6)
Hulu
Good Watch
American Psycho
Bend It Like Beckham
Boys on the Side
Bridesmaids
Copycat
Courage Under Fire
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Everybody Loves Somebody
High Fidelity (2000)
Lincoln
Moulin Rouge
The Negotiator
Once
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Runaway Jury
13 Assassins (Apr. 8)
Jesus Camp (Apr. 8)
The Queen of Versailles (Apr. 8)
Flux Gourmet (Apr. 13)
Zero Days (Apr. 15)
Binge Watch
New Girl Complete Series (Apr. 17)
Family Watch
Big Daddy
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Shrek
Shrek 2
Nostalgia Watch
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part 2
Revenge of the Nerds
If You’re Bored
Adam
Baby Mama
Bachelorette
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Beverly Hills Ninja
Black Clover Seasons 1–2
Blackthorn
Body at Brighton Rock
The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day
Breakin’ All the Rules
Brooklyn’s Finest
The Brothers
CHiPS
Date Night
Dear John
Dredd
Dr. Stone Season 1
Elysium
The Fan
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
The Forgotten
Glee the 3D Concert Movie
Haywire
Hitman: Agent 47
The Interview
Joe Somebody
John Tucker Must Die
The Lady In The Van
Log Horizon Season 1
Made In America
Made Of Honor
Mission to Mars
Overlord Season 2
Prom Night (2008)
Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise
Righteous Kill
Second Act
The Secret Life of Bees
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1
Think Like A Man
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To the Wonder
Toriko Season 1
We Own the Night
Chainsaw Man Season 1 (Apr. 2)
Escape From Planet Earth (Apr. 4)
Area21 Live on Planet Earth (Apr. 5)
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 (Apr. 5)
The Last Stand (Apr. 6)
Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 (Apr. 6)
Beast of Burden (Apr. 7)
The Honeymoon (Apr. 7)
Medieval (Apr. 7)
Mr. Right (Apr. 7)
The Program (2015) (Apr. 7)
War With Grandpa (Apr. 9)
Blood Money Season 1 (Apr. 10)
Ice Road Truckers Season 3 (Apr. 10)
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion Season 1 (Apr. 10)
The Weekend (Apr. 10)
Door Mouse (Apr. 13)
Single Drunk Female Season 2 (Apr. 13)
The Offering (Apr. 14)
Section 8 (Apr. 14)
She Will (Apr. 14)
Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash Season 1 (Apr. 15)
Denis Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)
Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)
KidCity Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)
KONOSUBA Season 1 (Apr. 15)
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash Seasons 2–3 (Apr. 15)
Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Apr. 15)
Main Street (Apr. 15)
Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 (Apr. 15)
One Piece Episodes 153–325 (Apr. 15)
Serious Moonlight (Apr. 15)
Welcome to Demon School! Irumakun Season 1 (Apr. 15)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (Apr. 15)
The Quake (Apr. 18)
Joyride (Apr. 20)
Love Me Season 2 (Apr. 21)
Poker Face (2022) (Apr. 21)
There There (Apr. 27)
Banana Split (Apr. 28)
Black Nativity (Apr. 28)
Clock (Apr. 28)
Paradise City (Apr. 28)
Premieres
DAVE Season 3 (Apr. 6)
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla Premiere (Apr. 7)
Dear Mama Series Premiere (Apr. 22)
Secrets of the Elephants Series Premiere (Apr. 22)
Hulu Original Programming
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Apr. 3)
The Good Mothers Series Premiere (Apr. 5)
Tiny Beautiful Things Series Premiere (Apr. 7)
Am I Being Unreasonable? Series Premiere (Apr. 11)
Algiers, America (Apr. 19)
Quasi (Apr. 20)
Saint X Series Premiere (Apr. 26)
Specials
The Pope: Answers (Apr. 5)
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Apr. 12)