The Netflix reality show Love Is Blind has, in the three years since it premiered, been described as “emotional terrorism,” its premise “twisted” and “deeply cursed.” So it’s easy to imagine that its producers spend their free time reading Machiavelli and thinking up creative ways to kill their Sims. But that’s not the case at all, its creator, Chris Coelen, promised me. If anything, he’s been busy trying to pin down the nature of true love.

“I feel like I’ve read 90 percent of the relationship studies that have ever been published,” Coelen said a few weeks ago while discussing the show, which matches couples who can’t see each other until after they get attached. “I’m attracted to the stakes of those kinds of decisions and their real-world impacts,” he said. “I’ve done some good food shows, but choosing—or not choosing—to fall in love, or to commit your life to someone, has a lot more gravity to it than baking the best cake.”

Love Is Blind, which wraps up its fourth season this weekend, is the biggest hit from Kinetic, a production company Coelen runs that specializes in high-concept reality TV. He’s been convincing couples who’ve never seen each other before to get married for a decade. Married at First Sight, which premiered in 2014 and is currently airing its 16th season, was the outfit’s first big hit. On that show, which was adapted from a Danish version, single applicants sign up to be matched by a panel of experts, and they meet their partners for the first time at the altar right before they say “I do.”

After MaFS broke through, Coelen’s company circled many variations on similar themes—shows like Kiss Bang Love, which started with blindfolded kisses, and Seven Year Switch, in which married couples having trouble were matched with temporary new partners—before striking gold again with Love Is Blind. In timing that still seems eerie, it premiered on Netflix in early 2020, right as the pandemic was taking hold. As the country, and world, was isolating, the show’s participants sat alone in their so-called pods, compelled to connect with potential partners even though they couldn’t occupy the same room.

It was a sensational success, and more seasons and adaptations around the world quickly followed. It regularly sits atop Netflix’s Top 10 charts, and it’s only gotten more successful over its run: Coelen told me that the show’s current season is on track to be its most-watched ever. Netflix has since ordered two similarly devious shows from his team, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Perfect Match, and they too have performed like gangbusters. “It is not hyperbole in any way to say that those three shows are the most watched relationship shows on the planet, probably the most watched unscripted shows on the entire planet,” he said.

But what about that emotional terrorism? As Love Is Blind’s fourth season hurtles to its messy, thrilling conclusion—the finale was released Friday, and a live reunion will follow on Sunday—I wanted to know if the people behind the show are as diabolical as they seem. The answer is yes—but they also seem to truly believe they’re being diabolical in a way that is good for humanity.

Coelen is the one who came up with initial concept for Love Is Blind, and he’ll be the first to tell you he nailed it. “It’s very, very difficult to come up with an idea that actually works. You might have something that’s 75 or 85 percent of the way, but you just can’t get that last little bit. Love Is Blind is just a very good idea. It’s just an idea that works on every level,” he said.

“It’s very clean in terms of describing it,” he went on, “but it takes a long time to kind of think about each of those pieces. How are they not going to see each other? They’re gonna be sitting in chairs facing away from each other? Even when we got to the idea that they’re going to be close enough to sort of feel their presence, it’s like, OK, but are they going to be able to see sort of a shadowy figure?”

Coelen worked for another production company before starting Kinetic, and before that for several years as an agent in the then-nascent reality TV space of the ‘90s and early 2000s (future Love Is Blind host and longtime reality star Nick Lachey was one of his clients). But he is not so fond of some of his earlier efforts. “There was a show we did for TLC called Spouse House, which did not work,” Coelen said. “It was not a great show, although I believed in it at the time. But I learned so much in that show about what motivates people in relationships.”

Indeed, it all led to a winning reality philosophy, one that’s deceptively simple: “There are a lot of producers who’ve been trained in reality television who are really good, but they’re trained to produce, to make something happen,” he said. “The thing that we’ve tried to maintain on the show is we have to curtail that impulse and we have to not step in. Not stepping in is always the best choice.”

This strategy—putting people in situations where they can make up their minds for themselves, rather than having the producers intervene—is what some fellow producers termed “humane.” “Not everyone produces through that lens,” said Montré Burton, an executive producer and showrunner on Married at First Sight. “What I appreciate about Chris is that he does produce through a humanity lens.”

That attitude is in decided contrast to other shows in the genre, and to the 800-pound gorilla in the reality dating world: The Bachelor. “I’ve been a huge fan of The Bachelor for a long time,” Coelen said, diplomatically. “What they do, they’ve done very well.” But: “The Bachelor is a show of its time. It went on the air in 2002. It’s very formatted: eliminations, the rose.”

With Love Is Blind, “it’s like a good therapist, right?” Burton said. “A good therapist doesn’t tell you what to do. They’re just presenting you with the options.”

The format for the show is roughly as follows: For the first 10 days of the so-called experiment, a group of men and women go on short dates with everyone of the opposite sex in “the pods”—windowless rooms with the jewel-toned aesthetic of the bottle from I Dream of Jeannie, in which their voices are transmitted to each other through speakers. They rank who they like and dislike, and the pairings get whittled down until some of the couples have gotten to a point where they might be ready to get engaged—you know, without ever having seen each other. Tears are shed, questions are popped, and only couples that agree to marry each other get to meet in person for the big reveal. Then it’s off to a resort for a couples’ retreat, and after that, the couples spend several weeks living together leading up to their wedding ceremonies.

The show’s dramatic formulations are wicked. In Season 3, a man named Bartise thinks he is having a heart-to-heart with a woman named Raven, but she’s revealed to be doing jumping jacks while he talks about his parents’ divorce. (She nevertheless ended the season a fan favorite.) Then there’s a whole new wave of cringe when the couples meet each other and it turns out they don’t like what they see. This season, for example, Irina told her new fiancé Zack that he looked like a cartoon, which I honestly think was her trying to be tactful. (She’s wrong, by the way—the whole internet agrees he looks like a Property Brother.) Plotlines often center on romantic rivalries, and it’s particularly cruel when couples wind up engaged alongside other people they still have feelings for. But the maximum carnage tends to be saved for the weddings themselves, where it is not at all unusual, and is in fact quite regular, for someone to get jilted at the altar in front of all their friends and family.

A season of a show like Love Is Blind typically shoots something like 30,000 hours of footage, which gets edited down to 12 hourlong episodes. By the time participants get to set, producers have theoretically laid out all the groundwork needed. As Coelen put it, in a slightly eyebrow-raising comparison, “I kind of think of us more as documentarians in some ways. Like yes, we’re producers in that we’re setting it up, but we are documenting what happens in there more than anything.”

That’s partly because, I learned, the show takes a gravely serious approach to casting. “I would say Love Is Blind is a relationship show,” said Donna Driscoll, Kinetic’s casting director. “Married at First Sight is a relationship show. They are not dating shows. A dating show, I feel like you might be looking for influencer types or Instagram models or just, you know, hot, sexy, all of that. For a relationships show, you’re finding people who are still very attractive—that’s always a good thing—but you want to try and find people who are truly looking for love.”

“We have a big responsibility to do our very best in the extensive process that is casting for Love Is Blind to make sure we weed out people who aren’t truly serious about the process,” she went on, with no detectable irony. “That’s a huge responsibility that I take very seriously. And it’s become harder because people are becoming so famous from simply appearing on one season of the experiment.”

Participants go through multiple rounds of interviews as producers try to tease out their intentions. Driscoll said, “We ask a lot of very telling questions about their past relationships, what they’re looking for in a partner, what marriage means to them. Why now, why this process?”

Sometimes, they just get a feeling about someone. “It’s our job at Kinetic and in the casting department to really fight for the people that we feel strongly about,” Driscoll told me. One such person was Season 1 of Love Is Blind’s Cameron Hamilton. “He’s a scientist. He’s not a typical unscripted reality character. He was going into this experiment, which is social experiment, as a scientist, which I found fascinating. And his desire to find a life partner was so profound that it couldn’t be ignored.” Hamilton met and married fellow contestant Lauren Speed on the show. The two are still together and are, truly, one most beloved couples to have come out of pop culture in years.

Not everyone is a Cameron or a Lauren—far from it. But Kinetic executives swear up and down that they’re casting in good faith. “We don’t need to cast for drama,” Burton said. “We don’t need to cast for conflict. Because conflict shows up in everyday life. Conflict shows up if you’re at the post office, if you’re at the grocery store, if you’re talking to your mother, if you’re talking to your spouse. And we simply are there to document that.”

Viewers could see all this deviousness play out brilliantly in Season 4, as participants’ behavior busted out of the format’s confines and the show just rolled with it. When the aforementioned Zack and the woman who called him a cartoon broke off their engagement (for obvious reasons), Zack reconnected with Bliss, a woman he’d dated in the pods but rejected for Irina. Zack and Bliss missed the whole retreat-and-moving-in-together portion of the show, but producers followed their story anyway. Many the things that made the season interesting do, when you think about it, seem driven by participants’ decisions moreso than producer meddling. The season also had some memorable villains, Irina among them—so are we really supposed to believe that all of these people came off as completely vulnerable and ready to get married during preproduction? But then such occasionally-but-not-completely villainous people do very much exist in the real-world dating pool, and even though she called her fiancé a cartoon, you couldn’t call Irina a cartoonish bad guy. Neither is it all villains: By the end of the season, Tiffany and Brett, somehow, almost seem like a proof-of-concept for finding a partner on Love Is Blind.

Still, you might call these shows’ success rate with couples spotty. Out of the first three seasons of Love Is Blind, only four couples are still together. Married at First Sight has ultimately resulted in more divorces than ongoing marriages.

Kinetic prefers to focus on the lasting couples. “There are certain couples that surprised us,” Burton said. “We thought they’d be great, but we didn’t know that it would be as amazing as it turned out to be. Woody and Amani from Season 11, New Orleans, come to mind for that. I could almost promise and guarantee you that they’re going to be 90 years old still together and still just as beautiful and amazing and unique and special.” (The show films the couples for around eight weeks, but there are reunions and sometimes spin-offs that catch up with them later on.)

Besides, Coelen said, “I do not measure success of the TV show based on how many couples are together. I think that’s ridiculous and silly.” If he has done his job right, he said, the results will be interesting either way: “From a cynical point of view, I do not care how you leave.”

“If you are authentic, that is going to deliver a compelling experience for the audience,” he added. “And if you’re authentic, it’s going to deliver a compelling experience for you as a human being.”

Coelen and I both know that all’s fair in love, war, and reality television. And when it works, it works.

Alexa (Alfia) Lemieux met her husband, Brennon Lemieux, on Season 3 of Love Is Blind. “There’s no other way in life that you would ever really talk to somebody like that,” she said of the experience. “This whole time you’ve just been chatting and you’re laying in weird positions on a sofa and you’re upside down, you’re talking about this and that. Being in that room, you just feel like no one else can judge you. Anything that you’d say, that person is gonna take it. You’re in there for hours and hours and hours and hours—sometimes I would be in there for five or six hours—and it felt like 10 minutes. You’re just sharing everything.”

“One of the producers joked that no one could ever see me and Brennon, that they would never have put us together,” she went on. “And I think that’s very true. Our backgrounds are so different. From being in the pods, I don’t know how anyone could have been more similar to me, but it’s nothing that they could have necessarily known.” Or, possibly, that’s exactly how they planned it.