The New Season of Netflix’s Biggest Dating Show Is Its Best Yet

Love Is Blind—Netflix’s hit reality show, in which cast members hope to find their future spouse by speed-dating strangers they don’t lay eyes on for 10 days, choosing one, proposing to them, then seeing them in person and deciding whether their interest lives on, once their looks are revealed—is having its best season yet. The show’s premise, a quest to prove that love is more than preconceived notions about looks, is consistently referred to throughout the show as “an experiment”—an antidote, maybe, to today’s world of dating, where one must swipe left or right on a potential date based on little more than photos. Many Love Is Blind cast members don’t find a match in the show’s first phase, but for the few that do, the show then tracks their journey to the finale, which sees them at the altar, only 28 days after meeting each other in person, ready to say “I do” or “I don’t.” Netflix dribbles out Love Is Blind episodes week by week, to feed the show’s avid fan base, and the final regular-season episode of Season 4 goes up on Friday.

At its inception, Love Is Blind captivated a vast number of people. Some 30 million subscribers watched the premiere season, which started in February 2020, a fandom that was unsurprising, given the show’s perfect thematic echo of pandemic isolation. Last year, according to Nielsen, Love Is Blind was the eighth-most-watched original streaming program in the U.S.—more watched than The Crown, The Boys, and The Umbrella Academy. The New York Times cited numbers from Netflix showing that when it started, Season 4’s “hours watched” beat out the previous seasons’ opening weekends. That’s quite the upward trend.

More than a show that everyone watched and talked about, Love Is Blind has been a show that many people think about. Countless takes have gone up online, trying to pin down just why this show, of all dating shows on offer, took off. Is it because its format allows for more actual authenticity? Or, no, is it because Netflix is really good at orchestrating authenticity? Or is it because the show is actually fulfilling its promise and offering a vision of “blind” love that acts as a glimmer of hope for those tired of the shallowness of dating in the era of Hinge and Tinder?

Then, of course, there’s the mess. While the previous three seasons have offered some good drama, this fourth season has turned the “experiment” into an actually great reality TV show, with hilarious moments, villains and heroes, and at least one couple whose relationship is genuinely confounding to analyze. In previous seasons, Love Is Blind was known for having a mostly great female cast that had to partner with mostly disappointing men who, outside of being childish, noncommittal, or selfish, don’t react well to the reveal of their partners’ actual, physical bodies. Last season, there was Bartise, a 25-year-old accountant, who incurred the ire of the internet for making some anti-abortion comments, while also alternately calling his partner, Nancy, a 31-year-old speech pathologist, unattractive, and gaslighting her about his interest in her. (Bartise and Nancy didn’t make it.) The season before that, there was Shake, a 33-year-old veterinarian and DJ, who was disappointed when his match, Deepti, a 31-year-old data analyst, couldn’t fit his stated dating criteria: He wanted to be able to put a girlfriend on his shoulders at a festival. (Shake and Deepti didn’t make it either. Thank God!) This season, the roles sometimes seem reversed, with both the male and female contestant pools including a good mixture of wonderful and irritating people. There are some clear villains: Irina and Josh come to mind. But the most viral drama this season involves the couple of Marshall and Jackie, which then becomes a love triangle with Josh. The show has figured out how to present a relationship in which neither man nor woman is clearly the messed-up one. Beyond that, it also depicts the way “the messed-up one” could look like a “nice” person from the outside. That makes it much funner to debate—and to watch.

At the start, Marshall (a 27-year-old marketing manager) and Jackie (a 27-year-old dental assistant) seem to be a perfect fit: Jackie is incredibly outgoing, Marshall is wonderfully kindhearted. But after getting engaged and seeing each other for the first time (the reveal goes well!), this seemingly perfect couple begin to severely fall apart during the pre-wedding “honeymoon” trip in Mexico, in Episode 4. Jackie faces some mental health issues in Mexico; Marshall is really patient and supportive. As Jackie’s struggles continue, Marshall tries to be there for her, but they have a hard time remaining as connected as they once were. Once the couple move to the cohabitation phase of the experiment, they have a blowout fight. We don’t see the argument, but we do see the aftermath in Episode 8, in which it’s revealed that Jackie asked Marshall to be “more aggressive.” At first, this seems like an unnecessary request to make of someone who stood by your side as you were going through an emotional low point. However, the tables quickly turn when Jackie criticizes our sweet, sweet Marshall for saying he saw Jackie as “a project” during the argument, as if Jackie is a broken girl he can fix. And though he admits that this was poor word choice, he then follows up by saying, “I don’t see you as a project, but I see you as someone I can uplift and empower.” Which equates to I don’t see you as a project, but I do, actually.

To make matters worse, shortly after, in the same episode, at fellow cast member Chelsea’s birthday party, Josh shows up. Josh, a 31-year-old project engineer, had gotten close with Jackie in the phase of the show when the cast hadn’t seen each other yet, but when it was time to make a choice, she rejected him for Marshall. Marshall and Jackie, still on the outs after their big argument, arrive at the party separately. At the party, a very drunk Josh, incurring side-eye from nearly all attendees, says he still had interest in Jackie, who isn’t entirely turned off by the idea of breaking off her engagement with Marshall. There’s a lot of drama that follows, on- and off-screen, plus more that we’re waiting to see unfold in Netflix’s first spin at a live reunion episode, which will air on Sunday, but let’s pause right here for a moment.

Jackie and Marshall are one of the best conflicting partnerships Love Is Blind has ever had, because they’re both wrong, something picked up on by some smart fans. Jackie is wrong for using the show and Marshall for clout. She’s also wrong for deluding Marshall into thinking she was genuinely interested in him, when she had lost interest a while ago. However, Marshall is no saint. Confiding in a fellow cast member about Jackie, Marshall referred to his past relationships, saying that he’s “dealt with women like that before” where he’s “the first real man in their life who treats them like something.” Marshall embodies the dangers of the “nice guy,” who will be your rock, but not because it’s the right thing to do. They do it because they want to be responsible for your bettering yourself, and to take credit for any personal improvements as proof that they’re a great guy. While iterations of this kind of person can be positive, when they boast that they’re such a stellar man, it actually feels predatory, as if they’re seeking out a partner to fulfill a fantasy about themselves. And, when a white knight finds out that your flaws are real, that they maybe can’t be fixed but can only be dealt with, you either become the villain, or they toss you away for someone else.

This complex relationship has resulted in the most nuanced online conversation about hetero romance that Love Is Blind has yet provoked. Though Jackie still gets what I think is an unfair amount of critique in comparison to Marshall, it’s refreshing to see these real-life relationship red flags get called out. And, beyond all that, there’s still some classic Love is Blind drama! Zack, a 31-year-old criminal defense attorney, was stuck between two girls in the pods phase, when nobody could see one another: Bliss, a 33-year-old senior program manager, and Irina, a 26-year-old business owner. Zack obviously couldn’t see what was going on back in the women’s living quarters, where Irina had alienated herself from almost everyone for displaying classic mean-girl behavior, like laughing when another girl was heartbroken. So, Zack chooses the villain Irina, who, upon meeting him in person, instantly dislikes him, and they become deeply awkward to watch: the most tortured, incompatible couple in the world. Zack breaks up with Irina and reconnects with Bliss in the real-world phase of the show, whom he then proposes to, who in turn says yes. (Did you follow all that?) The decision to include cast members in the later episodes who didn’t make it through the engagement round, like Bliss and Josh, is just great drama. It raises the stakes and spices things up when they start to get tedious. On top of all of this, there is still at least one genuinely good couple to root for: Tiffany and Brett, who are both sweeties.

Previous seasons of Love Is Blind haven’t been nearly as well rounded as this one. There have been dramatic couples, and couples that have made it despite early concerns. There have been hilariously messy moments. But Season 4 gave us all of them, tied up together, while also offering enough actual relationship discourse to feed group chats for centuries. The only way Love Is Blind’s future can get even better is if it throws heterosexuality out the window, takes a page out of the playbook of Are You the One?, and puts on an all-queer season, in which any cast member could be interested in any other cast member, instead of separating everything by gender. If that happens, Love Is Blind will have a fan in me forever.