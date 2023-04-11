This article contains spoilers for Beef.



Near the beginning of Netflix’s new series Beef, Ali Wong’s high-strung Amy begrudgingly attends a couples therapy session at the behest of her laid-back husband George (Joseph Lee), who feels they have reached a crossroads in their marriage. At the core of the issue is Amy’s indignation at long-held resentments expressed during a particularly bad fight, but George can’t understand her outsize rage. That’s when Amy explains that talking about feelings as a first-generation child of immigrants was a nonstarter, and the reality of her parents’ sacrifices—and subsequent internalizing of those struggles—ultimately left no room for self-expression and release. Before emigrating to the U.S., Amy explains, her mother had never heard songbirds because all the birds had been eaten during the Vietnam War. “Can you imagine what that does to a person?” she asks. “No birds.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A successful Southern California entrepreneur on the verge of selling her business to a lifestyle conglomerate for millions, Amy can hear birds whenever she wants. But far from being soothed by her success, she’s tortured by it. It’s a familiar double bind called the immigrant paradox, in which migrants are statistically less at risk for mental health issues but their U.S.-born children are at greater risk due to their families’ uprooting-related stressors and experiences with racism. It’s something she shares with the man who becomes both her mortal enemy and kindred spirit: Danny (Steven Yeun), an eldest son trying to prove his worth and repay his debts to his parents, who have repatriated to South Korea after the failure of their American business.

Advertisement

The fury-fueled and darkly comedic series, created by Lee Sung Jin, draws its characters from opposing ends of the social-capital ladder: Amy is a corporate success story; Danny is a perennial hustler whose schemes often push the boundaries of the law. But the two are inextricably bound together in the aftermath of a road rage incident, and what begins as a mutually destructive obsession clears the path for eventual transcendence and, ultimately, peace. When the dust settles, blood coagulates, and toxins are spewed in the last of its 10 episodes, Beef gives way to a deft exploration of chronic depression born of culturally specific backgrounds. Through Amy and Danny’s twisted connection, the series chews up and spits out the notion of sanitized, easy-to-package mental wellness—the kind one seeks in gratitude journals and some illusory sense of success—and opts for healing through shared wrath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Amy and Danny commence their feud, engaging by proxy their years of pent-up frustration with microaggressive coworkers and their stoic parents, their revenge takes the form of generally frowned-upon hostilities and the occasional misdemeanor: flipping each other off, a bit of light vandalism. But in the series’ last two episodes, their red-hot furor literally sends them flying over a cliff, their cars tumbling down a hillside and leaving them stranded. The show’s form takes a similar leap into the unknown, with a surrealist denouement in which the duo’s psychedelic hallucinations enable them to confront their own fucked-upness and begin to repair the damage that has been done to them, as well as that which they have perpetrated against one another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s easy to dismiss Amy’s and Danny’s actions as the natural endpoint of a cycle of poor coping mechanisms, sociologically learned and reinforced. But the pair’s tendency to lash out isn’t simply a reaction against the lack of space they’ve been given to feel and exist. As irrational as they may be at times, it’s also a reclamation of control. So often, people from marginalized backgrounds are forced to bite their tongues, shrug off disrespect, and move on, or else justify their perpetually seething and righteous rage. Both Amy and Danny come to formulate their exhaustion in almost identical words: “It’s always fucking something.” But that’s supplanted by the idea that, eventually, something’s gotta give.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even before they drive each other over the edge, Beef’s protagonists have reached rock bottom. Amy loses custody of her daughter June after June is kidnapped by Danny’s jailbird cousin Isaac (David Choe), and after overhearing a burst of gunfire during a police raid, Danny is left wondering if he’s responsible for the death of his younger brother Paul (Young Mazino). In the fallout of Amy and Danny’s whirlwind of unabashed chaos, which culminates in a failed robbery and the gruesome accidental killing of Amy’s boss, Jordan (Maria Bello), there’s a stark display of the duo’s selfish grasping toward self-preservation. Throughout their lives, both Amy and Danny have put others’ needs above their own, and their revenge spree is the only outlet through which they have managed to prioritize their own desires.

Advertisement

The pair cross paths while fleeing the scene of the crime, and can’t help but confront each other one more time, demanding accountability, the last word, and some semblance of finality. As they crawl out of the wreckage at the beginning of Episode 10, “Figures of Light,” they have almost nothing left to lose and no one to take it out on but each other. With no fight left in them anymore, Amy and Danny are surprised to find understanding in shared experiences, acceptance in their worst impulses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lost in the wilderness with no cellphone service or direction, Amy and Danny bicker, vent, and break down over the course of what feels like days, as both time and their sanity warp. Amid their squabbling (their very own unhinged brand of murderous flirtation), fighting over a gun, and absurdist discourse on babies as potential serial killers, the two unpack their “pissed-down” trauma, rebuilding the sense of self they’ve been denied since birth. Through Danny, Amy can escape her husband George’s toxic positivity and acknowledge a frightening truth—that no one, not even her daughter, can provide her with absolution. Through Amy, Danny sees a refraction of his shortcomings as a brother and the need to let Paul forge his own path. Through each other, they are able to articulate the “empty but solid” void inside themselves that remains unfilled, and in that way, begin the process of excavating their deep-rooted discontentments.

Advertisement

Toward the end of their trip, delirious and possibly dying after ingesting foraged berries, Amy and Danny lose track of which of them is which, speaking in unison as if they’re inhabiting each other’s bodies at the same time. As a collective, they lament that they wasted their time with anger when they could have been connecting. But that same turmoil has also brought them deliverance, exposing the lack of fulfillment in Amy’s marriage and Danny’s regrets concerning his relationship with his younger brother. As they face each other and the gravity of their impending mortality, both characters are reborn. Puking out Skittles and poisonous berries, they are purged. Moreover, they are ready to forgive and to heal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Amy and Danny make their way back to civilization, the dynamics of their relationship are best exemplified in their limping ascent up the hill. The two are injured because of what they have done to one another, a tendency toward destruction that slows down their return to reality. Yet they lean on each other, providing support in ways others haven’t been able to. It is them against the world. But not everyone is aware of this new equilibrium. When he sees them together after days of searching, George assumes Danny is still a threat, and George shoots him.

Advertisement

As Danny lingers in the hospital on life support, Beef rewinds to the moment that started it all. For the first time, viewers can see Amy’s split-second thought process as she searches desperately for a breath amid calamity, a lifetime of dissatisfaction and what-ifs compounded in her face. A quotidian annoyance causes decades of frustration to unspool, the same way it does for Danny when he’s unable to get a refund on the hibachi grills that he’d planned to use in a convoluted suicide attempt. Neither knows at first that they’re demanding satisfaction from someone who’s more like them than they are not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Amy processes everything she’s put Danny through, everything she’s put herself through, she’s overcome by empathy and longing for a connection previously foreign and elusive. Climbing into Danny’s hospital bed as he lies there unconscious, Amy clings to him, letting go of the structures and communities that have failed to bring her comfort. What the two share goes beyond the fact that they no longer have anyone else at their side, and their partnership is greater than the detrimental consequences of their actions. With the days rapidly passing by, bathing the hospital room in pinks and blues, Amy remains motionless at Danny’s side. In the final, breathless moments of the season, Danny hugs her back. They have retreated into each other, and they have found their way back to themselves.