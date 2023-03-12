Slate’s 2023 Oscars Live Blog—Featuring Lydia Tár!

A Dispatch from Lydia Tár

7:15 p.m.: The Academy Awards take place this evening, and frankly, I have found the entire affair of the past year exhausting. I am appreciative, of course, of the embarrassment of recognition that I have received following a particularly challenging and frustrating period of my career. Conversely, this is not my “first rodeo,” as is often said. I have no shortage of Academy Awards, let alone the numerous, much more profound achievements I’ve received by my own merit. I will spend one last evening smiling and waving as is expected of me to be a good sport about the film and its representation of me as a character. On a related note, thank you to Slate for having me this evening. —Lydia Tár

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing: The Order of Categories

6:44 p.m.: The order in which awards will be given out has been announced. It is:

Actress in a Supporting Role Animated Feature Film Costume Design Cinematography Actor in a Supporting Role Documentary Short Film Documentary Documentary Feature Film Production Design Sound International Feature Film Makeup and Hairstyling Visual Effects Live Action Short Film Animated Short Film Original Screenplay Adapted Screenplay Original Score Original Song Film Editing Directing Actor in a Leading Role Actress in a Leading Role Best Picture

It’s Hollywood’s Biggest Night!

6: 30 p.m.: The 95th Academy Awards kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (you did adjust your clocks this morning, right?) and Slate’s Culture staff will be weighing on the broadcast all night: the triumphs, the outrages, the Will Smith jokes, the Rihanna—all of it. Will Everything Everywhere All at Once run the table? Will Lydia Tár crash the party? Will Austin Butler ever drop his Elvis accent? Stick around and find out.

Read more in Slate about the Oscars.