Movies

Slate’s 2023 Oscars Live Blog—Featuring Lydia Tár!

Join us and at least one EGOT winner as we break down this year’s Academy Awards.

By
Lydia Tar on the red carpet.
“Apartment for Sale” was snubbed. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Focus Features and Robert Daly/OJO Images.

A Dispatch from Lydia Tár

7:15 p.m.: The Academy Awards take place this evening, and frankly, I have found the entire affair of the past year exhausting. I am appreciative, of course, of the embarrassment of recognition that I have received following a particularly challenging and frustrating period of my career. Conversely, this is not my “first rodeo,” as is often said. I have no shortage of Academy Awards, let alone the numerous, much more profound achievements I’ve received by my own merit. I will spend one last evening smiling and waving as is expected of me to be a good sport about the film and its representation of me as a character. On a related note, thank you to Slate for having me this evening. —Lydia Tár

Announcing: The Order of Categories

6:44 p.m.: The order in which awards will be given out has been announced. It is:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Feature Film

Costume Design

Cinematography

Actor in a Supporting Role

Documentary

Short Film Documentary

Documentary Feature Film

Production Design

Sound

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Visual Effects

Live Action Short Film

Animated Short Film

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Original Score

Original Song

Film Editing

Directing

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Best Picture

It’s Hollywood’s Biggest Night!

6: 30 p.m.: The 95th Academy Awards kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (you did adjust your clocks this morning, right?) and Slate’s Culture staff will be weighing on the broadcast all night: the triumphs, the outrages, the Will Smith jokes, the Rihanna—all of it. Will Everything Everywhere All at Once run the table? Will Lydia Tár crash the party? Will Austin Butler ever drop his Elvis accent? Stick around and find out.

Read more in Slate about the Oscars.

