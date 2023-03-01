The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Mar. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Good Watch

Easy A

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Pitch Black (Mar. 16)

Carol (Mar. 20)

Family Watch

Big Daddy

Open Season

Open Season 2

Rango

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2 (Mar. 31)

Nostalgia Watch

The Hangover

Cher Watch

Burlesque

Xtina Watch

Burlesque



Not as Good as You’ve Got Mail but Still Fairly Solid

Sleepless in Seattle

If You’re Bored

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 2

The Hangover Part 2

The Hangover Part 3

Little Angel Volume 2

The Other Boleyn Girl

Out of Africa

Seven Years in Tibet

This Is Where I Leave You (Mar. 2)

Split at the Root (Mar. 3)

World War Z (Mar. 7)

The Chronicles of Riddick (Mar. 16)

Kick-Ass 2 (Mar. 16)

Riddick (Mar. 16)

InuYasha Seasons 4–5 (Mar. 28)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (Mar. 31)

Henry Danger Seasons 4–5 (Mar. 31)

Workout Watch

10 Minute Workouts Volume 2 (Mar. 10)

20 Minute Workouts Volume 2 (Mar. 10)

30 Minute Workouts Volume 2 (Mar. 10)

Abs & Core Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Bodyweight Burn Volume 2 (Mar. 10)

Fire & Flow With Tara & Xochilt Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Fitness for Runners Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

High-Intensity Training Volume 2 (Mar. 10)

Ignite & Inspire Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Kick Off With Betina Gozo Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Yoga Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Yoga With Xochil Volume 1 (Mar. 10)

Netflix Programming

Cheat Series Premiere

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 (Mar. 2)

Karate Sheep (Mar. 2)

Masameer County Season 2 (Mar. 2)

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Mar. 2)

Sex/Life Season 2 (Mar. 2)

Love at First Kiss (Mar. 3)

Next in Fashion Season 2 (Mar. 3)

Divorce Attorney Shin Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

Ridley Jones Season 5 (Mar. 6)

Faraway (Mar. 8)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Mar. 8)

You Season 4 Part 2 (Mar. 9)

The Glory Part 2 (Mar. 10)

Have A Nice Day! (Mar. 10)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Mar. 10)

Outlast Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Rana Naidu Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Ariyoshi Assists Series Premiere (Mar. 14)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (Mar. 14)

The Law of the Jungle Series Premiere (Mar. 15)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Mar. 15)

Shadow and Bone Season 2 (Mar. 16)

Still Time (Mar. 16)

Dance 100 Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

In His Shadow (Mar. 17)

Maestro in Blue Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

The Magician’s Elephant (Mar. 17)

Noise (Mar. 17)

Sky High: The Series Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 7 (Mar. 20)

We Lost Our Human (Mar. 21)

Invisible City Season 2 (Mar. 22)

The Kingdom Season 2 (Mar. 22)

Waco: American Apocalypse (Mar. 22)

Johnny (Mar. 23)

The Night Agent Series Premiere (Mar. 23)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Mar. 24)

Love Is Blind Season 4 (Mar. 24)

Emergency: NYC (Mar. 29)

Unseen Series Premiere (Mar. 29)

Wellmania Series Premiere (Mar. 29)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (Mar. 30)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Series Premiere (Mar. 30)

Unstable Series Premiere (Mar. 30)

Copycat Killer Series Premiere (Mar. 31)

Kill Boksoon (Mar. 31)

Murder Mystery 2 (Mar. 31)

Specials

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Mar. 4)

Mae Martin: SAP (Mar. 28)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Creed

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Mar. 19)

Good Watch

The Accused

Creed 2

A Dangerous Method

I Love You, Man

Long Shot

Milk

Selena (1997)

Sinister

Speed Racer

This Is the End

The Wife

Family Watch

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Nostalgia Watch

You Got Served



If You’re the Man Now, Dawg

Finding Forrester

If You’re Bored

Basic

The Big Hit

The Blue Lagoon

The Brothers Bloom

Cobra

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Ghost Ship

House at the End of the Street

The Jacket

Make Your Move

My Bloody Valentine

Next Day Air

Rocknrolla

Spawn

Vampire in Brooklyn

Mortal Kombat (2021) (Mar. 8)

Beach Cottage Chronicles Season 2 (Mar. 17)

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections (Mar. 23)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (Mar. 29)

HBO Original Programming

Mariachis Series Premiere (Mar. 2)

Perry Mason Season 2 (Mar. 6)

Rain Dogs Series Premiere (Mar. 6)

Succession Season 4 (Mar. 26)

Specials

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (Mar. 2)

Must Watch

12 Angry Men

The Apartment

Being John Malkovich

Carrie (1976)

Creed

Duck Soup

A Fish Called Wanda

Once Upon a Time in the West

Paths of Glory

Pulp Fiction

Red River

Good Watch

Akeelah and the Bee

American Gangster

Barbershop

Barefoot in the Park

Capote

Cloverfield

Creed 2

Dazed and Confused

The Dead Zone

Elizabeth

Good Will Hunting

The Last Temptation of Christ

Leaving Las Vegas

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

Lost in Translation

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Margin Call

Midnight Cowboy

Minnie and Moskowitz

Ordinary People

RBG

Scent of a Woman

Shine a Light

Super 8

Vanilla Sky

The Virgin Suicides

Witness for the Prosecution

Jackass Forever (Mar. 10)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Mar. 14)

Nope (Mar. 21)

Top Gun: Maverick (Mar. 24)

But I’m a Cheerleader (Mar. 31)

Binge Watch

Def Comedy Jam Seasons 1–7

Boss Complete Series (Mar. 31)

Rocky Watch

Rocky

Rocky 2

Rocky 3

Rocky 4

Rocky 5

Rocky Balboa

Cinderella Man

Family Watch

Big Daddy

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans

VeggieTales: Noah’s Art

VeggieTales: ’Twas the Night Before Easter

The Boy and the World (Mar. 17)

If You’re Bored

The Babysitter (1995)

Carrie (2013)

The Defiant Ones

Detroit

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Eye for an Eye

Flesh and Bone

The Frozen Ground

The Hunted

The Hunter

Imagine That

Internal Affairs

Nerve

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

The Presidio

Sahara

Sterile Cuckoo

Street Smart

Unlocked

Vanity Fair

Your Highness

Secret Headquarters (Mar. 7)

The Silent Twins (Mar. 7)

The Visitor (2022) (Mar. 7)

This Is Christmas (Mar. 10)

La Guzman Complete Series (Mar. 11)

Men, Women & Children (Mar. 12)

Sanandresito (Mar. 22)

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (Mar. 28)

American Renegades (Mar. 29)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Mar. 29)

Enemies Closer (Mar. 31)

Siberia (2021) (Mar. 31)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Mar. 31)

Zeroes and Ones (Mar. 31)

Amazon Originals

Daisy Jones & the Six Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

The Pimp: No F***ing Fairytale Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

Angel Flight Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Class of ’07 Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Dom Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Swarm Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Reggie Series Premiere (Mar. 24)

The Power Series Premiere (Mar. 31)

Specials

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Must Watch

Groundhog Day

Love and Basketball

Good Watch

As Good As It Gets

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Departed

Flux Gourmet (Mar. 15)

Glory

L.A. Confidential

The Shape of Water

That Thing You Do!

The Town

Unstoppable

The Wife

Triangle of Sadness (Mar. 3)

Watcher (Mar. 10)

In the Fade (Mar. 15)

Official Competition (Mar. 16)

Inu-Oh (Mar. 22)

Philomena (Mar. 24)

Family Watch

Anastasia

Firehouse Dog

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Rio

Problematic Watch

Sixteen Candles

If You’re Bored

30 Days of Night

Wreck Complete Series

Anonymous

Another Earth

Armored

At Any Price

Baby’s Day Out

Broken Arrow

Casa De Mi Padre

Commando

Dangerous Beauty

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Eyes of My Mother

Hitman

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

The Ides of March

In Her Shoes

In the Cut

Just Go With It

Kicking & Screaming

Rambo: Last Blood

The Shack

Self/Less

Siberia

Son of God

Takers

Third Person

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

When a Man Loves a Woman

Zombie House Flipping Season 2 (Mar. 2)

Next Exit (Mar. 2)

Gulmohar (Mar. 3)

Waiting… (Mar. 3)

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 (Mar. 3)

Rabbit Academy (Mar. 7)

Among the Shadows (Mar. 8)

Cities of the Underworld Season 13 (Mar. 9)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Mar. 9)

The Inhabitant (Mar. 9)

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Mar. 15)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Mar. 15)

Love, Diana Season 1 (Mar. 15)

Ryan’s World Specials Seasons 7–11 (Mar. 15)

Bad Therapy (Mar. 15)

Bayou Caviar (Mar. 15)

Changeland (Mar. 15)

Serena (Mar. 15)

Wetlands (2017) (Mar. 15)

You Laugh But It’s True (Mar. 15)

Beyond Oak Island Season 2 (Mar. 16)

Intervention Season 3 (Mar. 16)

The Killing Season Season 1 (Mar. 16)

I Think We’re Alone Now (Mar. 16)

There There (Mar. 16)

Rubikon (Mar. 17)

Summit Fever (Mar. 17)

Rūrangi Season 2 (Mar. 22)

Digging for the Truth Season 1 (Mar. 23)

Call Jane (Mar. 23)

The Estate (Mar. 24)

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 (Mar. 28)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Season 1 Part 2 (Mar. 29)

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 (Mar. 30)

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig Season 6 (Mar. 30)

Hunt (Mar. 30)

Killing Gunther (Mar. 31)

Premieres

Farmer Wants a Wife Series Premiere (Mar. 9)

FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater Premiere (Mar. 10)

Good Trouble Season 5 (Mar. 17)

FX’s Great Expectations Series Premiere (Mar. 26)

Hulu Original Programming

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 5 (Mar. 2)

History of the World Part 2 (Mar. 6)

UnPrisoned Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

My Family Series Premiere (Mar. 15)

Boston Strangler (Mar. 17)

The Lesson Is Murder Series Premiere (Mar. 23)

Up Here Series Premiere (Mar. 24)

Abominable and the Invisible City Season 2 (Mar. 29)

The Croods: Family Tree Season 6 (Mar. 30)

RapCaviar Presents Series Premiere (Mar. 30)

Rye Lane (Mar. 31)

Specials

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo Premiere (Mar. 2)

Bobby Flay Special (Mar. 2)

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath Premiere (Mar. 9)

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live (Mar. 12)

On the Red Carpet After the Awards (Mar. 13)

On the Red Carpet After Dark (Mar. 13)

The Oscars (Mar. 13)

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold Premiere (Mar. 16)

The Private Voice of Hitler (Mar. 16)