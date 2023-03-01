The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Mar. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
Easy A
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Pitch Black (Mar. 16)
Carol (Mar. 20)
Family Watch
Big Daddy
Open Season
Open Season 2
Rango
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2 (Mar. 31)
Nostalgia Watch
The Hangover
Cher Watch
Burlesque
Xtina Watch
Burlesque
Not as Good as You’ve Got Mail but Still Fairly Solid
Sleepless in Seattle
If You’re Bored
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 2
The Hangover Part 2
The Hangover Part 3
Little Angel Volume 2
The Other Boleyn Girl
Out of Africa
Seven Years in Tibet
This Is Where I Leave You (Mar. 2)
Split at the Root (Mar. 3)
World War Z (Mar. 7)
The Chronicles of Riddick (Mar. 16)
Kick-Ass 2 (Mar. 16)
Riddick (Mar. 16)
InuYasha Seasons 4–5 (Mar. 28)
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (Mar. 31)
Henry Danger Seasons 4–5 (Mar. 31)
Workout Watch
10 Minute Workouts Volume 2 (Mar. 10)
20 Minute Workouts Volume 2 (Mar. 10)
30 Minute Workouts Volume 2 (Mar. 10)
Abs & Core Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Bodyweight Burn Volume 2 (Mar. 10)
Fire & Flow With Tara & Xochilt Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Fitness for Runners Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
High-Intensity Training Volume 2 (Mar. 10)
Ignite & Inspire Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Kick Off With Betina Gozo Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Yoga Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Yoga With Xochil Volume 1 (Mar. 10)
Netflix Programming
Cheat Series Premiere
Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 (Mar. 2)
Karate Sheep (Mar. 2)
Masameer County Season 2 (Mar. 2)
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Mar. 2)
Sex/Life Season 2 (Mar. 2)
Love at First Kiss (Mar. 3)
Next in Fashion Season 2 (Mar. 3)
Divorce Attorney Shin Series Premiere (Mar. 4)
Ridley Jones Season 5 (Mar. 6)
Faraway (Mar. 8)
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Mar. 8)
You Season 4 Part 2 (Mar. 9)
The Glory Part 2 (Mar. 10)
Have A Nice Day! (Mar. 10)
Luther: The Fallen Sun (Mar. 10)
Outlast Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
Rana Naidu Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
Ariyoshi Assists Series Premiere (Mar. 14)
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (Mar. 14)
The Law of the Jungle Series Premiere (Mar. 15)
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Mar. 15)
Shadow and Bone Season 2 (Mar. 16)
Still Time (Mar. 16)
Dance 100 Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
In His Shadow (Mar. 17)
Maestro in Blue Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
The Magician’s Elephant (Mar. 17)
Noise (Mar. 17)
Sky High: The Series Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 7 (Mar. 20)
We Lost Our Human (Mar. 21)
Invisible City Season 2 (Mar. 22)
The Kingdom Season 2 (Mar. 22)
Waco: American Apocalypse (Mar. 22)
Johnny (Mar. 23)
The Night Agent Series Premiere (Mar. 23)
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Mar. 24)
Love Is Blind Season 4 (Mar. 24)
Emergency: NYC (Mar. 29)
Unseen Series Premiere (Mar. 29)
Wellmania Series Premiere (Mar. 29)
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (Mar. 30)
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Series Premiere (Mar. 30)
Unstable Series Premiere (Mar. 30)
Copycat Killer Series Premiere (Mar. 31)
Kill Boksoon (Mar. 31)
Murder Mystery 2 (Mar. 31)
Specials
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Mar. 4)
Mae Martin: SAP (Mar. 28)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Creed
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Mar. 19)
Good Watch
The Accused
Creed 2
A Dangerous Method
I Love You, Man
Long Shot
Milk
Selena (1997)
Sinister
Speed Racer
This Is the End
The Wife
Family Watch
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Nostalgia Watch
You Got Served
If You’re the Man Now, Dawg
Finding Forrester
If You’re Bored
Basic
The Big Hit
The Blue Lagoon
The Brothers Bloom
Cobra
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Ghost Ship
House at the End of the Street
The Jacket
Make Your Move
My Bloody Valentine
Next Day Air
Rocknrolla
Spawn
Vampire in Brooklyn
Mortal Kombat (2021) (Mar. 8)
Beach Cottage Chronicles Season 2 (Mar. 17)
Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections (Mar. 23)
Those Who Wish Me Dead (Mar. 29)
HBO Original Programming
Mariachis Series Premiere (Mar. 2)
Perry Mason Season 2 (Mar. 6)
Rain Dogs Series Premiere (Mar. 6)
Succession Season 4 (Mar. 26)
Specials
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (Mar. 2)
Prime Video
Must Watch
12 Angry Men
The Apartment
Being John Malkovich
Carrie (1976)
Creed
Duck Soup
A Fish Called Wanda
Once Upon a Time in the West
Paths of Glory
Pulp Fiction
Red River
Good Watch
Akeelah and the Bee
American Gangster
Barbershop
Barefoot in the Park
Capote
Cloverfield
Creed 2
Dazed and Confused
The Dead Zone
Elizabeth
Good Will Hunting
The Last Temptation of Christ
Leaving Las Vegas
Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels
Lost in Translation
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Margin Call
Midnight Cowboy
Minnie and Moskowitz
Ordinary People
RBG
Scent of a Woman
Shine a Light
Super 8
Vanilla Sky
The Virgin Suicides
Witness for the Prosecution
Jackass Forever (Mar. 10)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Mar. 14)
Nope (Mar. 21)
Top Gun: Maverick (Mar. 24)
But I’m a Cheerleader (Mar. 31)
Binge Watch
Def Comedy Jam Seasons 1–7
Boss Complete Series (Mar. 31)
Rocky Watch
Rocky
Rocky 2
Rocky 3
Rocky 4
Rocky 5
Rocky Balboa
Cinderella Man
Family Watch
Big Daddy
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans
VeggieTales: Noah’s Art
VeggieTales: ’Twas the Night Before Easter
The Boy and the World (Mar. 17)
If You’re Bored
The Babysitter (1995)
Carrie (2013)
The Defiant Ones
Detroit
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Eye for an Eye
Flesh and Bone
The Frozen Ground
The Hunted
The Hunter
Imagine That
Internal Affairs
Nerve
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
The Presidio
Sahara
Sterile Cuckoo
Street Smart
Unlocked
Vanity Fair
Your Highness
Secret Headquarters (Mar. 7)
The Silent Twins (Mar. 7)
The Visitor (2022) (Mar. 7)
This Is Christmas (Mar. 10)
La Guzman Complete Series (Mar. 11)
Men, Women & Children (Mar. 12)
Sanandresito (Mar. 22)
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (Mar. 28)
American Renegades (Mar. 29)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Mar. 29)
Enemies Closer (Mar. 31)
Siberia (2021) (Mar. 31)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Mar. 31)
Zeroes and Ones (Mar. 31)
Amazon Originals
Daisy Jones & the Six Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
The Pimp: No F***ing Fairytale Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
Angel Flight Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Class of ’07 Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Dom Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Swarm Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Reggie Series Premiere (Mar. 24)
The Power Series Premiere (Mar. 31)
Specials
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Hulu
Must Watch
Groundhog Day
Love and Basketball
Good Watch
As Good As It Gets
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Departed
Flux Gourmet (Mar. 15)
Glory
L.A. Confidential
The Shape of Water
That Thing You Do!
The Town
Unstoppable
The Wife
Triangle of Sadness (Mar. 3)
Watcher (Mar. 10)
In the Fade (Mar. 15)
Official Competition (Mar. 16)
Inu-Oh (Mar. 22)
Philomena (Mar. 24)
Family Watch
Anastasia
Firehouse Dog
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Rio
Problematic Watch
Sixteen Candles
If You’re Bored
30 Days of Night
Wreck Complete Series
Anonymous
Another Earth
Armored
At Any Price
Baby’s Day Out
Broken Arrow
Casa De Mi Padre
Commando
Dangerous Beauty
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Eyes of My Mother
Hitman
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
The Ides of March
In Her Shoes
In the Cut
Just Go With It
Kicking & Screaming
Rambo: Last Blood
The Shack
Self/Less
Siberia
Son of God
Takers
Third Person
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
When a Man Loves a Woman
Zombie House Flipping Season 2 (Mar. 2)
Next Exit (Mar. 2)
Gulmohar (Mar. 3)
Waiting… (Mar. 3)
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 (Mar. 3)
Rabbit Academy (Mar. 7)
Among the Shadows (Mar. 8)
Cities of the Underworld Season 13 (Mar. 9)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Mar. 9)
The Inhabitant (Mar. 9)
Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Mar. 15)
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash Season 1 (Mar. 15)
Love, Diana Season 1 (Mar. 15)
Ryan’s World Specials Seasons 7–11 (Mar. 15)
Bad Therapy (Mar. 15)
Bayou Caviar (Mar. 15)
Changeland (Mar. 15)
Serena (Mar. 15)
Wetlands (2017) (Mar. 15)
You Laugh But It’s True (Mar. 15)
Beyond Oak Island Season 2 (Mar. 16)
Intervention Season 3 (Mar. 16)
The Killing Season Season 1 (Mar. 16)
I Think We’re Alone Now (Mar. 16)
There There (Mar. 16)
Rubikon (Mar. 17)
Summit Fever (Mar. 17)
Rūrangi Season 2 (Mar. 22)
Digging for the Truth Season 1 (Mar. 23)
Call Jane (Mar. 23)
The Estate (Mar. 24)
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 (Mar. 28)
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Season 1 Part 2 (Mar. 29)
The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 (Mar. 30)
The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig Season 6 (Mar. 30)
Hunt (Mar. 30)
Killing Gunther (Mar. 31)
Premieres
Farmer Wants a Wife Series Premiere (Mar. 9)
FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater Premiere (Mar. 10)
Good Trouble Season 5 (Mar. 17)
FX’s Great Expectations Series Premiere (Mar. 26)
Hulu Original Programming
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 5 (Mar. 2)
History of the World Part 2 (Mar. 6)
UnPrisoned Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
My Family Series Premiere (Mar. 15)
Boston Strangler (Mar. 17)
The Lesson Is Murder Series Premiere (Mar. 23)
Up Here Series Premiere (Mar. 24)
Abominable and the Invisible City Season 2 (Mar. 29)
The Croods: Family Tree Season 6 (Mar. 30)
RapCaviar Presents Series Premiere (Mar. 30)
Rye Lane (Mar. 31)
Specials
National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo Premiere (Mar. 2)
Bobby Flay Special (Mar. 2)
National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath Premiere (Mar. 9)
Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live (Mar. 12)
On the Red Carpet After the Awards (Mar. 13)
On the Red Carpet After Dark (Mar. 13)
The Oscars (Mar. 13)
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold Premiere (Mar. 16)
The Private Voice of Hitler (Mar. 16)