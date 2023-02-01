The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Good Watch
Call Me By Your Name
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
Family Watch
Daddy’s Little Girls
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Feb. 4)
Will Watch
Bad Boys
Bad Boys 2
The Pursuit of Happyness
If You’re Bored
Eat Pray Love
Enough
New Amsterdam Seasons 3–4
Spanglish
Stepmom
Survivor Season 32
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Season 2 (Feb. 3)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Underworld
Vinland Saga Season 2 (Feb. 6)
MTV Floribama Shore Season 1 (Feb. 8)
Pasión de Gavilanes Seasons 1–2 (Feb. 14)
CoComelon Season 7 (Feb. 15)
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Feb. 16)
Ouija (Feb. 16)
Operation Finale (Feb. 20)
Married at First Sight Season 12 (Feb. 24)
The Real World Season 12 (Feb. 24)
American Pickers Season 15 (Feb. 28)
Netflix Programming
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 6
Gunther’s Millions
Freeridge Series Premiere (Feb. 2)
Class Series Premiere (Feb. 3)
Infiesto (Feb. 3)
Stromboli (Feb. 3)
True Spirit (Feb. 3)
Viking Wolf (Feb. 3)
Bill Russell: Legend (Feb. 8)
The Exchange Series Premiere (Feb. 8)
Dear David (Feb. 9)
My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Feb. 9)
You Season 4 Part 1 (Feb. 9)
10 Days of a Good Man (Feb. 10)
Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 (Feb. 10)
Love to Hate You Series Premiere (Feb. 10)
Your Place or Mine (Feb. 10)
All the Places (Feb. 14)
In Love All Over Again Series Premiere (Feb. 14)
Perfect Match Series Premiere (Feb. 14)
Re/Member (Feb. 14)
A Sunday Affair (Feb. 14)
African Queens: Njinga (Feb. 15)
Eva Lasting Series Premiere (Feb. 15)
Full Swing (Feb. 15)
The Law According to Lidia Poët Series Premiere (Feb. 15)
#NoFilter Series Premiere (Feb. 15)
Red Rose Series Premiere (Feb. 15)
The Upshaws Part 3 (Feb. 16)
Community Squad Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
Ganglands Season 2 (Feb. 17)
A Girl and an Astronaut Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
Unlocked (Feb. 17)
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Feb. 22)
The Strays (Feb. 22)
Triptych Series Premiere (Feb. 22)
Call Me Chihiro (Feb. 23)
Outer Banks Season 3 (Feb. 23)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 (Feb. 24)
Oddballs Season 2 (Feb. 24)
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Feb. 24)
We Have a Ghost (Feb. 24)
Who Were We Running From? Series Premiere (Feb. 24)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany Series Premiere (Feb. 28)
Specials
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (Feb. 14)
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (Feb. 19)
A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou (Feb. 28)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Catch Me If You Can
The Silence of the Lambs
Taxi Driver
The Terminator
All That Breathes (Feb. 7)
Good Watch
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Bull Durham
Eighth Grade
Force Majeure
Girl With a Pearl Earring
Honeyland
Live Free or Die Hard
Mandabi
The Miracle Worker
The Music Man (1962)
Platoon
Superbad
Swiss Army Man
The Story of a Three Day Pass
Take This Waltz
Village of the Damned (1960)
War of the Worlds
Wayne’s World
Edge of Tomorrow (Feb. 7)
Gravity (Feb. 23)
Family Watch
Hotel for Dogs
Nostalgia Watch
Can’t Hardly Wait
Footloose (1984)
Wayne’s World 2
Bond Watch
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Dr. No
Goldeneye
The Living Daylights
The Man With the Golden Gun
Moonraker
Octopussy
Quantum of Solace
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
You Only Live Twice
Scary Movie Watch
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
If You’re Bored
Acts of Vengeance
The Art of Self-Defense
The Best of Blaxploitation
Blair Witch (2016)
Blame It on Rio
Bride Wars
Come and Find Me
Cooties
The Crazies (2010)
Don’t Play Us Cheap
Factual: Love Off the Grid Season 1
Food: Hungry for Answers
Good Boy!
Gossip
Graffiti Bridge
Hannibal
Heist
High Society (1956)
How I Live Now
I Am Wrath
Just Cause
Luce
Mannequin Two: On the Move
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Mermaids (2003)
The Mexican
The Monster
Never Grow Old
Niaye
Nothing Like the Holidays
Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
Pens & Pencils
Person to Person
Red (2010)
The Show
Sleepy Hollow
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Space Is the Place
Suspect Zero
Thanks for Sharing
Throw Mama From the Train
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
Tommy Boy
A Vigilante
The Vow (2012)
White Bird in a Blizzard
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Feb. 3)
Empire of Light (Feb. 7)
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm (Feb. 8)
King Star King (Feb. 14)
Family Restaurant (Feb. 18)
Ballmastrz: Rubicon (Feb. 20)
HBO Original Programming
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Feb. 2)
Fiordelis: A Family Crime (Feb. 2)
Super Villains, The Investigation (Feb. 2)
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special Season 3B Premiere (Feb. 9)
Poor Devil Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
Premieres
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (Feb. 6)
Specials
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (Feb. 10)
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (Feb. 11)
Puppy Bowl XIX (Feb. 12)
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Canada (Feb. 16)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Almost Famous
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
Children of Heaven
Devil in a Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Food, Inc.
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
Inside Man
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Never Been Kissed
Something WIld
Southside With You
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Crank (Feb. 9)
A Simple Favor (Feb. 19)
Family Watch
Are We There Yet?
Seabiscuit
Shrek
Shrek 2
Problematic Watch
Tyson (2008)
Will Watch
I, Robot
Scary Movie Watch
Scary Movie 4
If You’re Bored
Alex Cross
The Call
Chaplin
The Dilemma
Exposed
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin to Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Hustle
The Help
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King Kong (1976)
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
A Night at the Roxbury
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Sarafina!
Shaft (2000)
Soul Food
Sugar
Turbulence
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who’s Your Caddy?
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Feb. 3)
Beast (Feb. 7)
Brian and Charles (Feb. 7)
Are We Done Yet? (Feb. 8)
If I Stay (Feb. 11)
Halloween Ends (Feb. 14)
Three Thousand Years of Longing (Feb. 17)
Smile (Feb. 21)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Feb. 22)
Amazon Originals
Somebody I Used to Know (Feb. 10)
Hulu
Good Watch
50/50
Amour
Bad Reputation
Blade of the Immortal (Feb. 15)
Brown Sugar
The Cable Guy
If Beale Street Could Talk
Ruby Sparks
Scarface (1983)
Something’s Gotta Give
Superbad
Thank You for Smoking
Piggy (2022) (Feb. 9)
Binge Watch
Sherman’s Showcase Season 2B
Family Watch
Arthur Christmas
Gnomeo & Juliet
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Madeline (1998)
Nostalgia Watch
Happy Gilmore
Will Watch
I, Robot
Denzel Watch
Man on Fire
Safe House (2012)
If You’re Bored
2012
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
All the King’s Men (2006)
Are We There Yet?
Chocolate
Cow on the Run
Darkness Falls
Date Movie
First Daughter
The Green Mile
The Help
How Do You Know
Impractical Jokers Seasons 1–3
It’s Complicated
Just My Luck
Kissing Jessica Stein
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Life or Something Like It
Naruto Shippuden Season 7 Episodes 378–389
Pride (2007)
The Secret Scripture
Shock and Awe
Surrogates
The Watch
Water for Elephants
The Waterboy
Welcome to the Rileys
I’m Totally Fine (Feb. 2)
Burn (Feb. 3)
Gigi & Nate (Feb. 3)
Haunt (Feb. 3)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (Feb. 3)
Jungle (Feb. 3)
Protect Legion (Feb. 4)
Are We Done Yet? (Feb. 8)
Brimstone (Feb. 10)
Jesus Henry Christ (Feb. 10)
The Perfect Weapon (2016) (Feb. 10)
Pound of Flesh (Feb. 10)
Something in the Dirt (Feb. 10)
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (Feb. 10)
Cocaine Cowboys (Feb. 15)
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (Feb. 15)
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (Feb. 15)
The Seat Filler (Feb. 15)
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (Feb. 17)
All Roads Lead to Rome (Feb. 17)
Black November (Feb. 17)
Forsaken (Feb. 17)
Game of Love (Feb. 17)
La Boda De Valentina (Feb. 17)
Rogue Agent (Feb. 17)
Shut In (2015) (Feb. 17)
Hold Your Fire (Feb. 18)
Slayers (Feb. 19)
211 (Feb. 24)
A Million Little Pieces (Feb. 24)
Prisoners of the Sun (Feb. 24)
The Reef: Stalked (Feb. 24)
Spin Me Round (Feb. 24)
Iron Mask (Feb. 26)
The Book Thief (Feb. 28)
Premieres
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion Special Premiere (Feb. 2)
Black Travel Across America Series Premiere (Feb. 7)
A Million Little Things Final Season Premiere (Feb. 9)
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil Special Premiere (Feb. 9)
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage Special Premiere (Feb. 9)
Not Dead Yet Series Premiere (Feb. 9)
Next Level Chef Season 2 (Feb. 13)
Craig of the Creek Season 4C (Feb. 15)
Love Trip: Paris Series Premiere (Feb. 15)
The Masked Singer Season 9 (Feb. 16)
National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America Special Premiere (Feb. 16)
Animal Control Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
American Idol Season 21 Premiere (Feb. 20)
The Company You Keep Series Premiere (Feb. 20)
National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery Special Premiere (Feb. 23)
Snowfall Final Season Premiere (Feb. 23)
Hulu Original Programming
Taiwan Crime Stories Series Premiere
Killing County Complete Series (Feb. 3)
Santo Maldito Series Premiere (Feb. 8)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Feb. 9)
Horario Estelar Series Premiere (Feb. 15)
A Long Way Down (Feb. 15)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Final Season (Feb. 15)
Animaniacs Season 3 (Feb. 17)
Bruiser (Feb. 24)