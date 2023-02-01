The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King



Good Watch

Call Me By Your Name

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

Family Watch

Daddy’s Little Girls

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Feb. 4)

Will Watch

Bad Boys

Bad Boys 2

The Pursuit of Happyness

If You’re Bored

Eat Pray Love

Enough

New Amsterdam Seasons 3–4

Spanglish

Stepmom

Survivor Season 32

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Season 2 (Feb. 3)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Underworld

Vinland Saga Season 2 (Feb. 6)

MTV Floribama Shore Season 1 (Feb. 8)

Pasión de Gavilanes Seasons 1–2 (Feb. 14)

CoComelon Season 7 (Feb. 15)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Feb. 16)

Ouija (Feb. 16)

Operation Finale (Feb. 20)

Married at First Sight Season 12 (Feb. 24)

The Real World Season 12 (Feb. 24)

American Pickers Season 15 (Feb. 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Netflix Programming

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 6

Gunther’s Millions

Freeridge Series Premiere (Feb. 2)

Class Series Premiere (Feb. 3)

Infiesto (Feb. 3)

Stromboli (Feb. 3)

True Spirit (Feb. 3)

Viking Wolf (Feb. 3)

Bill Russell: Legend (Feb. 8)

The Exchange Series Premiere (Feb. 8)

Dear David (Feb. 9)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Feb. 9)

You Season 4 Part 1 (Feb. 9)

10 Days of a Good Man (Feb. 10)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 (Feb. 10)

Love to Hate You Series Premiere (Feb. 10)

Your Place or Mine (Feb. 10)

All the Places (Feb. 14)

In Love All Over Again Series Premiere (Feb. 14)

Perfect Match Series Premiere (Feb. 14)

Re/Member (Feb. 14)

A Sunday Affair (Feb. 14)

African Queens: Njinga (Feb. 15)

Eva Lasting Series Premiere (Feb. 15)

Full Swing (Feb. 15)

The Law According to Lidia Poët Series Premiere (Feb. 15)

#NoFilter Series Premiere (Feb. 15)

Red Rose Series Premiere (Feb. 15)

The Upshaws Part 3 (Feb. 16)

Community Squad Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

Ganglands Season 2 (Feb. 17)

A Girl and an Astronaut Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

Unlocked (Feb. 17)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Feb. 22)

The Strays (Feb. 22)

Triptych Series Premiere (Feb. 22)

Call Me Chihiro (Feb. 23)

Outer Banks Season 3 (Feb. 23)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 (Feb. 24)

Oddballs Season 2 (Feb. 24)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Feb. 24)

We Have a Ghost (Feb. 24)

Who Were We Running From? Series Premiere (Feb. 24)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany Series Premiere (Feb. 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specials

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (Feb. 14)

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (Feb. 19)

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou (Feb. 28)

HBO Max

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Catch Me If You Can

The Silence of the Lambs

Taxi Driver

The Terminator

All That Breathes (Feb. 7)

Good Watch

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Bull Durham

Eighth Grade

Force Majeure

Girl With a Pearl Earring

Honeyland

Live Free or Die Hard

Mandabi

The Miracle Worker

The Music Man (1962)

Platoon

Superbad

Swiss Army Man

The Story of a Three Day Pass

Take This Waltz

Village of the Damned (1960)

War of the Worlds

Wayne’s World

Edge of Tomorrow (Feb. 7)

Gravity (Feb. 23)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family Watch

Hotel for Dogs

Nostalgia Watch

Can’t Hardly Wait

Footloose (1984)

Wayne’s World 2

Bond Watch

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

Goldeneye

The Living Daylights

The Man With the Golden Gun

Moonraker

Octopussy

Quantum of Solace

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

Advertisement

Scary Movie Watch

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

If You’re Bored

Acts of Vengeance

The Art of Self-Defense

The Best of Blaxploitation

Blair Witch (2016)

Blame It on Rio

Bride Wars

Come and Find Me

Cooties

The Crazies (2010)

Don’t Play Us Cheap

Factual: Love Off the Grid Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Good Boy!

Gossip

Graffiti Bridge

Hannibal

Heist

High Society (1956)

How I Live Now

I Am Wrath

Just Cause

Luce

Mannequin Two: On the Move

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Mermaids (2003)

The Mexican

The Monster

Never Grow Old

Niaye

Nothing Like the Holidays

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils

Person to Person

Red (2010)

The Show

Sleepy Hollow

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Space Is the Place

Suspect Zero

Thanks for Sharing

Throw Mama From the Train

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy

A Vigilante

The Vow (2012)

White Bird in a Blizzard

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Feb. 3)

Empire of Light (Feb. 7)

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm (Feb. 8)

King Star King (Feb. 14)

Family Restaurant (Feb. 18)

Ballmastrz: Rubicon (Feb. 20)

Advertisement

Advertisement

HBO Original Programming

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Feb. 2)

Fiordelis: A Family Crime (Feb. 2)

Super Villains, The Investigation (Feb. 2)

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special Season 3B Premiere (Feb. 9)

Poor Devil Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

Premieres

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (Feb. 6)

Specials

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (Feb. 10)

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (Feb. 11)

Puppy Bowl XIX (Feb. 12)

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Canada (Feb. 16)

Advertisement



Must Watch

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Almost Famous

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

Children of Heaven

Devil in a Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Food, Inc.

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

Inside Man

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Never Been Kissed

Something WIld

Southside With You

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Crank (Feb. 9)

A Simple Favor (Feb. 19)

Family Watch

Are We There Yet?

Seabiscuit

Shrek

Shrek 2

Problematic Watch

Tyson (2008)

Will Watch

I, Robot

Scary Movie Watch

Scary Movie 4



If You’re Bored

Alex Cross

The Call

Chaplin

The Dilemma

Exposed

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin to Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Hustle

The Help

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

A Night at the Roxbury

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Sarafina!

Shaft (2000)

Soul Food

Sugar

Turbulence

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Feb. 3)

Beast (Feb. 7)

Brian and Charles (Feb. 7)

Are We Done Yet? (Feb. 8)

If I Stay (Feb. 11)

Halloween Ends (Feb. 14)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (Feb. 17)

Smile (Feb. 21)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Feb. 22)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

Somebody I Used to Know (Feb. 10)

Advertisement

Good Watch

50/50

Amour

Bad Reputation

Blade of the Immortal (Feb. 15)

Brown Sugar

The Cable Guy

If Beale Street Could Talk

Ruby Sparks

Scarface (1983)

Something’s Gotta Give

Superbad

Thank You for Smoking

Piggy (2022) (Feb. 9)

Binge Watch

Sherman’s Showcase Season 2B

Family Watch

Arthur Christmas

Gnomeo & Juliet

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Madeline (1998)

Nostalgia Watch

Happy Gilmore

Will Watch

I, Robot

Denzel Watch

Man on Fire

Safe House (2012)

If You’re Bored

2012

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

All the King’s Men (2006)

Are We There Yet?

Chocolate

Cow on the Run

Darkness Falls

Date Movie

First Daughter

The Green Mile

The Help

How Do You Know

Impractical Jokers Seasons 1–3

It’s Complicated

Just My Luck

Kissing Jessica Stein

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Life or Something Like It

Naruto Shippuden Season 7 Episodes 378–389

Pride (2007)

The Secret Scripture

Shock and Awe

Surrogates

The Watch

Water for Elephants

The Waterboy

Welcome to the Rileys

I’m Totally Fine (Feb. 2)

Burn (Feb. 3)

Gigi & Nate (Feb. 3)

Haunt (Feb. 3)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (Feb. 3)

Jungle (Feb. 3)

Protect Legion (Feb. 4)

Are We Done Yet? (Feb. 8)

Brimstone (Feb. 10)

Jesus Henry Christ (Feb. 10)

The Perfect Weapon (2016) (Feb. 10)

Pound of Flesh (Feb. 10)

Something in the Dirt (Feb. 10)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (Feb. 10)

Cocaine Cowboys (Feb. 15)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (Feb. 15)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (Feb. 15)

The Seat Filler (Feb. 15)

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (Feb. 17)

All Roads Lead to Rome (Feb. 17)

Black November (Feb. 17)

Forsaken (Feb. 17)

Game of Love (Feb. 17)

La Boda De Valentina (Feb. 17)

Rogue Agent (Feb. 17)

Shut In (2015) (Feb. 17)

Hold Your Fire (Feb. 18)

Slayers (Feb. 19)

211 (Feb. 24)

A Million Little Pieces (Feb. 24)

Prisoners of the Sun (Feb. 24)

The Reef: Stalked (Feb. 24)

Spin Me Round (Feb. 24)

Iron Mask (Feb. 26)

The Book Thief (Feb. 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premieres

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion Special Premiere (Feb. 2)

Black Travel Across America Series Premiere (Feb. 7)

A Million Little Things Final Season Premiere (Feb. 9)

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil Special Premiere (Feb. 9)

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage Special Premiere (Feb. 9)

Not Dead Yet Series Premiere (Feb. 9)

Next Level Chef Season 2 (Feb. 13)

Craig of the Creek Season 4C (Feb. 15)

Love Trip: Paris Series Premiere (Feb. 15)

The Masked Singer Season 9 (Feb. 16)

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America Special Premiere (Feb. 16)

Animal Control Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

American Idol Season 21 Premiere (Feb. 20)

The Company You Keep Series Premiere (Feb. 20)

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery Special Premiere (Feb. 23)

Snowfall Final Season Premiere (Feb. 23)

Hulu Original Programming

Taiwan Crime Stories Series Premiere

Killing County Complete Series (Feb. 3)

Santo Maldito Series Premiere (Feb. 8)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Feb. 9)

Horario Estelar Series Premiere (Feb. 15)

A Long Way Down (Feb. 15)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Final Season (Feb. 15)

Animaniacs Season 3 (Feb. 17)

Bruiser (Feb. 24)