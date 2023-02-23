Aaron Rodgers’ “Darkness Retreat” Took Place in a Room Equipped With, Uh, Lights

Unvaccinated 9/11 researcher and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the news this month for telling former NFL punter and talk show host Pat McAfee that he was going to think about whether to retire or change teams during what he described on McAfee’s show as a four-day “darkness retreat” entailing “four nights of complete darkness.”

Said Rodgers, “It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts. It stimulates DMT, so there can be some hallucinations in there, but it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phone off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Advertisement

ESPN broke the news Thursday that Rodgers has finished his retreat. Here’s how the network’s lead NFL reporter, Adam Schefter, described newly uncovered details about its circumstances:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The room in which Aaron Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground, Hobbit-like structure with 300 square feet of space, devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat on the floor, via @Xuan_Thai:https://t.co/g5iDDeOmBV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving quickly past the phrase “meditation-like mat,” let’s get to Xuan Thai’s article, for which Thai spoke to Scott Berman, the owner of a retreat area in Oregon where Rodgers stayed:

According to Berman, the 300-square-foot room in which Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat. It is fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room.

Zoom in, please.

It is fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room.

Enhance.

lights can be turned on from inside the room

Enhance.

lights can be turned on from inside the room

lights can be turned on from inside the room

lights can be turned on from inside the room

Ah.

Should Rodgers want to experience what it’s truly like to be enveloped in darkness from which there is no escape, the New York Jets are reportedly interested in a trade.