Every Catty Thing Prince Harry Said About William in His Memoir

Prince Harry is about to follow up his recent Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan—in which the Sussexes (kinda) tell their side of some major events that led to their taking their leave of the Royal family—with a memoir, Spare, due to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10. A few news outlets have obtained leaked copies of the book (or parts of it). Many of the most astonishing details from Spare being slowly doled out to eager clickers by the likes of the New York Post and the Guardian pertain to Harry’s brother, Prince William.

Advertisement

This is somewhat surprising, even though there was some brotherly strife on display in the docuseries, since many suspect that it’s actually their father, King Charles, who is behind some of the most appalling heretofore anonymized stories about the Sussexes’ time in the family. And when breaking down his and Meghan’s decision to leave royal life behind, the strongest comparison Harry continues to make to their situation is to the life of his late mother, Princess Diana, who suffered at the hands of both the crown and the media. If anyone should have seen history repeating, and supported Harry and Meghan throughout, one would think it would be Diana’s other, older son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, according to what Harry has apparently said in Spare, it seems things have shaken out to the contrary. The kids are not alright! Until we can get our own hands on a copy of Spare to know more, we’ve collected all of the most shocking revelations about the Brothers Divided that have been reported so far, so you don’t have to google further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We will add to this post as the tidbits continue to trickle forth.

The “Archnemesis”

Harry refers to William as his “beloved brother and archnemesis” in the book, words he stands by in a teaser for his upcoming Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, adding: “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. … I think it really plays into or is always played by the heir [and] spare [labels].”

The Fight

According to The Guardian, “one of [the] many” surprising reveals in the memoir, and certainly the most salacious one reported so far, is about a physical confrontation between the brothers. Spare details a 2019 argument in Nottingham Cottage, where Harry was living at the time, which began with William calling Meghan (who Harry met in 2016 and married in 2018) “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive,” and turned into a yelling match when Harry accused William of echoing the British media’s unfair narrative about his biracial American wife. This altercation turned physical when William “grabbed [Harry] by the collar, ripping [his] necklace, and … knocked [him] to the floor.” Harry fell on a dog bowl and broke it, resulting in noticeable injuries to his back, which Meghan later saw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Costume

As reported by Page Six, which read a leaked segment of the book and interviewed a “publishing insider” who had read more, Harry’s most uncouth public moment—when the then-20-year-old prince was photographed wearing a Nazi costume at a party in 2005—also involved his brother and sister-in-law. Apparently, the costume was for a “Native and Colonial” themed party (there’s your first mistake!), and when Harry asked William and Kate whether he should go as a pilot or a Nazi, they chose Nazi. Harry added, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.” (Still, one has to wonder why Harry said yes.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hair

Did Harry call William’s hair loss “alarming,” noting how much worse it was than his own, despite William being only two years older? Apparently, he did!

The Invictus Games

Harry has been very vocal about his former military career as a pilot, which is often mentioned in media reports detailing his rebound from his wild teen years. This military pride prompted Harry’s idea for the Invictus Games, an annual benefit and sporting event in support of wounded and sick veterans and service members. Apparently, according to Page Six, Spare mentions that William was jealous of Harry’s idea, “claiming that William complained it would drain funds from their foundation.” Harry cited the Prince of Wales’ reluctance to support the Games as proof of the continuation of their ongoing rivalry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hug

There is also, allegedly, a mention in Spare that Prince William “recoiled” from his first hug with Meghan Markle, which “completely freaked him out.” But, like, maybe he doesn’t get down like that? After all, they did just meet, and according to the leak, Harry goes on to note, “Willy didn’t hug many strangers.”

The Suits Super Fans

In what is perhaps the most shocking Spare revelation yet, Harry apparently outs William and Kate as “regular—nay, religious—viewers of Suits.” As reported by Page Six, when Harry told his siblings who his newest paramour was at the start of his relationship with Meghan, “their mouths fell open” and William responded, “F–k off?” It seems William’s familiarity with Meghan’s job made him even more apprehensive about Harry’s new relationship. After Harry told his brother that Meghan was “the one,” Spare notes that William “said to slow down,” further explaining, “She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Frostbitten Penis

Another “startling revelation” from Page Six’s reporting on Spare is Harry’s admission that his penis (referred to as his “todger”) was frostbitten at William and Kate’s 2011 wedding, as Harry was recovering from a charity North Pole expedition that had occurred the month prior. As one does when one’s penis is frostbitten and one’s brother is getting married, the Duke of Sussex allegedly used some Elizabeth Arden cream on the injury and toughed out the wedding, only going to the doctor after the ceremony. This has absolutely nothing to do with the feud between Harry and William, of course. But I wouldn’t be doing my job if I left this incredible tidbit out in the cold, now would I?