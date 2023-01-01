The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Brokeback Mountain
Good Watch
The Aviator
The Conjuring
Forrest Gump
Grease
Jerry Maguire
King Kong (2005)
Minority Report
Parenthood (1989)
Reservoir Dogs
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
This Is 40
Top Gun
The Devil to Pay (2019) (Jan. 17)
Family Watch
Old Enough! Season 2
Minions: The Rise of Gru (Jan. 23)
Nostalgia Watch
Fletch
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Twins
“Screw You, Creepo!” Watch
Rocky
Rocky 2
Rocky 3
Rocky 4
Rocky 5
Shop Watch
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
If You’re Bored
Blue Streak
The ’Burbs
Closer
Daddy Day Care
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Leap Year
Life (1999)
National Security
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Survivor Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Love Island USA Season 2 (Jan. 6)
Vinland Saga Season 2 (Jan. 6)
The Walking Dead Season 11 (Jan. 6)
The Pez Outlaw (Jan. 19)
The Real World Season 28 (Jan. 20)
Little Angel Volume 2 (Jan. 24)
Begin Again (Jan. 25)
Netflix Programming
Kaleidoscope Series Premiere
Lady Voyeur Series Premiere
The Way of the Househusband Season 2
How I Became a Gangster (Jan. 4)
The Kings of the World (Jan. 4)
The Lying Life of Adults Series Premiere (Jan. 4)
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street Series Premiere (Jan. 4)
Copenhagen Cowboy Series Premiere (Jan. 5)
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (Jan. 5)
Woman of the Dead Series Premiere (Jan. 5)
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (Jan. 6)
The Pale Blue Eye (Jan. 6)
Pressure Cooker Series Premiere (Jan. 6)
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 (Jan. 6)
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Jan. 10)
Noise (Jan. 11)
Sexify Season 2 (Jan. 11)
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 (Jan. 12)
The Makani: Cooking for the Maiko House Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 (Jan. 12)
Break Point Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Dog Gone (Jan. 13)
Sky Rojo Season 3 (Jan. 13)
Suzan & Freek (Jan. 13)
Trial by Fire Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Jan. 19)
Khallat+ (Jan. 19)
That ’90s Show (Jan. 19)
Women at War (Jan. 19)
Bake Squad Season 2 (Jan. 20)
Bling Empire: New York Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Fauda Season 4 (Jan. 20)
Mission Majnu (Jan. 20)
Represent Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Sahmaran Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Shanty Town Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Narvik (Jan. 23)
Against the Ropes Series Premiere (Jan. 25)
Daniel Spellbound Season 2 (Jan. 26)
Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Episodes 1–10 (Jan. 26)
Kings of Jo’Burg Season 2 (Jan. 27)
Lockwood & Co. Season 2 (Jan. 27)
The Snow Girl Series Premiere (Jan. 27)
You People (Jan. 27)
Princess Power (Jan. 30)
Cunk On Earth Series Premiere (Jan. 31)
Pamela, A Love Story (Jan. 31)
Specials
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Jan. 10)
HBO Max
Must Watch
From Here to Eternity
Lawrence of Arabia
When We Were Kings
Good Watch
20 Feet From Stardom
American Hustle
The Artist
The Book of Life
The Brink (2019)
The Cabin in the Woods
Captain Phillips
Coup de Torchon
The Crying Game
Ghostbusters (1984)
Hereditary
The Homesman
Kusama: Infinity
The Lobster
The Master
Oasis: Supersonic
Quartet
Skate Kitchen
Support the Girls
The Taking of Pelham 123 (1974)
This Boy’s Life
Wild Rose
Woman at War
Zero Dark Thirty
The Menu (Jan. 3)
Binge Watch
DC’s Stargirl Season 3 (Jan. 6)
Family Watch
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Nostalgia Watch
Ghostbusters 2
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too
White Chicks
“You Call That a Knife?” Watch
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee 2
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles
Wicky Wicky Watch
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Rudd Watch
Our Idiot Brother
If You’re Bored
American Ultra
At Middleton
Back to School
Black Butterfly
Catch a Fire
Child’s Play (2019)
Cold Pursuit
The Company Men
The Cookout
Cops and Robbersons
Cruising
Death Warrant
Dim Sum Funeral
Dom Hemingway
Every Secret Thing
Extortion
Fool’s Gold
Flashpoint (2007)
Gemini (2017)
Geronimo: An American Legend
Graveyard Shift
The Guilty (2021)
The Haunting (1999)
Hoodlum
The Hunter
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Iron Lady
Jennifer Eight
Jumping the Broom
Jury Duty
Kill the Irishman
The Last Face
Law Abiding Citizen
Line of Duty
Marley & Me
Nine
The Perfect Score
Piranha 3D
Piranha 3DD
Planet 51
Precious Cargo
The Promise
Regression
Rememory
Sarah’s Key
Silver Bullet
This One’s for the Ladies
The Unborn (2009)
Urge
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Vendetta (2022)
The Whole Ten Yards
The Nun (Jan. 6)
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 2 (Jan. 6)
We Baby Bears Season 1F (Jan. 8)
Horrible Bosses 2 (Jan. 10)
In With the Old Season 3 (Jan. 11)
Blended (Jan. 12)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1E (Jan. 17)
HBO Programming and Premieres
The Climb Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
Velma Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
The Big Soirée (Jan. 13)
I Don’t Like Driving (Jan. 13)
The Last of Us Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
The Cabin Chronicles Season 3 (Jan. 20)
Game Theory With Bomani Jones Season 2 (Jan. 20)
Real Time With Bill Maher Season 21 (Jan. 20)
YOLO: Silver Destiny Season 2 (Jan. 23)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Election
I Am Not Your Negro
In the Heat of the Night
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Jan. 15)
Good Watch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Baby Boy
Black Dynamite
Breakdown
The Devil’s Backbone
El Dorado (1967)
El Mariachi
Friday the 13th (1980)
The Gospel According to Andre
Harold and Maude
Hercules (2014) (Jan. 21)
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mean Creek
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Private Parts
Rec
Serpico
Six Degrees of Separation
The Sons of Katie Elder
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
True Grit (1969)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness (1985)
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (Jan. 3)
An Officer and a Gentleman (Jan. 15)
The King’s Speech (Jan. 27)
Binge Watch
12 O’Clock High Complete Series
Dharma & Greg Complete Series
Invader Zim Complete Series
Family Watch
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Nella the Princess Knight Complete Series
Problematic Watch
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Dr. Jones Watch
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Should You Choose To Accept It … Watch
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 2
Mission: Impossible 3
Mission: Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol
Shop Watch
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
If You’re Bored
After Earth
The Amityville Horror
Are We There Yet?
The Big Wedding
Blankman
Blue Chips
The Brady Bunch Movie
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
The Butler
Clue (2011)
Downsizing
The Duchess
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
The Foot Fist Way
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays (1995)
In My Country (2005)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
The Love Guru
Love the Coopers
Mad Love (2002)
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
The Peacemaker
Poetic Justice
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout
The Running Man
School Daze
She Hate Me
Shimmer and Shine Complete Series
Three Can Play That Game
The Two Jakes
To Sir, With Love
Walking Tall (2004)
Welcome to Flatch Seasons 1–2
You Got Served
Endeavour Season 8 (Jan. 3)
Jurassic World Dominion (Jan. 6)
The Winter Palace (Jan. 8)
Snitch (Jan. 10)
The Steve Harvey Show Complete Series (Jan. 15)
Road Trip (Jan. 15)
Vengeance (Jan. 17)
Orphan: First Kill (Jan. 31)
Amazon Originals
Cosmic Love France Series Premiere (Jan. 6)
The Rig Series Premiere (Jan. 6)
Hunters Season 2 (Jan. 13)
The Test Season 2 (Jan. 13)
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (Jan. 20)
Shotgun Wedding (Jan. 27)
Specials
Nate Bargatze: Hello World (Jan. 31)
Hulu
Must Watch
Heat
The King of Comedy (1983)
Good Watch
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
A League of Their Own
Predestination
The Prestige
Prometheus
Real Steel
Take Shelter
The Triplets of Belleville
Zombieland
Riotsville, USA (Jan. 12)
Paris, 13th District (Jan. 15)
Happening (Jan. 22)
Love, Gilda (Jan. 31)
Binge Watch
Are You the One? Season 8
Family Watch
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
Nostalgia Watch
The Breakfast Club
Empire Records
Mummy Watch
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
If You’re Bored
3 Idiotas
The Amazing Race Seasons 3–4
America’s Next Top Model Seasons 15–16
Barbarians (2021)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Beverly Hills 90210 Seasons 3–4
Black Ink Crew Seasons 1–2
The Challenge Season 20
The Company You Keep
Couples Retreat
CSI: Miami Seasons 3–4
Dante’s Peak
Gamer
The Internship
Irrational Man
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3
Kingdom Come
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Little Manhattan
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Seasons 6–7
One Fine Day
Pearl Harbor
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
The Proposal
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2
S.W.A.T.
Snatch
Someone Like You
Survivor Seasons 40–41
This Christmas
A Troll in Central Park
Truth
Undercover Boss Season 6
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zeroes and Ones
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (Jan. 3)
Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 4–5 (Jan. 4)
The Bachelorette Season 11 (Jan. 4)
Bromates (Jan. 6)
House of Darkness (Jan. 7)
True Things (Jan. 8)
Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 2–4 (Jan. 15)
Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 6 and 15 (Jan. 15)
Deadly Women Season 14 (Jan. 15)
A Kind of Murder (Jan. 15)
Murder Comes to Town Seasons 4–5 (Jan. 15)
One Way (Jan. 20)
Dig (Jan. 21)
The Tax Collector (Jan. 22)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 2A (Jan. 24)
The Deer King (Jan. 27)
Maneater (Jan. 27)
Baggage Claim (Jan. 31)
Voyagers (Jan. 31)
Premieres
Fantasy Island Season 2 (Jan. 3)
Will Trent Series Premiere (Jan. 4)
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Series Premiere (Jan. 5)
Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog Season 3 (Jan. 7)
Alert Series Premiere (Jan. 9)
Port Protection Alaska Season 6 (Jan. 11)
Name That Tune Season 3 (Jan. 12)
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 (Jan. 18)
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Season 3 (Jan. 19)
Accused Series Premiere (Jan. 23)
The Bachelor Season 27 (Jan. 24)
The Watchful Eye Series Premiere (Jan. 31)
Hulu Original Programming
Death in the Dorms Premiere (Jan. 5)
Koala Man Series Premiere (Jan. 9)
How I Caught My Killer Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
The Drop (Jan. 13)
Web of Death Series Premiere (Jan. 19)
How I Met Your Father Season 2 (Jan. 24)
Extraordinary Series Premiere (Jan. 25)
The 1619 Project Series Premiere (Jan. 26)
Killing County Series Premiere (Jan. 26)
Specials
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling (Jan. 19)
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics (Jan. 26)