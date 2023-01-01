The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Brokeback Mountain

Good Watch

The Aviator

The Conjuring

Forrest Gump

Grease

Jerry Maguire

King Kong (2005)

Minority Report

Parenthood (1989)

Reservoir Dogs

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

This Is 40

Top Gun

The Devil to Pay (2019) (Jan. 17)



Family Watch

Old Enough! Season 2

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Jan. 23)



Nostalgia Watch

Fletch

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Twins

“Screw You, Creepo!” Watch

Rocky

Rocky 2

Rocky 3

Rocky 4

Rocky 5

Shop Watch

Barbershop 2: Back in Business



If You’re Bored

Blue Streak

The ’Burbs

Closer

Daddy Day Care

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Leap Year

Life (1999)

National Security

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Survivor Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Love Island USA Season 2 (Jan. 6)

Vinland Saga Season 2 (Jan. 6)

The Walking Dead Season 11 (Jan. 6)

The Pez Outlaw (Jan. 19)

The Real World Season 28 (Jan. 20)

Little Angel Volume 2 (Jan. 24)

Begin Again (Jan. 25)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.



Netflix Programming

Kaleidoscope Series Premiere

Lady Voyeur Series Premiere

The Way of the Househusband Season 2

How I Became a Gangster (Jan. 4)

The Kings of the World (Jan. 4)

The Lying Life of Adults Series Premiere (Jan. 4)

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street Series Premiere (Jan. 4)

Copenhagen Cowboy Series Premiere (Jan. 5)

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (Jan. 5)

Woman of the Dead Series Premiere (Jan. 5)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (Jan. 6)

The Pale Blue Eye (Jan. 6)

Pressure Cooker Series Premiere (Jan. 6)

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 (Jan. 6)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Jan. 10)

Noise (Jan. 11)

Sexify Season 2 (Jan. 11)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 (Jan. 12)

The Makani: Cooking for the Maiko House Series Premiere (Jan. 12)

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 (Jan. 12)

Break Point Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Dog Gone (Jan. 13)

Sky Rojo Season 3 (Jan. 13)

Suzan & Freek (Jan. 13)

Trial by Fire Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Jan. 19)

Khallat+ (Jan. 19)

That ’90s Show (Jan. 19)

Women at War (Jan. 19)

Bake Squad Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Bling Empire: New York Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Fauda Season 4 (Jan. 20)

Mission Majnu (Jan. 20)

Represent Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Sahmaran Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Shanty Town Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Narvik (Jan. 23)

Against the Ropes Series Premiere (Jan. 25)

Daniel Spellbound Season 2 (Jan. 26)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Episodes 1–10 (Jan. 26)

Kings of Jo’Burg Season 2 (Jan. 27)

Lockwood & Co. Season 2 (Jan. 27)

The Snow Girl Series Premiere (Jan. 27)

You People (Jan. 27)

Princess Power (Jan. 30)

Cunk On Earth Series Premiere (Jan. 31)

Pamela, A Love Story (Jan. 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specials

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Jan. 10)

HBO Max

﻿Must Watch

From Here to Eternity

Lawrence of Arabia

When We Were Kings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Watch

20 Feet From Stardom

American Hustle

The Artist

The Book of Life

The Brink (2019)

The Cabin in the Woods

Captain Phillips

Coup de Torchon

The Crying Game

Ghostbusters (1984)

Hereditary

The Homesman

Kusama: Infinity

The Lobster

The Master

Oasis: Supersonic

Quartet

Skate Kitchen

Support the Girls

The Taking of Pelham 123 (1974)

This Boy’s Life

Wild Rose

Woman at War

Zero Dark Thirty

The Menu (Jan. 3)



Binge Watch

DC’s Stargirl Season 3 (Jan. 6)



Family Watch

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

Ghostbusters 2

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too

White Chicks

“You Call That a Knife?” Watch

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee 2

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles

Wicky Wicky Watch

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Advertisement

Rudd Watch

Our Idiot Brother



If You’re Bored

American Ultra

At Middleton

Back to School

Black Butterfly

Catch a Fire

Child’s Play (2019)

Cold Pursuit

The Company Men

The Cookout

Cops and Robbersons

Cruising

Death Warrant

Dim Sum Funeral

Dom Hemingway

Every Secret Thing

Extortion

Fool’s Gold

Flashpoint (2007)

Gemini (2017)

Geronimo: An American Legend

Graveyard Shift

The Guilty (2021)

The Haunting (1999)

Hoodlum

The Hunter

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Iron Lady

Jennifer Eight

Jumping the Broom

Jury Duty

Kill the Irishman

The Last Face

Law Abiding Citizen

Line of Duty

Marley & Me

Nine

The Perfect Score

Piranha 3D

Piranha 3DD

Planet 51

Precious Cargo

The Promise

Regression

Rememory

Sarah’s Key

Silver Bullet

This One’s for the Ladies

The Unborn (2009)

Urge

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Vendetta (2022)

The Whole Ten Yards

The Nun (Jan. 6)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 2 (Jan. 6)

We Baby Bears Season 1F (Jan. 8)

Horrible Bosses 2 (Jan. 10)

In With the Old Season 3 (Jan. 11)

Blended (Jan. 12)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1E (Jan. 17)



HBO Programming and Premieres

The Climb Series Premiere (Jan. 12)

Velma Series Premiere (Jan. 12)

The Big Soirée (Jan. 13)

I Don’t Like Driving (Jan. 13)

The Last of Us Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

The Cabin Chronicles Season 3 (Jan. 20)

Game Theory With Bomani Jones Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 21 (Jan. 20)

YOLO: Silver Destiny Season 2 (Jan. 23)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



Must Watch

Election

I Am Not Your Negro

In the Heat of the Night

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Jan. 15)



Good Watch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Akeelah and the Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Baby Boy

Black Dynamite

Breakdown

The Devil’s Backbone

El Dorado (1967)

El Mariachi

Friday the 13th (1980)

The Gospel According to Andre

Harold and Maude

Hercules (2014) (Jan. 21)

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mean Creek

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Private Parts

Rec

Serpico

Six Degrees of Separation

The Sons of Katie Elder

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

True Grit (1969)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness (1985)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (Jan. 3)

An Officer and a Gentleman (Jan. 15)

The King’s Speech (Jan. 27)



Binge Watch

12 O’Clock High Complete Series

Dharma & Greg Complete Series

Invader Zim Complete Series



Family Watch

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Nella the Princess Knight Complete Series

Advertisement

Problematic Watch

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Dr. Jones Watch

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Should You Choose To Accept It … Watch

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible 3

Mission: Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol



Shop Watch

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop



If You’re Bored

After Earth

The Amityville Horror

Are We There Yet?

The Big Wedding

Blankman

Blue Chips

The Brady Bunch Movie

Breakin’ All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

The Butler

Clue (2011)

Downsizing

The Duchess

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

The Foot Fist Way

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays (1995)

In My Country (2005)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

The Love Guru

Love the Coopers

Mad Love (2002)

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

The Peacemaker

Poetic Justice

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout

The Running Man

School Daze

She Hate Me

Shimmer and Shine Complete Series

Three Can Play That Game

The Two Jakes

To Sir, With Love

Walking Tall (2004)

Welcome to Flatch Seasons 1–2

You Got Served

Endeavour Season 8 (Jan. 3)

Jurassic World Dominion (Jan. 6)

The Winter Palace (Jan. 8)

Snitch (Jan. 10)

The Steve Harvey Show Complete Series (Jan. 15)

Road Trip (Jan. 15)

Vengeance (Jan. 17)

Orphan: First Kill (Jan. 31)



Amazon Originals

Cosmic Love France Series Premiere (Jan. 6)

The Rig Series Premiere (Jan. 6)

Hunters Season 2 (Jan. 13)

The Test Season 2 (Jan. 13)

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Shotgun Wedding (Jan. 27)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specials

Nate Bargatze: Hello World (Jan. 31)



Must Watch

Heat

The King of Comedy (1983)

Advertisement

Good Watch

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

A League of Their Own

Predestination

The Prestige

Prometheus

Real Steel

Take Shelter

The Triplets of Belleville

Zombieland

Riotsville, USA (Jan. 12)

Paris, 13th District (Jan. 15)

Happening (Jan. 22)

Love, Gilda (Jan. 31)

Binge Watch

Are You the One? Season 8

Family Watch

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Nostalgia Watch

The Breakfast Club

Empire Records

Mummy Watch

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

If You’re Bored

3 Idiotas

The Amazing Race Seasons 3–4

America’s Next Top Model Seasons 15–16

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Beverly Hills 90210 Seasons 3–4

Black Ink Crew Seasons 1–2

The Challenge Season 20

The Company You Keep

Couples Retreat

CSI: Miami Seasons 3–4

Dante’s Peak

Gamer

The Internship

Irrational Man

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3

Kingdom Come

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Little Manhattan

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Seasons 6–7

One Fine Day

Pearl Harbor

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Proposal

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2

S.W.A.T.

Snatch

Someone Like You

Survivor Seasons 40–41

This Christmas

A Troll in Central Park

Truth

Undercover Boss Season 6

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zeroes and Ones

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (Jan. 3)

Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 4–5 (Jan. 4)

The Bachelorette Season 11 (Jan. 4)

Bromates (Jan. 6)

House of Darkness (Jan. 7)

True Things (Jan. 8)

Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 2–4 (Jan. 15)

Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 6 and 15 (Jan. 15)

Deadly Women Season 14 (Jan. 15)

A Kind of Murder (Jan. 15)

Murder Comes to Town Seasons 4–5 (Jan. 15)

One Way (Jan. 20)

Dig (Jan. 21)

The Tax Collector (Jan. 22)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 2A (Jan. 24)

The Deer King (Jan. 27)

Maneater (Jan. 27)

Baggage Claim (Jan. 31)

Voyagers (Jan. 31)



Premieres

Fantasy Island Season 2 (Jan. 3)

Will Trent Series Premiere (Jan. 4)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Series Premiere (Jan. 5)

Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog Season 3 (Jan. 7)

Alert Series Premiere (Jan. 9)

Port Protection Alaska Season 6 (Jan. 11)

Name That Tune Season 3 (Jan. 12)

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 (Jan. 18)

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Season 3 (Jan. 19)

Accused Series Premiere (Jan. 23)

The Bachelor Season 27 (Jan. 24)

The Watchful Eye Series Premiere (Jan. 31)

Hulu Original Programming

Death in the Dorms Premiere (Jan. 5)

Koala Man Series Premiere (Jan. 9)

How I Caught My Killer Series Premiere (Jan. 12)

The Drop (Jan. 13)

Web of Death Series Premiere (Jan. 19)

How I Met Your Father Season 2 (Jan. 24)

Extraordinary Series Premiere (Jan. 25)

The 1619 Project Series Premiere (Jan. 26)

Killing County Series Premiere (Jan. 26)

Specials

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling (Jan. 19)

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics (Jan. 26)