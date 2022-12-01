The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Good Watch

21 Jump Street (2012)

Coach Carter

Emily the Criminal (Dec. 7)

Prisoners (Dec. 10)

Side Effects (Dec. 18)



Family Watch

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Trolls (Dec. 19)



Nostalgia Watch

My Girl



If You’re Bored

Basketball Wives Seasons 1–2

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Love Island USA Season 3

Peppermint

Troy

Big Brother Season 10 and 14 (Dec. 2)

Supermodel Me: Revolution Season 1 (Dec. 2)

The Best of Me (Dec. 3)

Bullet Train (Dec. 3)

The Amazing Race Seasons 17 and 31 (Dec. 4)

The Hills Seasons 1 and 2 (Dec. 15)

After Ever Happy (Dec. 25)

No Escape (Dec. 26)

Netflix Programming

Dead End Series Premiere

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean The Final Episodes

The Masked Scammer

Meekah Season 1

Qala

Troll

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 (Dec. 2)

Hot Skull Series Premiere (Dec. 2)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Dec. 2)

My Unorthodox Life Season 2 (Dec. 2)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 2)

“Sr.” (Dec. 2)

Warriors of Future (Dec. 2)

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Dec. 5)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Dec. 6)

Delivery by Christmas (Dec. 6)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Dec. 6)

Burning Patience (Dec. 7)

I Hate Christmas Series Premiere (Dec. 7)

The Marriage App (Dec. 7)

The Most Beautiful Flower Series Premiere (Dec. 7)

Smiley Series Premiere (Dec. 7)

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 (Dec. 7)

The Elephant Whisperers (Dec. 8)

In Broad Daylight: The Marvarte Case (Dec. 8)

Lookism Series Premiere (Dec. 8)

CAT Series Premiere (Dec. 9)

Dragon Age: Absolution Series Premiere (Dec. 9)

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 (Dec. 9)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Dec. 9)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower Series Premiere (Dec. 9)

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Dec. 9)

Alchemy of Souls Season 1 Part 2 (Dec. 10)

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Dec. 13)

Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2 (Dec. 13)

Single’s Inferno Season 2 (Dec. 13)

Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Dec. 14)

Glitter Series Premiere (Dec. 14)

I Believe in Santa (Dec. 14)

Kangaroo Valley (Dec. 14)

The Big 4 (Dec. 15)

Sonic Prime (Dec. 15)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (Dec. 15)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Dec. 15)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Dec. 16)

Cook at All Costs Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

Dance Monsters Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

Far From Home Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

Paradise PD Part 4 (Dec. 16)

Private Lesson (Dec. 16)

The Recruit Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

A Storm for Christmas Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

Summer Job Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Dec. 16)

Trolley Series Premiere (Dec. 19)

A Not So Merry Christmas (Dec. 20)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Dec. 20)

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (Dec. 21)

Emily in Paris Season 3 (Dec. 21)

I Am a Killer Season 4 (Dec. 21)

Alice in Borderland Season 2 (Dec. 22)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (Dec. 22)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23)

Piñata Masters! Series Premiere (Dec. 23)

Daughter From Another Mother Season 3 (Dec. 25)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Dec. 25)

Time Hustler Series Premiere (Dec. 25)

Vir Das: Landing (Dec. 25)

The Witcher: Blood Origin Series Premiere (Dec. 25)

Treason Series Premiere (Dec. 26)

7 Women and a Murder (Dec. 28)

The Circle Season 5 (Dec. 28)

A Night at the Kindergarten (Dec. 28)

Stuck With You (Dec. 28)

Brown and Friends (Dec. 29)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2 (Dec. 29)

Alpha Males Series Premiere (Dec. 30)

Chicago Party Aunt Part 2 (Dec. 30)

Secrets of Summer Season 2 (Dec. 30)

White Noise (Dec. 30)

Specials

Tom Papa: What A Day! (Dec. 13)

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Dec. 27)

Best of Stand Up 2022 (Dec. 31)

HBO Max

Must Watch

3:10 to Yuma (1957)

Burn After Reading

First Reformed

Good Watch

The Children Act

De Palma

Gone Girl

Green Room

Krisha

The Maze Runner

Trumbo

Win Win

The Banshees of Inisherin (Dec. 13)

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) (Dec. 27)



Family Watch

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Blippi Wonders Season 2B (Dec. 2)

Lellobee City Farm Season 2 (Dec. 2)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Dec. 9)

Nostalgia Watch

Can’t Hardly Wait

Hook

Urban Cowboy

If You Want to Stomp the Yard

Step Up Revolution

Step Up All In

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming



If You’re Bored

10,000 B.C.

Black Sheep

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over

Friends With Benefits

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser 3: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser 4: Bloodline

Hellraiser 5: Inferno

Hellraiser 6: Deader

A Hollywood Christmas

Into the Forest

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

My Fellow Americans

The Purge: Anarchy

Redemption

Reindeer Games

The Sea of Trees

Small Town Crime

Street Kings

The Tomorrow Man

Two Can Play That Game

¡Viva Maestro!

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (Dec. 2)

Amsterdam (Dec. 6)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World Season 1 (Dec. 13)

Selling the Hamptons (Dec. 14)

Serving the Hamptons (Dec. 14)

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again (Dec. 14)

Trixie Motel (Dec. 14)



HBO Programming and Premieres

Branson Series Premiere

Gossip Girl Season 2

Paradise (Paraíso) Season 2

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker

Sort Of Season 2

Under the Stars (Dec. 4)

His Dark Materials Season 3 (Dec. 5)

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo Series Premiere (Dec. 6)

Doom Patrol Season 4 (Dec. 8)

South Side Season 3 (Dec. 8)

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (Dec. 10)

Jugada Peligrosa (Dec. 15)

Ranch to Table Season 3 (Dec. 16)

The Head Season 2 (Dec. 22)

I Hate Suzie Season 2 (Dec. 22)

Family Dinner Season 3 (Dec. 23)

The Established Home Season 2 (Dec. 30)

This Place Rules (Dec. 30)

Specials

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice (Dec. 6)

Bugs Bunny Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights (Dec. 6)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree/The Snowman Scarecrow (Dec. 6)

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition (Dec. 9)

Adult Swim Yule Log (Dec. 12)

Martin: The Reunion Special (Dec. 16)

Must Watch

The Ring (2002)

Thelma & Louise

The Quiet Man



Good Watch

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Basic Instinct

Capote

Cloverfield

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eight Men Out

Heist

I Wish

Igby Goes Down

Kingpin

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Ordinary People

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

The Proposal

The Pursuit of Happyness

Saturday Night Fever

Superbad

Thief

To Catch a Thief

True Grit (1969)

La La Land (Dec. 8)

The Black Phone (Dec. 13)



Binge Watch

Chuck Seasons 1–5 (Dec. 30)



Family Watch

Hotel Transylvania

Muppets From Space

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Teen Titans Seasons 1–5 (Dec. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Pet Sematary (1989)

Zoolander



If You’re Bored

2 Days in New York

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Breaking News Season 2

Case 39

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow

Dead Again

The Doors

Eat Pray Love

Elizabethtown

Escape From L.A.

Head of State

The Honeymooners

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Letters to Juliet

The Man in the Iron Mask

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Never Back Down

Nine Lives

NYPD Blue Seasons 1–12

Push

Tower Heist

The Vow (2012)

Walking Tall

Young Sherlock Holmes

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

A Unicorn for Christmas (Dec. 3)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (Dec. 5)

A Lot Like Christmas (Dec. 6)

The Three Wise Men vs. Santa (Dec. 9)

The Shack (Dec. 10)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (Dec. 13)

About Fate (Dec. 16)

Unexpectedly Expecting (Dec. 16)

When Hope Calls Christmas (Dec. 20)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Dec. 29)

Justice League Action Season 1 (Dec. 30)

The Mysteries of Laura Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 30)

Trial & Error Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 30)



Amazon Originals

The Peripheral (Dec. 2)

Riches (Dec. 2)

Three Pines (Dec. 2)

Your Christmas or Mine? (Dec. 2)

The Bad Guy (Dec. 8)

Hawa (Dec. 9)

Something From Tiffany’s (Dec. 9)

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (Dec. 13)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 5 (Dec. 16)

Nanny (Dec. 16)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 (Dec. 21)

Wildcat (Dec. 30)

Good Watch

Awakenings

Barney’s Version

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Dave Chapelle’s Block Party

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Liar, Liar

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Rider

The Royal Tenenbaums

Wall Street (1987)

Huda’s Salon (Dec. 3)

Blackfish (Dec. 12)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Dec. 19)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (Dec. 26)

Blade Runner 2049 (Dec. 26)

Enough Said (Dec. 31)

Binge Watch

Project Runway Seasons 10–13

Family Watch

Rio

Christopher Nolan Watch (With Subtitles)

Batman Begins (Dec. 12)

The Dark Knight (Dec. 12)

The Dark Knight Rises (Dec. 12)

Dunkirk (Dec. 12)

Inception (Dec. 12)

Insomnia (Dec. 12)

Nostalgia Watch

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Final Destination Watch

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Final Destination 5

If You Want to Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming



If You’re Bored

Anger Management

Bachelor Party Vegas

Banyana Season 1

Being Julia

Big Brother Seasons 3 and 7

Bleach Seasons 1–26

Brothers

A Chance for Christmas

Christine

The Da Vinci Code

Epic Movie

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Floribama Shore Seasons 1–2

Good Kids

The Good Witch of Christmas

Hancock

The Happening

I, Frankenstein

I’m Glad It’s Christmas

Love Island US Seasons 1–3

Machine Gun Preacher

Marmaduke

Never Back Down

Only You

Pathfinder

Picture Perfect

Pulling Strings

The Real World Seasons 3 and 30

The Scout

Siesta Key Seasons 1–2

This Christmas

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Witless Protection

American Carnage (Dec. 2)

Gone in the Night (Dec. 2)

The Night House (Dec. 8)

Proximity (Dec. 8)

Fate of a Sport (Dec. 9)

My Favorite Girlfriend (Dec. 9)

White Elephant (Dec. 9)

Offseason (Dec. 10)

Retrograde (Dec. 11)

Rogue (Dec. 11)

360 (Dec. 15)

Braxton Family Values Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 15)

Bridezillas Seasons 10–11 (Dec. 15)

The First 48 Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)

The Food That Built the World Season 3 (Dec. 15)

Growing Up Hip Hop Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 15)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 15)

The Hunt For the Versace Killer Season 1 (Dec. 15)

I Survived a Serial Killer Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Life Partners (Dec. 15)

Love at First Sight (Dec. 15)

Mama June: From Not to Hot Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Seasons 4–5 and 7–8 (Dec. 15)

Married at First Sight Season 14 (Dec. 15)

Million Dollar Matchmaker Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)

Secrets of Playboy Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Waterfront House Hunting Season 1 (Dec. 15)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Collide (Dec. 16)

I Love My Dad (Dec. 16)

The Legend of Molly Johnson (Dec. 18)

Paranoia (Dec. 19)

The Torch (Dec. 19)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (Dec. 20)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Seasons 1 Episodes 1–12 (Dec. 21)

Mack + Rita (Dec. 23)

Sharp Stick (Dec. 23)

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream (Dec. 24)

Mfkz (Dec. 25)

Last Looks (Dec. 26)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episodes 1–12 (Dec. 27)

Delia’s Gone (Dec. 30)

Into the Deep (2022) (Dec. 30)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (Dec. 30)

Runner Runner (Dec. 31)



Premieres

CMA Country Christmas Special Premiere (Dec. 9)

Kindred Series Premiere (Dec. 13)

A Very Backstreet Holiday Special Premiere (Dec. 15)

Hulu Original Programming

Darby and the Dead (Dec. 2)

Back in the Groove Series Premiere (Dec. 5)

Connect Series Premiere (Dec. 7)

It’s A Wonderful Binge (Dec. 9)

The Mighty Ones Season 4 (Dec. 9)

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game Complete Series (Dec. 14)

Big Bet Series Premiere (Dec. 21)

Letterkenny Season 11 (Dec. 26)

Specials

Housebroken Special Holiday Episodes (Dec. 5)

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light Special (Dec. 15)

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Special (Dec. 15)

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons (Dec. 15)

Freddie Mercury Special (Dec. 15)

Guns N’ Roses Special (Dec. 15)

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas Special (Dec. 15)

The Private Voice of Hitler Special (Dec. 15)

Third Reich: The Fall Special (Dec. 15)

Inside Airport Lost & Found Special Premiere (Dec. 24)

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (Dec. 25)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022 (Dec. 31)