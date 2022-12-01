The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
21 Jump Street (2012)
Coach Carter
Emily the Criminal (Dec. 7)
Prisoners (Dec. 10)
Side Effects (Dec. 18)
Family Watch
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Trolls (Dec. 19)
Nostalgia Watch
My Girl
If You’re Bored
Basketball Wives Seasons 1–2
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 1
The Happytime Murders
Love Island USA Season 3
Peppermint
Troy
Big Brother Season 10 and 14 (Dec. 2)
Supermodel Me: Revolution Season 1 (Dec. 2)
The Best of Me (Dec. 3)
Bullet Train (Dec. 3)
The Amazing Race Seasons 17 and 31 (Dec. 4)
The Hills Seasons 1 and 2 (Dec. 15)
After Ever Happy (Dec. 25)
No Escape (Dec. 26)
Netflix Programming
Dead End Series Premiere
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean The Final Episodes
The Masked Scammer
Meekah Season 1
Qala
Troll
Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 (Dec. 2)
Hot Skull Series Premiere (Dec. 2)
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Dec. 2)
My Unorthodox Life Season 2 (Dec. 2)
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 2)
“Sr.” (Dec. 2)
Warriors of Future (Dec. 2)
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Dec. 5)
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Dec. 6)
Delivery by Christmas (Dec. 6)
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Dec. 6)
Burning Patience (Dec. 7)
I Hate Christmas Series Premiere (Dec. 7)
The Marriage App (Dec. 7)
The Most Beautiful Flower Series Premiere (Dec. 7)
Smiley Series Premiere (Dec. 7)
Too Hot to Handle Season 4 (Dec. 7)
The Elephant Whisperers (Dec. 8)
In Broad Daylight: The Marvarte Case (Dec. 8)
Lookism Series Premiere (Dec. 8)
CAT Series Premiere (Dec. 9)
Dragon Age: Absolution Series Premiere (Dec. 9)
Dream Home Makeover Season 4 (Dec. 9)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Dec. 9)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower Series Premiere (Dec. 9)
Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Dec. 9)
Alchemy of Souls Season 1 Part 2 (Dec. 10)
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Dec. 13)
Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2 (Dec. 13)
Single’s Inferno Season 2 (Dec. 13)
Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Dec. 14)
Glitter Series Premiere (Dec. 14)
I Believe in Santa (Dec. 14)
Kangaroo Valley (Dec. 14)
The Big 4 (Dec. 15)
Sonic Prime (Dec. 15)
Violet Evergarden: Recollections (Dec. 15)
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Dec. 15)
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Dec. 16)
Cook at All Costs Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
Dance Monsters Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
Far From Home Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
Paradise PD Part 4 (Dec. 16)
Private Lesson (Dec. 16)
The Recruit Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
A Storm for Christmas Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
Summer Job Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Dec. 16)
Trolley Series Premiere (Dec. 19)
A Not So Merry Christmas (Dec. 20)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Dec. 20)
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (Dec. 21)
Emily in Paris Season 3 (Dec. 21)
I Am a Killer Season 4 (Dec. 21)
Alice in Borderland Season 2 (Dec. 22)
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (Dec. 22)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23)
Piñata Masters! Series Premiere (Dec. 23)
Daughter From Another Mother Season 3 (Dec. 25)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Dec. 25)
Time Hustler Series Premiere (Dec. 25)
Vir Das: Landing (Dec. 25)
The Witcher: Blood Origin Series Premiere (Dec. 25)
Treason Series Premiere (Dec. 26)
7 Women and a Murder (Dec. 28)
The Circle Season 5 (Dec. 28)
A Night at the Kindergarten (Dec. 28)
Stuck With You (Dec. 28)
Brown and Friends (Dec. 29)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2 (Dec. 29)
Alpha Males Series Premiere (Dec. 30)
Chicago Party Aunt Part 2 (Dec. 30)
Secrets of Summer Season 2 (Dec. 30)
White Noise (Dec. 30)
Specials
Tom Papa: What A Day! (Dec. 13)
Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Dec. 27)
Best of Stand Up 2022 (Dec. 31)
HBO Max
Must Watch
3:10 to Yuma (1957)
Burn After Reading
First Reformed
Good Watch
The Children Act
De Palma
Gone Girl
Green Room
Krisha
The Maze Runner
Trumbo
Win Win
The Banshees of Inisherin (Dec. 13)
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) (Dec. 27)
Family Watch
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Blippi Wonders Season 2B (Dec. 2)
Lellobee City Farm Season 2 (Dec. 2)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Dec. 9)
Nostalgia Watch
Can’t Hardly Wait
Hook
Urban Cowboy
If You Want to Stomp the Yard
Step Up Revolution
Step Up All In
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
If You’re Bored
10,000 B.C.
Black Sheep
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over
Friends With Benefits
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser 3: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser 4: Bloodline
Hellraiser 5: Inferno
Hellraiser 6: Deader
A Hollywood Christmas
Into the Forest
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
My Fellow Americans
The Purge: Anarchy
Redemption
Reindeer Games
The Sea of Trees
Small Town Crime
Street Kings
The Tomorrow Man
Two Can Play That Game
¡Viva Maestro!
Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (Dec. 2)
Amsterdam (Dec. 6)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World Season 1 (Dec. 13)
Selling the Hamptons (Dec. 14)
Serving the Hamptons (Dec. 14)
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again (Dec. 14)
Trixie Motel (Dec. 14)
HBO Programming and Premieres
Branson Series Premiere
Gossip Girl Season 2
Paradise (Paraíso) Season 2
Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker
Sort Of Season 2
Under the Stars (Dec. 4)
His Dark Materials Season 3 (Dec. 5)
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo Series Premiere (Dec. 6)
Doom Patrol Season 4 (Dec. 8)
South Side Season 3 (Dec. 8)
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (Dec. 10)
Jugada Peligrosa (Dec. 15)
Ranch to Table Season 3 (Dec. 16)
The Head Season 2 (Dec. 22)
I Hate Suzie Season 2 (Dec. 22)
Family Dinner Season 3 (Dec. 23)
The Established Home Season 2 (Dec. 30)
This Place Rules (Dec. 30)
Specials
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice (Dec. 6)
Bugs Bunny Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights (Dec. 6)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree/The Snowman Scarecrow (Dec. 6)
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition (Dec. 9)
Adult Swim Yule Log (Dec. 12)
Martin: The Reunion Special (Dec. 16)
Prime Video
Must Watch
The Ring (2002)
Thelma & Louise
The Quiet Man
Good Watch
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Basic Instinct
Capote
Cloverfield
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Eight Men Out
Heist
I Wish
Igby Goes Down
Kingpin
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Ordinary People
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
The Proposal
The Pursuit of Happyness
Saturday Night Fever
Superbad
Thief
To Catch a Thief
True Grit (1969)
La La Land (Dec. 8)
The Black Phone (Dec. 13)
Binge Watch
Chuck Seasons 1–5 (Dec. 30)
Family Watch
Hotel Transylvania
Muppets From Space
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Teen Titans Seasons 1–5 (Dec. 30)
Nostalgia Watch
Pet Sematary (1989)
Zoolander
If You’re Bored
2 Days in New York
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Breaking News Season 2
Case 39
The Cave (2005)
The Day After Tomorrow
Dead Again
The Doors
Eat Pray Love
Elizabethtown
Escape From L.A.
Head of State
The Honeymooners
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Letters to Juliet
The Man in the Iron Mask
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Never Back Down
Nine Lives
NYPD Blue Seasons 1–12
Push
Tower Heist
The Vow (2012)
Walking Tall
Young Sherlock Holmes
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
A Unicorn for Christmas (Dec. 3)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (Dec. 5)
A Lot Like Christmas (Dec. 6)
The Three Wise Men vs. Santa (Dec. 9)
The Shack (Dec. 10)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (Dec. 13)
About Fate (Dec. 16)
Unexpectedly Expecting (Dec. 16)
When Hope Calls Christmas (Dec. 20)
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Dec. 29)
Justice League Action Season 1 (Dec. 30)
The Mysteries of Laura Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 30)
Trial & Error Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 30)
Amazon Originals
The Peripheral (Dec. 2)
Riches (Dec. 2)
Three Pines (Dec. 2)
Your Christmas or Mine? (Dec. 2)
The Bad Guy (Dec. 8)
Hawa (Dec. 9)
Something From Tiffany’s (Dec. 9)
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (Dec. 13)
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 5 (Dec. 16)
Nanny (Dec. 16)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 (Dec. 21)
Wildcat (Dec. 30)
Hulu
Good Watch
Awakenings
Barney’s Version
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Dave Chapelle’s Block Party
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Liar, Liar
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Rider
The Royal Tenenbaums
Wall Street (1987)
Huda’s Salon (Dec. 3)
Blackfish (Dec. 12)
Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Dec. 19)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (Dec. 26)
Blade Runner 2049 (Dec. 26)
Enough Said (Dec. 31)
Binge Watch
Project Runway Seasons 10–13
Family Watch
Rio
Christopher Nolan Watch (With Subtitles)
Batman Begins (Dec. 12)
The Dark Knight (Dec. 12)
The Dark Knight Rises (Dec. 12)
Dunkirk (Dec. 12)
Inception (Dec. 12)
Insomnia (Dec. 12)
Nostalgia Watch
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Final Destination Watch
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Final Destination 5
If You Want to Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
If You’re Bored
Anger Management
Bachelor Party Vegas
Banyana Season 1
Being Julia
Big Brother Seasons 3 and 7
Bleach Seasons 1–26
Brothers
A Chance for Christmas
Christine
The Da Vinci Code
Epic Movie
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Floribama Shore Seasons 1–2
Good Kids
The Good Witch of Christmas
Hancock
The Happening
I, Frankenstein
I’m Glad It’s Christmas
Love Island US Seasons 1–3
Machine Gun Preacher
Marmaduke
Never Back Down
Only You
Pathfinder
Picture Perfect
Pulling Strings
The Real World Seasons 3 and 30
The Scout
Siesta Key Seasons 1–2
This Christmas
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Witless Protection
American Carnage (Dec. 2)
Gone in the Night (Dec. 2)
The Night House (Dec. 8)
Proximity (Dec. 8)
Fate of a Sport (Dec. 9)
My Favorite Girlfriend (Dec. 9)
White Elephant (Dec. 9)
Offseason (Dec. 10)
Retrograde (Dec. 11)
Rogue (Dec. 11)
360 (Dec. 15)
Braxton Family Values Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 15)
Bridezillas Seasons 10–11 (Dec. 15)
The First 48 Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)
The Food That Built the World Season 3 (Dec. 15)
Growing Up Hip Hop Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 15)
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 15)
The Hunt For the Versace Killer Season 1 (Dec. 15)
I Survived a Serial Killer Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Life Partners (Dec. 15)
Love at First Sight (Dec. 15)
Mama June: From Not to Hot Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Seasons 4–5 and 7–8 (Dec. 15)
Married at First Sight Season 14 (Dec. 15)
Million Dollar Matchmaker Seasons 1–2 (Dec. 15)
Secrets of Playboy Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Secrets of the Chippendale Murders Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Waterfront House Hunting Season 1 (Dec. 15)
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Collide (Dec. 16)
I Love My Dad (Dec. 16)
The Legend of Molly Johnson (Dec. 18)
Paranoia (Dec. 19)
The Torch (Dec. 19)
Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (Dec. 20)
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Seasons 1 Episodes 1–12 (Dec. 21)
Mack + Rita (Dec. 23)
Sharp Stick (Dec. 23)
Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream (Dec. 24)
Mfkz (Dec. 25)
Last Looks (Dec. 26)
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episodes 1–12 (Dec. 27)
Delia’s Gone (Dec. 30)
Into the Deep (2022) (Dec. 30)
The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (Dec. 30)
Runner Runner (Dec. 31)
Premieres
CMA Country Christmas Special Premiere (Dec. 9)
Kindred Series Premiere (Dec. 13)
A Very Backstreet Holiday Special Premiere (Dec. 15)
Hulu Original Programming
Darby and the Dead (Dec. 2)
Back in the Groove Series Premiere (Dec. 5)
Connect Series Premiere (Dec. 7)
It’s A Wonderful Binge (Dec. 9)
The Mighty Ones Season 4 (Dec. 9)
Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game Complete Series (Dec. 14)
Big Bet Series Premiere (Dec. 21)
Letterkenny Season 11 (Dec. 26)
Specials
Housebroken Special Holiday Episodes (Dec. 5)
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light Special (Dec. 15)
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Special (Dec. 15)
Class of 1975: Gene Simmons (Dec. 15)
Freddie Mercury Special (Dec. 15)
Guns N’ Roses Special (Dec. 15)
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas Special (Dec. 15)
The Private Voice of Hitler Special (Dec. 15)
Third Reich: The Fall Special (Dec. 15)
Inside Airport Lost & Found Special Premiere (Dec. 24)
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (Dec. 25)
New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022 (Dec. 31)