Dear Bilge, David, and Beatrice,

Each year I lead Slate’s Movie Club, our year-end conversation about the year in film, and each year I find the toughest Movie Club post to write is this first one. I guess that’s because, in the moment of hush before our discussion gets going, it feels like a reach to look back through a whole year in movies and try to discern patterns in that roiling churn of titles. Squinting through the mist at some of the big late-winter releases—Jackass Forever! The Batman! After Yang! Cyrano! All movies I saw and enjoyed early in 2022!—at first only activates my crow’s feet. But with the perspective lent by twelve months and hundreds of movies, I start to see secret affinities: not in authorial intent or style or, obviously, subject matter, but in their shared focus on the intersections of personal and cultural history, the passage of time and the passing of the torch. We critics love to trash Hollywood’s fixation with recycled IP, but there’s a certain magic in the fact that an 83-year-old comic book character and a 125-year-old French play originally written in rhymed couplets are still providing fodder for vibrant 21st-century storytelling. Or for that matter, the fact that Yang, the all-too-mortal robot nanny played by Justin H. Min in Kogonada’s elliptical arthouse drama, shares a fraught relationship to aging with the Jackass franchise’s long-suffering but far from indestructible Johnny Knoxville.

Here’s my Top 15 list, which includes a mix of brand new stories about humans and donkeys and, yes, a little recycled IP:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

A Couple

Decision to Leave

EO

The Eternal Daughter

The Fabelmans

Happening

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Saint Omer

Tár

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Some of the longest-anticipated, most-hyped releases of this year turned out to be disappointments, none more so for me than Jordan Peele’s virtuosic but stubbornly opaque Nope. (I know David put this one on his ten-best list, and I’d love to hear more from him about it.) When I say I walked out of Nope feeling obscurely deflated, it isn’t because Peele’s chops as a filmmaker left anything to be desired. With every movie he makes, the scope of his ambition and the size of his talent grows clearer. Nope is a ferocious indictment of the institution it chronicles in not-so-loving detail: the entertainment industrial complex, encompassing not only Spielberg-style action filmmaking but network TV sitcoms, arty documentaries, advertising, and even theme parks. Peele devotes the movie’s first hour to establishing how these parts of the Hollywood ecosystem exist in mutually beneficial if unethical harmony, then smashes his own meticulous worldbuilding to bits with the entrance of a one-of-a-kind sci-fi villain. Or is that sentient and hungry spaceship, like Jaws’ great white shark, merely a neutral force of nature, a being out of its element trying its best to survive?

So far, so great—the first hour-plus of Nope dangled the promise it would be the smartest and most daring movie I’d see all year. But for all the clever design and skillful editing of those climactic chase sequences, I walked out unclear on how the suspense of the final act was meant to resolve the crisscrossing thematic threads so intricately woven into the first half. Are Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer’s hustling sibling filmmakers wrong or right to move heaven and earth to capture what footage they do of that marvelously imagined flying people eater? Have they exited the cycle of trauma their show-business-adjacent family has been trapped in for generations, or only displaced it onto a new extraterrestrial victim? For that matter—to get in the weeds about my lasting puzzlement—what was that floating tennis shoe in the flashback all about?? After two viewings, I’m still not sure what Nope is trying to say about the complicity of media creators and audiences in the image machine’s perpetuation of exploitative violence, and I’m not satisfied with a “Hey, it’s ambiguous!” punt. Some movies start out with so much potential that their third-act unraveling occasions an almost physical pang. I would be thrilled to be wrong about Nope, so whoever here walked out of it in the same state of excitement I went in with, please step in and set me straight.

Other big releases this year from established and emerging auteurs were memorable not for their bold swings-and-misses but for how much the swing itself sucked: Alex Garland’s doltish Men, Olivia Wilde’s jumbled Don’t Worry Darling, David O. Russell’s inert Amsterdam, and Darren Aronofsky’s mawkish The Whale all fell, for me, into the category of “atrociously bad film I wish never to think of again.” So, in a more pernicious way, did Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, a movie that struck me as merely chaotic and tasteless when I first saw it in September, but that has aged worse than expected, congealing in my memory into a rancid misogynist lump. Beatrice, as the writer among us who’s the closest to a film historian rather than a critic writing week-to-week on new releases (in addition to your year-end list, you also published a great list of first-time viewings of classic films going back to the silent era), you are someone whose perspective I’d love to hear on Dominik’s elaborately stage-managed resurrection of a fictionalized and victimized Marilyn Monroe.

Bilge, your 10-best list for the year is a smorgasbord of international offerings well outside the usual Hollywood menu. What can you tell us about the Croatian coming-of-age drama Murina, the Iranian meta-movie No Bears, or the French political thriller Athena, a movie you write about with stirring passion? And how does an all-American fist-pumper like Top Gun: Maverick, one of the few films on your list that’s also on mine, end up among your most memorable cinematic experiences in a year so full of art-house tours de force? When you decided to place that broad-as-a-barn crowd-pleaser among nine less ubiquitous films, did you, like me, take a moment to ask yourself how much of your affection for it could be chalked up to nostalgia for a vanishing era of movie stars and big-screen event pictures? And did you then, like me, make the considered decision to proclaim its radness anyway?

Before I hand the mic over, thanks to all of you for agreeing to be part of the conversation this year. Beatrice and David are two critics who have never participated before and whose voices I’m delighted to have in the mix, while Bilge is basically the scarecrow to my Movie-Club Dorothy. He’s also up next in this year’s lineup, so Bilge, please link arms and skip on with me to the next stop along the road.

Fist-pumpingly,

Dana

