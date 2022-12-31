The Stop-Motion Tchotchke Who Made Me Want to Be a Better Person

In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Club kids,

I’ve always been a traveler who at the last minute considers extending my return ticket by one day. There is still that one museum to see, that café to try with a local friend before you board your flight home. That’s how I’m feeling about the end of Movie Club this year, with you three playing the role of the local friend. Couldn’t Bilge and I sling the hash on The Whale just a little, as a treat? (I could do my riff on how, for a suicidally lonely shut-in, Brendan Fraser’s doomed Charlie does impressively brisk traffic in doorbell-ringing visitors. It’s a wonder the Avon Lady and Saturday Night Live’s Land Shark don’t drop in for a call.)

We’ve all touched on one common truth this week from a variety of angles: The way new movies get released and discovered and discussed has changed, abruptly and irrevocably, in a very short space of time, a state of affairs which makes the chance to come together for a roundtable conversation like this all the more pleasurable and meaningful. We used to pick apart films on the way out of the theater, down the escalator to the lobby, and on the walk to the parking lot or the train. This year, watching as often as not at home, I sometimes sat with the memory of a movie for weeks if not months before I found myself in the presence of someone else who had both seen it and had the time and desire to chew it over.

Maybe that’s why my single fondest movie memory from this year involves a film watched with side by side in the theater with a good friend. It’s the same movie Mrs. ‘Arris loved so much: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate’s sui generis stop-motion animation about a sentient one-inch tall tchotchke living in the hidden corners of a human-sized house. Marcel is a character Slate and Fleischer-Camp created together in 2010 as a marital in-joke that then became a viral YouTube sensation. As longtime Jenny Slate fans with fond if fuzzy memories of the original Marcel videos, my friend and I were intrigued, if dubious, at the idea of the creators, now divorced, coming back together 12 year later to spin those minimalist shorts out into a full-length feature. We certainly didn’t count on both of us rolling out of the movie in tears, convinced we had seen not just what would likely be one of our favorite movies of the year (it was only June), but an unforeseeably profound meditation on loneliness, divorce, dementia, exile, and grief.

Marcel the Shell has the courage of its convictions: With the naïve forthrightness of its hero, it trusts its audience to accept the rules of a world where makeup compacts can be beds or hollowed-out tennis balls cars, and where a mollusk casing with one googly eye and a pair of pink doll shoes can fulfill his dream of appearing as a guest on 60 Minutes. Though it’s filled with wonderful passages of visual whimsy, Marcel the Shell is never twee or merely cute to look at. It feels like a film born from a hard-to-maintain spirit of playfulness and freedom (though the logistics of combining lightly digitized stop-motion miniature animation with live actors must have been a real bitch). At any rate, that was the spirit in which the movie arrived to my friend and me.

Even after our post-show conversation, we continued texting about the movie in the days following, remarking on how we had never expected to be so involved with and, in the end, weirdly inspired by the travails of a fictional personified shell. Marcel, in a way, left us wanting to be better people: more alive and attentive as critics, more risk-taking as writers, kinder and more open to the world around us as family members and friends. I hope it’s not too cringingly sincere to wrap up this year’s Movie Club by declaring: That’s the spirit I hope we can all start the New Year with, movie-wise and (to quote the greatest New Year’s Eve movie of all time) otherwise-wise.

Skiiing away on the toenails of a man,

Dana

