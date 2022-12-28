I’ve Watched This Wild French Fever Dream Five Times, and I’ve Never Made It Through the Final Credits. I Love It.

In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Dear Dana, Beatrice, and David,

Ahh, so much to write about!

Dana, I found The Black Phone wanting, but it’s pretty much been a constant in my life ever since it came out, because my 13-year-old son is a huge fan. Really, it’s become one of his favorite movies of all time—I think the kids-in-peril storyline both troubles and fascinates him, and he’s also captivated by the period aspects. I had been hesitant about taking him to see it, because I didn’t know if he’d respond to horror in general. And then he sat there in his seat, squirming and jumping and leaning over to whisper-yell at me throughout the movie. He loved it. It’s actually turned him into a bit of a horror nut. (We’re very excited about the upcoming release of M3gan over here.) Every once in a while, he’ll ask me if my (middling) opinion on it has changed. It hasn’t really, though to be fair, I did think Derrickson’s film had its moments, and the child actors were amazing, particularly Madeleine McGraw as the protagonist’s sister. (I sort of wanted more of her storyline, in fact.) And in a year of dispiriting news about theaters, I was happy to see The Black Phone do well, a situation that’s activated my inner studio magnate while considering the success of several other horror films I didn’t quite love this year. I had my issues with Smile, too, but I’m glad it was a hit. The Scream remake was dreadful, but it made money—great! [chomps on cigar]

I’m lucky that I got to see a lot of these movies in actual theaters, with actual paying audiences; the vibe was totally different than screenings filled with scribbling, scoffing critics like myself. Why are horror movies proving so resilient in an age when so many other movies are getting hammered at the box office? I agree with Sam that I’m far more likely to find something scary when I see it in a theater. At home I have too much control over the film, and part of the horror experience involves losing control, even feeling a little helpless. (I wrote about this once.) And there’s a subconscious sense of menace, a certain unpredictability, when you watch a horror movie somewhere far from home. Guillermo del Toro had a good line recently, in an interview he did with James Cameron: “TV is a housebroken pet, and cinema is a goddamn lion in the garden.” A goddamn lion in the garden. I think horror taps particularly well into that notion of the wild, the dangerous, the unknowable. Yes, even bad horror.

I want to get back to Beatrice’s wonderful prompt from earlier, which really made me wonder: What film from 2022 felt like something genuinely different? It actually stumped me for a couple of days. Of course, almost every movie on my list is “different” in some way, whether it’s Athena, or Everything Everywhere All At Once, or, frankly, Blonde. But in terms of actually expanding the limits of what might be possible on film—that’s a question worth pondering.

One 2022 release that I would argue was like nothing I’d ever seen before is a title that’s actually on Beatrice’s Top Ten list: Gaspar Noé’s Lux Æterna, which finally got a theatrical run this year after premiering at a raucous midnight screening at Cannes in 2019. Lux Æterna utilizes a split-screen frame to explore the chaos of a movie set. The fictional movie in question is being directed by the actress Béatrice Dalle (played by, naturally, Béatrice Dalle), and it stars Charlotte Gainsbourg (played by Charlotte Gainsbourg). It opens with the two of them talking about witchcraft and about ghastly experiences they’ve had in the industry. (Most of the film was improvised from a three-sentence description, so I have no idea if any of the stories they’re telling are true.) It then gradually spins out of control as various sleazebags drift through the set, each craven character undermining the picture in their own way.

As a story, it’s not much. It doesn’t even really make any sense. The whole thing apparently started off as a 12-minute short Noé was going to make for the fashion label Saint Laurent, and then it just got bigger and bigger and stranger and stranger. The final film is 50 minutes long, but it still feels like 12, and you sort of have to see it to believe it. There are allusions to Häxan and Dreyer and Dostoevsky, purposefully kitschy Christ imagery, a couple of #MeToo-esque moments, and a general aura of utter ruination. The last section, in which Gainsbourg is abandoned on the cross while everyone screams and the set falls apart (an allusion to Pier Paolo Pasolini’s short “La Ricotta,” I assume), is dominated by strobing lights pretty much designed to drive you screaming from the theater. I’ve seen Lux Æterna maybe five times and I’ve never made it through the end credits. But I love it to death.

Split screen is nothing new, of course, and directors like Brian De Palma are masters at using the format for big sequences. But the feature-length narrative split-screen movie has a more uneven history, because all too often such films have felt like dry, formal exercises, or awkward solutions to profound production challenges. I was there way back in 2000 for the world premiere of Mike Figgis’s Timecode, which divided the screen into four quadrants to tell its story—and boy, what a bold, terrible, boringly innovative experiment that was. I think only a true madman like Noé can properly pull off this conceit, because he is at once a devotee of audience delirium (which means he’s willing to try anything, and isn’t afraid of occasionally alienating his viewer) and an exacting director (which means he will always make sure that what’s onscreen is totally compelling). In every Noé film there is this gnawing feeling that something absolutely awful is about to happen, and it usually does. The split-screen approach is perfect for this idea; your eyes dart around for clues, for premonitions, like someone watching surveillance footage of an unknown crime. Like the man says: a goddamn lion in the garden.

Noé’s other film this year, Vortex, a portrait of an elderly couple dealing with the wife’s dementia and the husband’s increasing frailty, also utilized a split screen, presenting a formal correlative to the characters’ cognitive and physical declines. Vortex was brutal, but it also struck me as the director’s most personal film to date. It was inspired by his mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, but also by an illness two years ago that almost killed Noé himself. However, one doesn’t need to know all that to discern the terrifying tenderness at the heart of the picture: Through his stylistic approach, Noé transfers the anxiety of his characters onto his viewer, and it’s clear that he feels in his bones every single horrifying moment.

I realize this is not the first Movie Club in which I’ve spent an ill-advised chunk of my allotted time praising Gaspar Noé’s genius, but I can’t help it. This was a big year for him. Vortex was on my Top 25 list (it just missed the Top 10), and Lux Æterna might have had a slot, too, if I hadn’t decided it didn’t quite count as a feature.

But on the subject of films that seemed to expand our sense of the possible, I must also mention another 2022 work I didn’t include on my list. In April, Wu Tsang’s neo-silent Moby Dick; or the Whale played the New York performance space the Shed for three days, with a live orchestra. I didn’t get to attend the event, due to an unfortunate ticketing snafu, so I had to make do with a measly screener. (This is also partly why it didn’t make my list. Tsang’s background is in performance and installation art, and Moby Dick is part of a bigger, multi-disciplinary project that incorporates a video installation, a sound installation, and a VR adaptation, none of which I’ve seen.)

Moby Dick is an adaptation/interpretation of Herman Melville’s novel that takes fragments of the tale and reimagines them (or, in some cases, merely re-presents them) as a dreamy, surreal, queer fantasia. “Call me Ishmael” now becomes what Ishmael says to Queequeg in the morning after their first, intimate night in bed. It’s a hell of a thing! Tsang expertly utilizes the rudimentary effects and alien-to-us performance styles of silent film to create something utterly captivating. There are elements of dance movie, stage play, VR walkthrough, and installation art to it, and in turning the most canonical of Great American Novels into something that is constantly slipping between genres, forms, media, and moods, Tsang creates a work of art that embodies the transformative nature of identity.

That’s a fancy way of saying that while Melville’s Moby Dick is a fairly familiar story to me, I walked out of Tsang’s Moby Dick (well, turned off my TV) wondering what belonged to Melville, what belonged to Tsang, and what belonged to my own imagination. I find it interesting that a National Review piece recently took readers and scholars to task for queer readings of Herman Melville’s work. (Something’s in the air, I guess.) The writer presented this phenomenon as an example of how the “Death of the Author” now allows people to inject their own “immoral” politics into works of great literature. What’s funny about that, I suppose, is that queer readings of Melville have been around for a very long time—it’s not some provocation cooked up by the modern Right’s favorite generational bogeyperson, the Woke Millennial—and it’s grounded in close readings of the work, not some vaporous desire to speak one’s own truth to institutional power or whatever. In the case of Melville, this isn’t the death of the author, but rather his resurrection. That said, I’m sure Wu Tsang’s Moby Dick, a silent art dance film made by a trans artist, would probably make these folks’ heads explode.

So, uh…big year for whales, am I right?

Thar she blows,

Bilge

