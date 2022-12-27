In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Dear Colleagues,

David, when you mentioned the startling number of new releases this year that took as their explicit theme the violence of moviemaking, you served me up the very pitch I was hoping to hit. To take just one example, Nope rests on the premise that Hollywood has depended since its inception on the uncredited and often unpaid work of creators of color. In striving to capture a tabloid-ready image of the UFO that stalks their SoCal horse farm, O.J. and Emerald, the siblings played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, are acting both out of economic necessity—they need cash to save their family business—and, in Em’s case, out of a desire to break into show business as something more than a docile supplier of docile livestock. True to its title, Nope tells the story of its heroes’ stubborn and somehow noble refusal to accept the state of the world as a given.

Steven Spielberg’s childhood alter ego Sam Fabelman makes Super-8 films that show their subjects sides of themselves they might prefer not to see, either because the images on screen are too truthful or too falsely flattering, as is the case with the bully who gets a passive-aggressive glow-up in Sam’s home movie of their senior-year beach picnic. That film-within-a-film is a pastiche of Spielberg at his most shamelessly calculating, right down to the lens flares that illuminate our undeserving hero as he shimmies under a Limbo stick in the afternoon sun.

Anyone who reads The Fabelmans as an exercise in auto-hagiography, though, or a smug victory lap on its director’s part, should take another look at the scene that comes next, an enigmatic encounter that has stayed with me for months. After Sam screens the movie at prom to near-universal acclaim, the bully, an anti-Semitic jock named Logan (Sam Rechner), confronts the budding director (Gabriel LaBelle) in the hallway. All of a sudden the beta male has coolly turned the tables on his tormentor … by making him look too good in a movie. “Why’d you make me look like that?” Logan demands in fury, before punching a locker and bursting into tears. “I look like some golden …kind of … thing.” “All I did was hold the camera,” protests Sam.

But Logan, along with the audience, instantly sees through this faux-naif defense. Even at 17, Sam is too skilled a filmmaker not to know that his ability to turn everyday life into “some golden kind of thing” is a source of tremendous power, not to mention leverage: By this point in the film, he has already confronted his mother with filmed evidence of her secret romantic feelings for his father’s best friend. The adult Spielberg, too, has a knack for showing us golden things, for framing and editing real life so as to elicit the precise emotional response he wants.

As much as The Fabelmans is about making of an artist, it’s about the making of a master manipulator, and Tony Kushner’s shrewd script lets us decide for ourselves whether those two roles are just flipsides of the same coin. As the scene by the lockers ends, the bully warns Sam not to tell a soul about the emotional outburst he’s just witnessed, and the long-pushed-around cineaste can’t resist a parting dig: “Unless I make a movie about it.” Of course, he hastens to add, he would never do such a thing—but nearly fifty years later, here we are watching that very movie. It’s filmmaking as self-critique, but also filmmaking as revenge on the slowest of fuses.

In The Fabelmans, Armageddon Time, or Fire of Love—a spellbinding if, for me, archly overnarrated doc about a pair of married volcanologists who lost their lives filming a dangerous lava flow close up—living behind a camera is both a way to reclaim lost time and a way to escape the painful scrum of real life. Meanwhile, to be a successful performer in the modern media age, according to movies like Blonde, Elvis, Babylon, or the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, is to offer oneself up as a sacrifice on the altar of public adoration. David, you’re not wrong be taken aback by the pitch-black tone of some of these recent Tinseltown takedowns, or to find it odd when the same films end in abrupt pivots toward the feel-good “magic of the movies.”

The recent uptick in movies about or adjacent to Hollywood history seems to me more than a trendy meta-gesture, or canny Academy baiting, or a way for filmmakers to romanticize their own growing irrelevance. Indeed, debates about who gets to control the means of representation, or which audiences movies are now being made for, now seem more relevant than ever. On the threshold of the long-predicted and never-quite-accomplished death of movie theaters, I feel a new urgency to understand what it means that they’ve stuck around for so long. For over a century and a quarter, people have paid money to do what the Fabelmans do in that movie’s first scene: enter a darkened room and, surrounded by strangers, stare at moving shapes on a wall. Many of us are still doing so, but for most nonprofessional movie viewers, seeking out that experience is increasingly rare, and for understandable reasons: It’s an expensive outing. Covid isn’t over yet. Couches are comfy, and streaming options convenient.

The cratering of theatrical attendance in recent years—and the confusion, on the distribution side, about how to effectively and profitably release a film in the current streaming landscape—lends a certain romantic futility to our ritual list-making and nattering about Chantal Akerman. But doesn’t it also instill our work with more meaning? I’m not especially invested in which movies enter the greatest-of-all-time canon, nor do I find it surprising or scandalous that critical taste and consensus shift over time. But in 2022 I felt more strongly than ever that being a film critic ought to encompass, in some way, participating in the recording, preservation and sharing of film history—and not only because I spent much the year traveling around promoting a book in large part about the early decades of the medium.

Another critic’s version of “film history” might encompass a different throughline: Maybe you’re a Hammer horror nut, or a savant about the Romanian New Wave. But as funding for arts institutions does whatever is one level below “collapse”—falls into a sinkhole?—anyone who cares about any art form should be thinking about how to protect it from whatever stage of capitalism we have now progressed to. A few weeks ago I tuned in to a live hearing about the future of the historic Castro Theater in San Francisco. Every testimonial was gripping: People spoke with passion about what the Castro meant to their communities, their families going back generations, and the history of the city. All I could think of, recalling some of the profound viewing experiences I’d had at the Castro (including, earlier this year, finally seeing the long-unavailable Brazilian cult film Limite, with live musical accompaniment, at the San Francisco Silent Film festival), was how crucial such places are to our collective sense of what culture was, is, and can be.

I’ve just read the news that Avatar: The Way of Water won the box office its opening weekend—not by as much as had been projected, but then James Cameron’s previous record-setting blockbusters, Avatar and Titanic, took their time to gather steam before lingering in theaters for months as audiences went back over and over. I suppose I could end on a lament about film monoculture and the box-office domination of franchise fare, but “tentpole” movies are called that for a reason. Without them, the whole circus collapses, and right now any non-comic-book-based movie that brings people back to the multiplex is doing God’s work. This year that included not only the legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick but originals like the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, an offbeat, middle-aged-woman-centered action comedy that became a surprise hit and a much-quoted favorite with audiences of all sexes and several generations. Bilge, along with whatever else you decide to touch on in your next dispatch, I hope you will apply your hot dog fingers to the keyboard to write something about the phenomenon that is EEAAO.

Floppily,

Dana

