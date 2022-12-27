In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Hello again,

Well, then, let’s start with the last question first. Dana, when I first saw the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once—a while before it opened, as I was profiling Ke Huy Quan for New York magazine—I had no idea if it would be a hit. I knew that I loved it, but I wondered if its central storytelling gambit would fly with mainstream audiences. Said gambit being of course the fact that at a certain point around the middle of the film, you realize that you have absolutely zero fucking idea what’s going on.

Perhaps I’m overstating it. You do know one thing that’s going on, which is that you’re being led on a journey by filmmakers who know what they’re doing. The Daniels understand that a convoluted story need not mean convoluted emotions. They’ve got you in the palms of their hands, even as they throw multiverse after multiverse at you, intercutting wildly between timelines and genres and different iterations of the characters and letting their movie go a little crazy. And it was gratifying to see that audiences were willing to follow them, thus proving the not-so-old-or-for-that-matter-popular adage that you can confuse audiences so long as you do it with confidence and formal dexterity. There’s a great tradition of this in cinema, practiced by folks as different as Luis Buñuel, Alain Resnais, Claire Denis, and Christopher Nolan. (2023 double feature idea: Hiroshima mon amour and Oppenheimer.)

What did account for EEAAO’s success? We can’t just say that it was a good movie, since plenty of good movies go unseen. I know that the theme of immigration and what-might-have-beens resonated with a lot of people, myself included, but you certainly don’t need to have had that experience to appreciate the film. Or maybe the picture’s success was proof that noted Avengers: Endgame auteurs the Russo Brothers (who produced EEAAO) do in fact have some sort of magic touch. But then again, the Russos’ own The Gray Man this year was a weak-sauce bust. (Netflix would surely claim some obscure bajillion-hours-watched metric to tell me that The Gray Man is a success, but I’ve yet to meet a non-critic who remembers seeing that movie.)

Or maybe it was the A24 machine, which appears to be pretty good at this whole marketing thing. (One of their awards-season releases, The Whale, is currently doing extremely well in limited release, despite wildly mixed reviews—and that’s not exactly a movie that screams box-office slam dunk.) I do know that keeping EEAAO in theaters definitely helped, actually prompting people who might have otherwise waited a couple of weeks for it to hit streaming to actually go and enjoy it on the big screen in the presence of (boo, hiss) other humans. As a result, the movie actually had a footprint. It became a thing, instead of yet another piece of disposable digital trash you clicked on while folding laundry and then promptly forgot. Like The Gray Man.

This time last year, I was pretty bullish on the future of movies in theaters, and I continue to be. But I do worry that we’ve wound up in a situation where the small films that need time to build an audience are precisely the ones that have almost zero margin for error. These are the releases that wind up getting rushed out of theaters if they don’t hit it big on weekend one. One of my favorite films of 2022, the Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s Lingui, the Sacred Bonds—a suspenseful drama about a single mother and her daughter trying to deal with the girl’s pregnancy—perhaps offers a sad example of this. Haroun’s work is intimate and immersive, with delicate sound design and wide shots that often frame the characters against their environment, subtly conveying the social tension at the heart of the picture. It’s a movie that, in a theater, totally sucks you in. But on the small screen, a movie like this loses some of its visually and sonically expansive oomph.

I saw Lingui at New York’s Film Forum one evening after I’d already seen something else for work. (I couldn’t remember what that other movie was, so I just looked it up: It was Kenneth Branagh’s remake of Death on the Nile, screening in 70mm. I actually didn’t mind that flick—but not every theatrical release, it turns out, is all that memorable.) I had some time to kill and figured I’d catch whatever was showing nearby. The audience was small, about three or four people in total. But the movie pretty much knocked my head off my shoulders. A Mubi release, Lingui played maybe three full weeks at Film Forum, and I find it hard to imagine it got much of a chance anywhere else around the country. In better times, this picture becomes an arthouse phenomenon.

Now, to be fair, Lingui is a great movie by any measure, and I’m sure that if you watch it at home in proper circumstances, it can still be effective. But I was told streaming and video on demand was going to open up the world of cinema to everybody! That more people than ever before would see and appreciate these movies! That this was the great democratization of the medium! Well, where the hell are these people? I’m not castigating audiences for skipping Lingui. In their defense, they don’t actually know the movie exists. Your phone isn’t going to “surface” reviews for a relatively obscure African film when you log on for the news of the day. Even the people who might actually be interested in a film like Lingui are most likely not going to hear about it. Because increasingly, the ways that we once found out about movies—other than the blockbusters­—are being closed off. And I don’t know what the solution is.

Of course, I could have done my part and actually reviewed Lingui, and probably should have, even belatedly. (It did get a lot of glowing reviews in a variety of publications, and currently holds a 96 percent “Fresh” rating on the Tomatometer.) But I already had my plate full of assignments at the time, including a review for yet another tiny foreign-language film that was also playing Film Forum around this period: Belgian director Laura Wandel’s incredibly tense and well-acted schoolyard bullying drama Playground, which is basically a 72-minute panic attack. (That one has a 100 percent Tomatometer rating, off 63 reviews, though for some reason not mine.)

I’m fussing here over this issue of what gets reviewed and how because I’m sort of professionally obsessed with it. Forgive me for turning the camera on myself here, but we are critics so we might as well discuss this. My life seems to be divided between bigger movies that I’m expected to write about, and smaller movies that I want to write about. Now, I’m fortunate in that I do like lots of big studio movies, like Avatar and Top Gun: Maverick and, um, Bullet Train, so it’s not exactly a chore for me to tackle blockbusters. And I’m also incredibly lucky that I work alongside our friends Alison Willmore and Angelica Jade Bastién, two excellent critics in their own right. This allows us to spread out a little more than many other outlets and cover more titles, and our editors are very good at sending us off in directions that align with our interests and tastes. But there’s no way we can cover everything, or even a fraction of everything.

I am curious though how others navigate this question of what to write about, especially in an age when there’s so much being released on so many platforms. One of the paradoxes of criticism in our hyper-fragmented digital age is that a review for a tiny movie that gets only a few eyeballs—but the right eyeballs—can actually motivate more people to go see the film in question than a review for a huge movie that gets way more readers but doesn’t move the needle one bit for the film in question. Of course, we’re not supposed to worry about traffic—but we do. And while I’ve never much bought into the “Consumer Reports” school of film criticism, I do get a little thrill when I hear from someone that my review of Athena or Murina or Compartment No. 6 prompted them to see that movie. Does this make me a mere vulgarian hungry for affirmation? Should we worry about whether our reviews prompt people to see these movies? I know a lot of critic friends who would say we shouldn’t. But if not, then why are we even here?

Yours truly,

