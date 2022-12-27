Why Tilda Swinton Arguing With Tilda Swinton Made for a Thrilling Ghost Story

In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Dear Dana, Bilge, and Beatrice,

You’re giving me so much to consider early on about a year of films that often struck me as deeply skeptical of the medium itself, of art-making in general, and even of the whole ongoing experiment that is human existence. I love what you said about Joseph Kosinski as a post-human filmmaker, Bilge, because that’s what’s always appealed to me about him too. Though his films are often about people reclaiming their individualism in the face of the automated abyss, he’s second to none at depicting landscapes where machinery and nature are dominant—or even monolithic—forces.

Another great example of that: those looming, magnificent skies in Nope, forebodingly captured by Hoyte van Hoytema and blasted onto IMAX screens this summer. The entire film, after all, is about trying to capture a perfect exterior shot, but I was intrigued by how much of Jordan Peele’s movie revolved around avoiding looking up, averting one’s eyes from the big monster, and the terrors that resulted from attempting to diffuse spectacle into entertainment. Peele has only made hits, and Nope is the biggest original blockbuster of the year, but for me, Dana, its final act was where its swirl of ideas and its thrill-ride presentation perfectly converged. The filmmaker gave viewers a stunning final set piece where the overall message seemed to be that engineering such sequences chews up and traumatizes everyone involved.

I understand the bitterness—it’s bleak times for the world and, seemingly, the industry—but am most intrigued by how it’s reverberated in this year’s cinematic output. Failures like the deadly serious Blonde and Judd Apatow’s accidentally serious (i.e. remarkably unfunny) The Bubble cast Hollywood as exploitative meat-grinders for idealistic cherubs. Ti West’s double bill of X and Pearl cast Mia Goth as aspiring actresses with psychotic, murderous cravings for stardom. Perhaps most provocative is Damien Chazelle’s invigorating and infuriating Babylon, which essentially presents the thesis statement “Yes, the movie industry is unavoidably cruel and evil, but on the other hand, it gave us Singin’ in the Rain and Avatar, which were totally awesome.”

There’s just so much storytelling about storytelling hitting theaters this fall, which may not be the best strategy for an industry trying to drag ticket-buyers back to multiplexes. Still, to accept your challenge of writing about something smaller, Bilge, one of my absolute favorites of 2022 is yet another self-reflective work: Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, a pseudo-sequel and pseudo-coda to her two-part Souvenir series that also has a foot planted in the grand tradition of chilly British ghost stories. The reception I’ve seen thus far has largely regarded it as a minor entry for Hogg after the superlative triumphs of those two youthful memoirs, but it struck me quite deeply as a reflection on family and mortality during a time when so many people have had to grapple with those tough topics directly.

In The Eternal Daughter, Tilda Swinton plays both Julie, a filmmaker clearly modeled on Hogg herself, and Rosalind, her aging mother. Both character names are carried over from the ‘80s-set Souvenirs, where Swinton only played Rosalind, and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne played Julie, but The Eternal Daughter is a contemporary work, and sees a more-established Julie pondering how to write a film about her mother while the two vacation together at Christmastime. The setting—a drafty countryside hotel with no other guests—evokes many a classical ghost story, but also, for me, evoked the haunted isolation of COVID times. The narrative stakes, after all, revolve around Julie struggling to break through the usual polite chit-chat to try and draw out Rosalind’s deeper memories and fears of mortality, as well as her own, before she loses her forever.

There are plenty of good movies from this year that I’m sure we’ll discuss that saw directors looking inward, or backward, a natural response to such isolating and challenging times—memoirs from masters like The Fabelmans and Armageddon Time, and exciting debuts like The Inspection and Aftersun. But The Eternal Daughter was maybe my favorite of them all because of the way Hogg focused on channeling a melancholic atmosphere over sorting through specific plotty recollections. Julie and Rosalind’s connection in the film is so close—metatextually, they’re literally the same person—but Hogg almost always keeps them in separate frames, frustratingly remote, almost haunting the hotel themselves. She is so good at adding layers of abstraction like that without losing her grip on the authenticity of the piece, which helps the introspection feel a little less self-indulgent. When I interviewed Hogg recently, it seems like she has more projects along those lines planned in the future.

Am I the only one struck by how dark a moment it’s been for the medium, from the smallest-scale projects to the largest? Like Bilge, I prefer to maintain a longer list of favorites over the year, always shifting and tweaking it, so as a sendoff to this first missive I’ll provide my current top 25, already a little different from the list I ran in the Atlantic this month:

1. Tar (Todd Field)

2. The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

3. The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

4. Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller)

5. The Northman (Robert Eggers)

6. Armageddon Time (James Gray)

7. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Jane Schoenbrun)

8. After Yang (Kogonada)

9. Nope (Jordan Peele)

10. Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski)

11. Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron)

12. Murina (Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović)

13. RRR (S. S. Rajamouli)

14. Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)

15. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

16. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)

17. Barbarian (Zach Cregger)

18. Babylon (Damien Chazelle)

19. Crimes of the Future (David Cronenberg)

20. Return to Seoul (Davy Chou)

21. Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

22. Catherine Called Birdy (Lena Dunham)

23. EO (Jerzy Skolimowski)

24. Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

25. Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Eternally yours,

David

Read the previous Movie Club entry | Read the next Movie Club entry