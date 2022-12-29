Another Hunk-a Hunk-a Burnin’ Mess From Baz Luhrmann

In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Dear Banshees of Opinion-Sharin’,

Since I asked you to trot out your hobbyhorses for this final round, here’s one of mine. I fervently agree that 2023 needs much more of what David terms “goofball chaos,” the gotta-be-me energy that drove films like Deep Water or Barbarian. Heck, I just watched Greg Mottola’s flyweight but amiable caper Confess, Fletch for a second time for the sheer fun of it. Marcia Gay Harden’s lusty Italian countess alone!

But Elvis, for me, veered sharply off that track into the less exhilarating zone of “this movie is just bad.” I know many people find Baz Luhrmann’s dizzily edited mega-spectacles irresistible, and Elvis is a legitimate box-office hit and an awards contender, so maybe I should channel Bilge’s cigar-chomping studio apologist and just applaud the movie’s chutzpah. But even though I’m someone who’s usually a sucker for a well-crafted piece of schlock, my lived experience while watching Elvis was the same as it’s been for just about every Baz three-ring circus: an enervating blend of boredom and montage-induced vertigo. In this case, those familiar symptoms came with a gnawing uneasiness about the film’s lack of interest in some of the thorniest issues raised by its subject’s life and art. Was I the only one to squirm when, as the film begins, innocent tween Elvis peers through the flap of a tent at an all-Black dance party fueled by the orgiastic music of a blues band, the whole affair served up as primordially lascivious in a distinctly racialized way? For that matter, why does every Black character in the movie seem to exist solely to symbolize Black musical excellence as an abstract concept, even as the story avoids confronting how much of rock-and-roll history was built on the appropriation of those very traditions? And how is it fine that the storyline involving Elvis’ courtship of Priscilla never seriously tackles the fact of her status as a 14-year-old schoolgirl being wooed and eventually wed by a megacelebrity in his mid-20s?

Those questions make it sound as if my objections to Elvis were moral in nature, when in fact they were mostly aesthetic. The unmodulated onslaught of smash cuts and gimmicky transitions kept me boxed out of the movie’s narrative world. And then the breakdown! The whole last hour of Elvis felt like the scene from Walk Hard where Dewey Cox saws the couch in half, but less funny. For God’s sake, Tom Hanks is bad in this movie. (And please don’t throw away your last post on a reasoned defense of Tom Hanks’s performance as the Colonel in Elvis. Not even Slate is that contrarian.) If anyone onscreen came close to rescuing this hunka hunka burnin’ mess it was Austin Butler, who gives a soulful and thrilling performance in the too often underwritten leading role. Butler understands that he needn’t physically resemble the King or mimic his mannerisms to perfection. He just needs to feel in his bones what it must have been like to be a still-raw teenage boy catapulted into a brand-new kind of mass stardom, and he conveys both the terror and the seductive power of that experience—a tremendous accomplishment for a young actor who has never before headlined a movie.

Maybe the biggest regret of my cinematic year was not being in a theater when S.S. Rajamouli’s South Indian epic RRR first screened for U.S. audiences. In the scattered, niche-y landscape of the current movie scene, you don’t often hear a response as unanimous as the roar of joy from the crowds emerging from that Telugu-language spectacular. RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt, is a lavishly produced and kinetically choreographed musical about an imagined friendship between two real-life figures from Indian history. It’s a proud crowd-pleaser that mixes buddy comedy with action, romance, rabble-rousing, and a hearty helping of tiger-punching.

Rajamouli has been criticized for his apparent alignment with the caste-ism and Hindu nationalism of the right-wing party currently in power in India. In a fascinating Q & A with our colleague Siddhant Adlakha, the director deflects these critiques while affirming his commitment to making populist entertainment whose appeal transcends national boundaries, something RRR certainly managed to do to an unprecedented degree, finding success far outside the usual market for films from the industry known as “Tollywood.”

As a viewer who shares a pasty complexion and ugly history with the film’s most unredeemable villains, the clammy and perversely cruel British colonizers (one of them played, in a nice piece of meta-casting, by Alison Doody, the Nazi temptress in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade), I found it strangely cathartic to cheer their gory ends. But when the film’s closing dance number places the main characters and even the director himself before enormous banners bearing the portraits of various Indian national figures (while pointedly omitting others), there’s a sense of having fallen for a bait-and-switch. No matter how ecstatically those actors are dancing, I’m not sure I trust whatever version of history we are affirming by cheering for those faces, or for that matter any political leader’s face as seen beaming down from a 20-foot-tall propaganda poster. I’m well aware I’m out of my depth here, and obviously I claim no expertise in South Asian politics, but the obscure fashyness of that ending kept me from putting RRR on my Top 10 list, or proselytizing about it, despite the rollicking time I had watching it.

By way of a signoff, I’ll toss out the title of one movie I hope someone writes on for this round: Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO. This delicate, often wordless fable about a vagabond and much-mistreated donkey plays in some ways like a film outside of time. In terms of subject matter and theme, it could have been made anytime in the past 50 years, and it often explicitly evokes the arthouse cinema of the mid-twentieth century, above all Au Hasard Balthasar, the 1966 Robert Bresson classic to which the 84-year-old Skolimowski pays explicit homage. But the agile cinematography by Michal Dymek, using a miniature digital camera that allowed for fly-on-the-wall (or in-the-stall) intimacy, coupled with the ever-present if never spelled-out threat of environmental destruction, lend this melancholy parable a modern urgency. (Why does Isabelle Huppert show up as a haughty aristocrat for a single, enigmatic scene near the end? I am not certain, though I’m sure her famous face was helpful in securing financing!) I would love if one of you would address what, between EO, The Banshees of Inisherin, and the U.S. release of the 2020 French comedy My Donkey, My Lover and I, has been a banner year for equine beasts of burden.

Trudging ever onward,

Dana

