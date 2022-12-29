In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Sometimes, other critics interrupt. Read the first entry here.

Excuse me, but I must interrupt this Movie Club. (#SorryNotSorry)

I’m a big fan of Movie Club because I’m a big fan of context—I don’t just want lists of the best movies of the year, but explanations of why those movies and how they fit into the year’s story. This year’s discussion has not only comforted me about the appalling number of times I’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, but has also affirmed my astonishment at Saint Omer, which I saw just a few weeks ago. However, despite all your ruminations on the power of the theatrical experience, you’re failing to appreciate all of the ways in which watching a movie is a full-on experience to be cherished. Which is why I must interrupt this conversation to say:

Justice for Don’t Worry Darling, the hottest mess of the year!

So far, one of the year’s at first most anticipated, then most laughed-at, films has received a perfunctory Movie Club dismissal—Dana references it in a list of films this year that “were memorable not for their bold swings-and-misses but for how much the swing itself sucked.” But this is short-sighted. I mean, sure, Don’t Worry Darling is a bad movie. There. Said. But I don’t think I’ve had as much fun in a theater this year as I did watching Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to her widely-beloved 2019 debut, Booksmart.

First of all, the film is disjointed, but so wonderfully so that it transforms from melodrama to comedy. The story is lacking; remember the first act, when the sole Black woman in the film is the only one who can save all the women by letting them know there’s something amiss, who’s then silenced for vocalizing her suspicions and driven to commit suicide? But the visual bones of the film—the costuming, the set design, the cinematography—are, as Dana calls them in her review, incredibly sumptuous. Don’t Worry Darling keeps trading off like this between sophistication and amateurism, delivering a funny two hours of whiplash, leaving you giggling at the parts that don’t fit. The acting is similarly uneven: Harry Styles (my beloved, my future betrothed) is, erm, trying his best? But Florence Pugh is, as always, superb; she and Chris Pine are the only ones who seem to fully understand what movie it is that they’re in. Pine, for one, goes full tilt. It’s gratifying to watch him revel in his nefariousness while exuding some grade A thirst-worthy sexiness. (The film has maybe history’s only great delivery of the phrase “good girl.”) It’s delightful seeing Pine have so much fun, infinitely more fun, it seems, than he did on the press tour to promote the film.

Which leads me to the other reason to love Don’t Worry Darling: My god, the capital-D Drama this movie hath delivered unto us is Hall of Fame. As someone who admittedly loves mess, particularly Hollywood mess when it’s good, I was feasting on the Don’t Worry Darling backstage pandemonium for months. First, Shia LaBeouf was ousted from the film. (Styles replaced him.) Then there were the hot rumors that the budding romance between the British pop star and director Wilde were hindering filming. Then, a U-turn: LaBeouf went on record to discuss his firing, and the infamous “Miss Flo” video was released. The drama careened over bumpy roads during this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it took a right at Harry Styles #SpitGate Lane and peeled down Florence Pugh Sips Aperol Spritz (Unbothered) Instead of Attending Press Event Avenue. It finally came to a stop at “Wow, this movie is not great” Court, and ended for good when the end of the Styles-Wilde romance totaled those incredibly hot wheels. That’s the truncated version! I didn’t even get to Jason Sudeikis.

I’m sorry—are you not entertained? Were you not on the edge of your seat? Did you not place your bets on Pugh v. Wilde? I certainly did. Cynics claimed that the drama was played up to help a not-good movie sell more tickets. The only time I’m an optimist is when it comes to drama: I believed every disastrous word. Whatever the intentions, the chaos most certainly piqued public interest, and thank the Lord: I could not imagine missing out on the fun of seeing this film in a packed theater.

I know, I know, we’re talking about movies here, but the drama is important! It always has been. Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? may be a classic, but it didn’t inspire Baby Jane is Just Fine, it inspired Feud: Bette and Joan. It was impossible to divorce the excitement of l’affaire Wilde from the excitement of finally witnessing what all of the drama was for. Not all movies are going to be great, but we go to them to have an experience—and you cannot say that Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t deliver.

Sometimes we’re so bogged down debating a film’s quality that we can overlook its worth. Don’t Worry Darling may not be a good movie, but if you asked my audience what they thought? I’m sure they’d say it’s the most fun they’ve had in a theater in ages. Isn’t that what movies are all about?

Okay, rant over! Carry on.

Chaotically,

Nadira

PS Harry, if you’re reading this, you know where to find me.

